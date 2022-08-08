ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves enter talks with Barcelona over move for talented midfielder Nico Gonzalez with Spanish side willing to listen to offers for the 20-year-old as they look to recoup funds

Wolves are in talks with Barcelona over a potential move for midfielder Nico Gonzalez. The 20-year old is one of the players Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for as they scramble to recoup funds over the next three weeks. Wolves expect a renewed bid for Morgan Gibbs-White from...
DeJuan Jones considered by Anderlecht as potential Sergio Gomez replacement

Belgian giants Anderlecht are considering New England Revolution left-back DeJuan Jones as a potential replacement for the outgoing Sergio Gomez, 90min understands. The Purple and White are bracing themselves for the departure of Gomez as the Spaniard nears a €10m-move to Premier League champions Manchester City, with the possibility of then being loaned to Girona.
