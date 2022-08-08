Read full article on original website
Why Manchester United Signing Marko Arnautovic Would Be A Huge Step Backwards
Manchester United have been linked with a move for Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic in the past hours and reports are even going as far as talking about the possible bids for the player but it’s not the right move for United.
Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder
Manchester United have reportedly a fee in principle with Juventus for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report
Wolves enter talks with Barcelona over move for talented midfielder Nico Gonzalez with Spanish side willing to listen to offers for the 20-year-old as they look to recoup funds
Wolves are in talks with Barcelona over a potential move for midfielder Nico Gonzalez. The 20-year old is one of the players Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for as they scramble to recoup funds over the next three weeks. Wolves expect a renewed bid for Morgan Gibbs-White from...
Leeds winger Helder Costa joins ex-Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo at Saudi side Al-Ittihad on loan transfer
HELDER COSTA has signed for Al-Ittihad on a season-long loan from Leeds, according to reports. The 28-year-old has signed an initial deal which will see him stay with the Saudi Arabian club until June 2023. However, The Daily Mail claim that there is an option for the deal to become...
Man Utd pull out of Marko Arnautovic transfer after huge fan backlash over cut-price move for Bologna striker
MANCHESTER UNITED have ended their shock pursuit of Marko Arnautovic due to fan backlash. The Red Devils made a surprise swoop for the Bologna forward earlier this week - much to the amazement of the Old Trafford faithful. But fan backlash to the move has prompted the Premier League big...
Manchester United given positive update on double Serie A transfer raid
Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, though the player himself still needs to strike personal terms over a move to Old Trafford. On top of that, Man Utd are said to be confident of signing Marko Arnautovic from Bologna, in what...
Real Madrid confirm squad for UEFA Super Cup final
Real Madrid have confirmed their travelling squad for the Super Cup final against Frankfurt.
Man Utd have added the experience & depth they were missing in the WSL last season
Opinion: Man Utd's seven summer signings will add the depth & experience that was lacking from Marc Skinner's squad during the 2021/22 WSL season.
Bernardo Silva: Man City standing firm despite Barcelona pursuit
Man City don't want to sell Bernardo Silva to Barcelona.
Wilfried Zaha emerges as Chelsea option; Crystal Palace eye Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea are considering making a move for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, with Callum Hudson-Odoi potentially heading in the other direction.
Cody Gakpo: Manchester United preparing move for £35m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger
Manchester United are preparing a move for £35m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. United boss Erik ten Hag, who shares the same agency as Gakpo, is keen on signing the 23-year-old to boost his attack. Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia have been signed in defence along with midfielder Christian...
Timo Werner returns to RB Leipzig from Chelsea on permanent deal
RB Leipzig have confirmed the signing of Timo Werner from Chelsea on a permanent deal.
Michael Knighton readying fresh Man Utd takeover bid backed by 'good finance'
Michael Knighton has confirmed he is preparing a takeover bid to buy Man Utd from the Glazer family.
West Ham transfer notebook: Kehrer bid; Vlasic exit close; centre-back latest
West Ham's transfer notebook includes Thilo Kehrer, Tanguy Nianzou, Issa Diop, Nikola Vlasic, Conor Gallagher and David Moyes' plans.
RB Leipzig confirm signing of Benjamin Sesko from 2023
RB Leipzig have confirmed the signing of Benjamin Sesko from Red Bull Salzburg from 2023.
Thomas Tuchel admits ageing Chelsea must prepare for 'new generation'
Thomas Tuchel admits ageing Chelsea must prepare for the future with younger signings.
DeJuan Jones considered by Anderlecht as potential Sergio Gomez replacement
Belgian giants Anderlecht are considering New England Revolution left-back DeJuan Jones as a potential replacement for the outgoing Sergio Gomez, 90min understands. The Purple and White are bracing themselves for the departure of Gomez as the Spaniard nears a €10m-move to Premier League champions Manchester City, with the possibility of then being loaned to Girona.
Alexis Sanchez: Inter Milan end forward's contract by mutual agreement amid Marseille link
Inter Milan have ended forward Alexis Sanchez's contract by mutual agreement. Chile's Sanchez scored 20 goals in 109 appearances for the Serie A side after joining from Manchester United on an initial loan deal in 2019. The 33-year-old helped Inter to their first league title for 11 years in the...
Timo Werner bids farewell to Chelsea on social media ahead of RB Leipzig return
Timo Werner has posted a farewell message to Chelsea fans on social media as he prepares to rejoin RB Leipzig.
