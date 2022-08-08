ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

House collapses amid fire and explosion in Croydon

By Aine Fo
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3En2_0h8mA40s00

A house has collapsed amid a fire and explosion in Croydon .

Firefighters were called to the scene in Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath shortly after 7am on Monday.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the cause of the fire and explosion is not known.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were sent to the scene where a terraced house has collapsed.

LFB said it had taken 13 calls to the incident since 7.08am.

Fire crews from Norbury, Mitcham, West Norwood, Woodside and surrounding fire stations were sent to the scene.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed officers are at the scene.

A statement on Twitter said: “Officers are at the scene in Galpin’s Road as part of the emergency services response to this incident. Please follow @LondonFire for updates.”

London Ambulance Service said it is also responding to the incident.

Related
Daily Mail

Race against time to rescue 'four-year-old girl still trapped inside' house reduced to rubble in massive gas explosion that sounded like 'bomb going off' - as pictures show remains of children's bedroom next door

Emergency services are searching for a four-year-old girl believed to be trapped after a terraced house collapsed following a huge gas explosion and fire in south London this morning. Neighbours said it sounded 'like a bomb had gone off' on Galpin's Road in Thornton Heath, near Croydon, just after 7am...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Feltham: Homes evacuated as crews tackle west London blaze

About 60 people have been evacuated from their homes as fire crews tackled a blaze in west London. Emergency services were called to Hereford Road in Feltham where trees, undergrowth and decking were alight at the rear of properties. London Fire Brigade (LFB) said crews had managed to stop flames...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Neighbours tell of sickening smell of gas in days before fatal explosion

Residents of a road where an explosion killed a child have described sensing a “time bomb” in the days beforehand due to the headache-inducing stench of gas in their homes.A girl, believed to be aged four, has died and three others were injured after a terrace house collapsed following the blast on Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath, south London, just after 7am on Monday.Several residents have told the PA news agency they could smell gas for “at least two weeks” prior, with many experiencing headaches, dizziness and difficulty breathing.Two people said their neighbours had called gas engineers several days before...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hull wind turbine catches fire and billows thick black smoke

Thick smoke could be seen billowing from a wind turbine in Hull after it caught fire on Wednesday (3 August).Dramatic footage shows raging flames surrounding the blades, as some debris falls off the structure.Blades were still rotating as the fire spread early on and an area of grassland nearby also caught fire, according to SWNS.The 410ft turbine - located near the former headquarters of chemicals firm Croda - is the oldest in Hull, East Yorkshire and was constructed in 2008.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Smoke billows from fire near Heathrow airport as plane comes in to landFlaming wind turbine falls to pieces after being struck by lightningHouseholds in Kent and Sussex told to limit water use under new hosepipe ban
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Friend of missing teen Kiely Rodni recounts final call before feared abduction from California camp party

A friend of missing teen Kiely Rodni has spoken about the pair’s final phone call before her friend vanished from a campground party in California.Samantha Smith, 18, tells The Independent she was the last person to speak with 16-year-old Kiely after midnight on Saturday. “At 12.36am she called me … and this is the last call anybody had with her. We said ‘love you, good night. Get home safe,’  and that’s the last thing we heard of her,” Samantha said on Monday. Kiely was at a party with more than 100 teenagers and young adults at the Prosser...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Woman falls 26ft to her death from rollercoaster ‘after slipping out of seat’

A woman died after falling 26ft from a moving rollercoaster in Germany, authorities have said.The deceased, who has not been named, fell from a ride at the Klotti wildlife and leisure park in Klotten, Rhineland-Palatinate, at around 4.30pm on Saturday.Koblenz public prosecutor's office said it was not exactly clear how the 57-year-old woman, from St Wendel, Saarland, came free from the car.Officials said she slid in her seat in a curve before falling from the track, which was about 8 metres (26ft) high.Emergency workers responded but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators are now working to establish...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police investigating after girls ‘followed and touched in sea’ by men on Brighton beach

A man has been arrested in Brighton after the police received reports of a group of men ‘following and touching’ girls on a beach.Sussex Police are now looking into a slew of sexual assaults in Brighton which were reported to them and urging victims and witnesses to get in touch.A 32-year-old man, from Hayes in west London, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against a woman but was released on conditional bail while the police investigate.Local officers received a third-party report of a group of men sexually assaulting and harassing women and girls on the beach at roughly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Embalmer recalls ‘satisfying’ moment when a widow wanted to ‘slap’ him

A former Metropolitan Police officer who was inspired to become an embalmer when he viewed his grandfather’s body says one of his most satisfying moments came when a widow said she wanted to “slap” him.After decades of chasing criminals in London and across the globe, father-of-three Mark Latuske, 54, put himself through “mortuary school” and qualified as an embalmer in 2008, finding a special interest in the field when his mentor at work got him more involved with preparing bodies.Mark, who lives in Horley, Surrey, with his wife, Selina Latuske, 54, who runs a doggy daycare business, said: “One moment...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British boy, 8, attacked by three sharks on holiday in Bahamas ‘like scene from Jaws’

An eight-year-old British boy was ravaged by three sharks while on holiday in the Bahamas in an attack that “was like a scene out of Jaws”. Finley Downer, from Kettering, Northamptonshire, had to be dragged out of the water by his sister Lilly and rushed to hospital with deep cuts to his legs. His family had been on a five-island tour package, which included guided swimming with iguanas, pigs and nurse sharks at Compass Cay. His father Michael, 44, told The Sun: “My son could have been killed. It was like a scene out of Jaws.” He said that...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Boy, 14, dies swimming in lake during heatwave after getting into difficulty

A 14-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in a lake in Cheshunt last night, Hertfordshire Police said.Police were contacted just before 5pm to report the teenager had not re-surfaced having been in the water.Officers, the Fire and Rescue Service and the East of England Ambulance Service immediately attended North Met Lake off Cadmore Lane in Cheshunt.Emergency services carried out searches of the area, including the use of the police helicopter and specialist police divers but the boy’s body was not recovered until hours later before 11pm.The boy’s family has been informed but formal identification is still to take...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Spalding: House 'wiped out' after bonfire spreads

A house has been destroyed and another badly damaged after a bonfire or controlled burn spread out of control. Seven fire crews were called to the blaze at Gedney Drove End, near Spalding, Lincolnshire, at about 18:35 BST on Saturday. Resident Stephen Howe said nobody was injured in the blaze...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

CCTV footage shows group of girls stealing croissants in East Sussex

Police are searching for a gang of girls who stole croissants and hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes from a shop in Hove, East Sussex, on 18 July.This CCTV footage shows the group going behind the counter and grabbing age-restricted goods that appeared to include lottery scratch cards, before pulling aside the cigarette display, as well as stealing the baked products.The incident occurred at the Tesco Express in Denmark Villas next to Hove train station.Sussex Police have released the video in an appeal to track them down.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Hosepipe ban: Households in Kent and Sussex told to limit water useRoyal Mint celebrates launch of new gold bar by presenting one to new Hindu templePet alligator surrendered to animal protection group in New York
LOTTERY
The Independent

Thornton Heath fire: House collapses after explosion as 40 fire fighters tackle blaze

A house has collapsed and others have been damaged in a fire and explosion in south London.Images showed rubble from a collapsed terraced property, leaving a gap in a row of houses in Thornton Heath on Monday morning. Two people were rescued from the scene on Galphin’s Road, according to London Fire Brigade.Firefighters were called to the fire and explosion at a house in the area of Croydon shortly after 7am on Monday.A neighbour told local media it was “the biggest bang you’ll ever hear”.“I went down the road to see what happened this morning and the whole house...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Burst water main leaves street in north London flooded

Roads in north London were closed on Monday, 8 August, after a water main burst causing flooding.This video, taken by staff at The Tollington Arms, shows a car driving through flood water on the intersection of Tollington Road and Hornsey Road in Islington.London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that eight fire engines and approximately 60 firefighters were called to the incident."There are multiple road closures in place whilst crews work to make the scene safe. People are urged to avoid the area. Firefighters are using flood barriers to divert water," LFB said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Girl, 11, drowns after ‘getting into difficulty’ at water park near WindsorTaron Egerton ‘felt very, very famous’ when Britney Spears posted about meeting himTony Hawk turns up to London pub to perform with Tony Hawk cover band
U.K.
The Independent

Owami Davies: New CCTV footage shows last known sighting of missing student nurse

The Metropolitan Police have released new CCTV footage of missing student nurse Owami Davies.The last confirmed image of Ms Davies, 24, was taken at around 12:30pm on Thursday 7 July on London Road, Croydon.Ms Davies left her home in Grays, Essex, on 4 July, disappearing days later.She is seen wearing a dark jacket, a red T-shirt and light grey trousers in the image.Five people have been arrested in connection with her disappearance - two on suspicion of murder and three on suspicion of kidnap.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Game of Thrones’ Iron Throne installed at the Tower of LondonChildren’s Commissioner reveals 650 children have been strip-searched by the MetGreenwich bridge closed after armed police shoot man with firearm
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Roads closed as burst water main causes four feet deep flooding

Multiple road closures are in place in north London after a 36-inch water main burst, causing flooding up to four feet deep.Emergency services were called to the scene in Islington at just after 7am, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are attending the scene on Hornsey Road.A spokesperson for LFB said: “Flood water is affecting Hornsey Road and Tollington Road.“There are multiple road closures in place while crews work to make the scene safe. People are urged to avoid the area.“The Brigade’s 999 control officers have taken 12 calls to the incident.“Fire crews from Holloway,...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Black smoke billows from large fire involving 1,000 tires in Ranskill

Firefighters worked to extinguish a large blaze involving around 1,000 tires in Ranskill on the afternoon of Friday, 5 August.Footage captured plumes of thick black smoke billowing into the sky as emergency service crews worked to extinguish the fire.Officials confirmed that two people were being treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service asked the public to stop gathering at the site, and urged locals to keep their doors and windows closed while the situation was ongoing.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Therapy dog boosts moral among firefighters battling raging Oak Fire in CaliforniaVideo shows aftermath of Japanese road washed away in heavy floodingSunak boasts about taking money from ‘deprived urban areas’ to help wealthy towns
ACCIDENTS
