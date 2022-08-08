Read full article on original website
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Popular ETX Food Truck to Open a Sit-Down Restaurant on Hwy 155 near Tyler, TX
The food truck culture has definitely caught on in East Texas. We have many fantastic food trucks in the Tyler, Texas area to choose from. And one of East Texas' favorites? Catch Me if You Can. We love Cajun food in East Texas. And there's no denying that some of...
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
List of Highly Recommended Auto Mechanics in Longview, Texas
When you’re choosing the right mechanic or shop to work on your vehicle you must look beyond who is the least expensive. The reason this choice is so important is because our vehicle is vital to everything we do, including making a living and making sure our family arrives safely to all of our destinations. Which is why I wanted to put together a list of the most highly recommended auto mechanics in Longview, Texas.
With so much growth in Tyler, big changes are happening in the Rose City!
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A lot has changed since Tyler was founded in 1846. The city of Tyler is growing and expanding, with more activities, businesses and places to stay. “Tyler is booming and it’s a blessing, especially after the last couple of years, two and a half years that we’ve gone through,” said Susan Travis, […]
The City Of Tyler, TX Wants To Raise Your Water Bill, Here’s Why
Before you get upset based off the headline, let me start this by saying that this is just a PROPOSAL for right now so don't go storming into the utilities office just yet. Take a moment to read what the city is proposing. Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) wants to change...
Texas Had 21 Teen Girls Go Missing In July Including 1 From Henderson
Jasmine Bryant from Henderso, Texas is one of the teenage girls that has been reported missing from the state of Texas in July 2022. She is one of 21 girls, aged 13 to 17 that were reported missing last month. To me, this seems like a pretty high number of...
Countryside Cat Rescue Brand New Animal Rescue to Lindale, Texas
It’s a problem that we all know causes issues here in East Texas, pet overpopulation. There are way too many animals in our community that have not been spayed or neutered, which was and will continue to grow our problem. But there is some good news as I found on social media just a few days ago that there is a new animal rescue facility in Lindale, Texas!
Tyler Parks to host Pawchella 2022
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on June 2022, not related to story. Tyler Parks and Recreation will be hosting Pawchella at Fun Forest Pool on Aug. 20 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. At Pawchella, dogs will be able to use the pool to play and cool...
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Tyler Legacy at Longview
Longview and Tyler Legacy tipped off their volleyball seasons Tuesday night in Longview. The Lobos emerged victorious in four sets, 25-22, 26-24, 19-25, 25-17.
1 Woman Dead 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Henderson County (Henderson County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety was rushed south of Chandler in Henderson County after a multi-vehicle collision occurred on Monday. According to Stg. Sara Warren, a 2003 Toyota Camry was [..]
Tyler ISD Announces “Vape Detectors” Installed In High Schools
One Thing I Don't Like To Do Is Lie To Kids And Pretend Like We Adults Didn't Do Dumb Stuff Like Them When We Were Kids.... You remember back in the day when you and your friends were sneaking cigarettes in between classes either in the bathroom or somewhere else. Back then, your main worry was the "smoke detector" going off or an administrator coming in and busting up the session.
KLTV
10-acre fire near Southwood Drive in Lufkin 100% contained
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Fire Department battled a ten-acre “brushy tree line” fire following a report of smoke, beginning at 8 a.m. As of 3 p.m., this fire has been 100 percent contained, according to Texas A&M Forest Service. Property owner, Mark Gibson, says he spotted...
ketk.com
9-acre wildfire reported near Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Fire Department and Angelina County are currently working to contain a 9-acre wildfire in a brushy tree line to the west of Southwood near Hoshall Drive. According to a statement from the City of Lufkin, the fire is contained to a large tract of...
9-acre wildfire contained near Lufkin
UPDATE: Firefighters said the 9-acre wildfire was 100% contained by 3 p.m. The Lufkin Fire Department made it to the scene with 22 firefighters, three engines, two brush trucks, one fire UTV and three support staff. Three chiefs were also among the group. The city’s Street Department and Texas Forest Service also arrived at the […]
Facing Divorce? Tyler, TX People Share Recs for Some of the Best Attorneys
If you're facing a divorce, check out some of the recommendations for divorce attorneys in the Tyler, Texas area. First, if this is something you're dealing with right now, we're so sorry. It can be one of the most stressful experiences a person can go through. Sadly, divorce will affect...
Henderson County is drier than 90% of Texas, officials say
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Multiple fire agencies fought a 42-acre grass fire in the 15300 block of County Road 2500 Saturday. Firefighters were able to save a barn through their efforts. This is just one of several similar fires firefighters have been called to in the past week. The fire started when a vehicle […]
ketk.com
Off ramp of Toll 49 closed due to overturned 18-wheeler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The off ramp of Texas Toll 49 at Highway 110 is closed due to overturned 18-wheeler. The exit for 110 is blocked. Several ambulances and firetrucks from Lindale are currently on the scene. Officials on the scene have not confirmed any injuries at this time.
Help the Bustos Family: Tyler, TX Restaurant to Offer Discounts to Law Enforcement
Today many East Texans gathered to honor the memory of Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos who tragically died near Tyler, Texas a little after midnight on Saturday, July 29. Deputy Bustos was finishing up his final night of field training with his field training officer, 39-year-old SCSO Deputy Michael Skinner. They'd stopped a vehicle on State Highway 155 South when he was struck by an intoxicated driver on Hwy 155.
KLTV
Multiple agencies battle grass fire north of Lindale
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks has confirmed that a wildfire active in the 19800 block of Farm to Market Road 1804, toward River Bottom, is being fought by multiple fire departments. Authorities say that the grass fire is now under control but had previously threatened...
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American Museum
I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum - Clarence Edmond (Shabba) Shackelford.
