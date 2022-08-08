ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

Classic Rock Q107

These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

List of Highly Recommended Auto Mechanics in Longview, Texas

When you’re choosing the right mechanic or shop to work on your vehicle you must look beyond who is the least expensive. The reason this choice is so important is because our vehicle is vital to everything we do, including making a living and making sure our family arrives safely to all of our destinations. Which is why I wanted to put together a list of the most highly recommended auto mechanics in Longview, Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
Jacksonville, TX
101.5 KNUE

Countryside Cat Rescue Brand New Animal Rescue to Lindale, Texas

It’s a problem that we all know causes issues here in East Texas, pet overpopulation. There are way too many animals in our community that have not been spayed or neutered, which was and will continue to grow our problem. But there is some good news as I found on social media just a few days ago that there is a new animal rescue facility in Lindale, Texas!
LINDALE, TX
CBS19

Tyler Parks to host Pawchella 2022

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on June 2022, not related to story. Tyler Parks and Recreation will be hosting Pawchella at Fun Forest Pool on Aug. 20 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. At Pawchella, dogs will be able to use the pool to play and cool...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

PHOTOS: Tyler Legacy at Longview

Longview and Tyler Legacy tipped off their volleyball seasons Tuesday night in Longview. The Lobos emerged victorious in four sets, 25-22, 26-24, 19-25, 25-17.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler ISD Announces “Vape Detectors” Installed In High Schools

One Thing I Don't Like To Do Is Lie To Kids And Pretend Like We Adults Didn't Do Dumb Stuff Like Them When We Were Kids.... You remember back in the day when you and your friends were sneaking cigarettes in between classes either in the bathroom or somewhere else. Back then, your main worry was the "smoke detector" going off or an administrator coming in and busting up the session.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

10-acre fire near Southwood Drive in Lufkin 100% contained

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Fire Department battled a ten-acre “brushy tree line” fire following a report of smoke, beginning at 8 a.m. As of 3 p.m., this fire has been 100 percent contained, according to Texas A&M Forest Service. Property owner, Mark Gibson, says he spotted...
LUFKIN, TX
ketk.com

9-acre wildfire reported near Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin Fire Department and Angelina County are currently working to contain a 9-acre wildfire in a brushy tree line to the west of Southwood near Hoshall Drive. According to a statement from the City of Lufkin, the fire is contained to a large tract of...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

9-acre wildfire contained near Lufkin

UPDATE: Firefighters said the 9-acre wildfire was 100% contained by 3 p.m. The Lufkin Fire Department made it to the scene with 22 firefighters, three engines, two brush trucks, one fire UTV and three support staff. Three chiefs were also among the group. The city’s Street Department and Texas Forest Service also arrived at the […]
LUFKIN, TX
ketk.com

Off ramp of Toll 49 closed due to overturned 18-wheeler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The off ramp of Texas Toll 49 at Highway 110 is closed due to overturned 18-wheeler. The exit for 110 is blocked. Several ambulances and firetrucks from Lindale are currently on the scene. Officials on the scene have not confirmed any injuries at this time.
LINDALE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Help the Bustos Family: Tyler, TX Restaurant to Offer Discounts to Law Enforcement

Today many East Texans gathered to honor the memory of Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos who tragically died near Tyler, Texas a little after midnight on Saturday, July 29. Deputy Bustos was finishing up his final night of field training with his field training officer, 39-year-old SCSO Deputy Michael Skinner. They'd stopped a vehicle on State Highway 155 South when he was struck by an intoxicated driver on Hwy 155.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Multiple agencies battle grass fire north of Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks has confirmed that a wildfire active in the 19800 block of Farm to Market Road 1804, toward River Bottom, is being fought by multiple fire departments. Authorities say that the grass fire is now under control but had previously threatened...
LINDALE, TX
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

