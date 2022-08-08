ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ian Wright had the perfect response to Alan Sugar after he mocked Arsenal's new pink kit

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Arsenal has released a pink football shirt for this season which led Lord Alan Sugar to bizarrely question if ex-player Ian Wright would have sported the jersey - and the Arsenal legend gave the perfect response.

The North London club released the light pink-hued shirts for the 2022-23 season and players debuted the third kit at their first Premier League match of the campaign against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Friday.

In the end, the Gunners won 2-0, and players such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Granit Xhaka appeared happy enough to don their club's new shirt instead of their traditional red home kit.

Though Lord Sugar , a former chairman of Arsenal's bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur, had something to say about it and took to Twitter to randomly ponder if ex-Arsenal player Ian Wright's thoughts on the clothing colour.

"Pink shirts ! I wonder if @IanWright0 would have played in a pink shirt," he tweeted.

One person quickly pointed out to The Apprentice star that he was no stranger to wearing a pink shirt himself and replied with a screenshot of Lord Sugar from an episode of the BBC business show wearing a shirt in a similar shade of pink as the Arsenal players.


But Lord Sugar wasn't having any of it and replied: "Idiot a pink shirt to wear with suit is perfectly fine . But a football Jersey …. come off it."

While Ian Wright has responded to Lord Sugar before, calling him out for his comments on female commentators during the Euro 2022 tournament - this time no words were needed for his comeback.

Instead, Wright appeared on Match of The Day on Saturday night wearing... you guessed it, a bright hot pink shirt to inform Lord Sugar exactly his stance on the colour.

Viewers couldn't help but applauded the hilarious "pettiness" from Wright and list it as one of the reason's why he's a legend.





Wonder what Lord Sugar's thoughts are on Wright's iconic petty in pink clap back...

