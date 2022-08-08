Ian Wright had the perfect response to Alan Sugar after he mocked Arsenal's new pink kit

Arsenal has released a pink football shirt for this season which led Lord Alan Sugar to bizarrely question if ex-player Ian Wright would have sported the jersey - and the Arsenal legend gave the perfect response.

The North London club released the light pink-hued shirts for the 2022-23 season and players debuted the third kit at their first Premier League match of the campaign against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Friday.

In the end, the Gunners won 2-0, and players such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Granit Xhaka appeared happy enough to don their club's new shirt instead of their traditional red home kit.

Though Lord Sugar , a former chairman of Arsenal's bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur, had something to say about it and took to Twitter to randomly ponder if ex-Arsenal player Ian Wright's thoughts on the clothing colour.

"Pink shirts ! I wonder if @IanWright0 would have played in a pink shirt," he tweeted.



One person quickly pointed out to The Apprentice star that he was no stranger to wearing a pink shirt himself and replied with a screenshot of Lord Sugar from an episode of the BBC business show wearing a shirt in a similar shade of pink as the Arsenal players.





But Lord Sugar wasn't having any of it and replied: "Idiot a pink shirt to wear with suit is perfectly fine . But a football Jersey …. come off it."



While Ian Wright has responded to Lord Sugar before, calling him out for his comments on female commentators during the Euro 2022 tournament - this time no words were needed for his comeback.

Instead, Wright appeared on Match of The Day on Saturday night wearing... you guessed it, a bright hot pink shirt to inform Lord Sugar exactly his stance on the colour.

Wonder what Lord Sugar's thoughts are on Wright's iconic petty in pink clap back...

