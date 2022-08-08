Read full article on original website
Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
Yardbarker
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
Yardbarker
Is David Montgomery On His Way Out Of Chicago?
David Montgomery is in the 5th and final year of his rookie contract, and will need to be paid before the start of next season. If Poles won’t give Montgomery a new contract he will become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with whomever he wishes. Assuming Poles doesn’t intend to hand him the bag he’ll be looking for, one of the better possible outcomes is trading Montgomery before the trade deadline. Why risk getting nothing for him like the Chicago Bears got nothing for Allen Robinson when he left. Due to the balance of players leaving and new signings in the offseason the Bears didn’t even earn a compensatory pick for Robinson. That is what the Bears risk if they just let Montgomery walk. At least with a trade they can get some value for Montgomery.
Falcons Sign Another Chicago Bears Ex, Adding to DL Depth
Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date news on the NFL firings and hirings
Mason Rudolph the Steelers' 'most accurate quarterback' in training camp?
Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is the heavy betting favorite to be named the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers over both rookie Kenny Pickett and career backup Mason Rudolph, and the job seemingly is Trubisky's to lose heading into Saturday's preseason opener versus the Seattle Seahawks. Mark Madden of TribLIVE...
ESPN
NFL training camp 2022 live: New York Giants' Saquon Barkley turning heads, Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry breaking helmets
Many NFL training camps resumed Sunday following Hall of Fame ceremonies in Canton, Ohio, though some took it easy while others took the day off. Running backs took center stage with the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans, as Saquon Barkley continues to impress while video showed Derrick Henry breaking a helmet with a stiff arm.
NFL・
Yardbarker
3 Teams Who Could Trade For Kareem Hunt
It’s uncertain if the two sides will come to terms on a deal or if Hunt will eventually be traded. The Browns should find a decent amount of suitors, assuming they do plan on moving Hunt. Philadelphia Eagles. This offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles front office focused on upgrading at...
A.J. Brown Consuming Targets as Eagles Integrate Him into Offense
The newcomer had one of the bigger explosive plays during Sunday night's open practice at Lincoln Financial Field
Yardbarker
Report: Chiefs Sign Veteran DT, Bolster Interior Defensive Line Rotation
The Kansas City Chiefs have needed some additional help along the interior of their defensive line this summer, and the team has finally found its match. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kansas City is signing defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a one-year deal. Chiefs and veteran free-agent defensive tackle Danny...
Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp
It's funny how life works sometimes. We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
Cleveland Browns training camp day 11: Jakeem Grant Sr. carted off field with Achilles injury
BEREA − Jakeem Grant Sr. became the latest Browns wide receiver to sustain an injury during training camp. Grant went down during a pass play in Tuesday's practice with an Achilles injury, the team confirmed. He was immediately attended to by the training staff before being carted off into the facility. ...
2022 New York Giants win total: New coach probably not enough to turn things around
The New York Giants had another bad season last year. I almost wrote disappointing, but that would imply there was some level of expectations with the team and there really wasn't. For 2022, they have a new head coach in the form of former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll....
NFL・
Yardbarker
4 Potential Trade Targets for Broncos to Upgrade Defense
Training camp is underway, and plenty of potential trade options are being floated across the NFL. For multiple reasons, some of those options could be enticing for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos' defense is having a good showing at camp, but they still have some areas of concern that can...
Insider: Gap between Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph 'isn't that great'
Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky began the week atop the depth chart at the quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett. While Pickett allegedly may not be ready to face first-team defenses in meaningful games anytime soon, it seems Rudolph is closing whatever gap separates him and Trubisky ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Yardbarker
Is Kenny Gainwell the Eagles’ #1 Back?
The Eagles held an open practice at the Linc on Sunday. A lot of fans in attendance noted a specific detail about Head Coach Nick Sirianni. He was wearing one of his player-themed shirts. This time, it featured Kenny Gainwell, the teams second-year running back. This seems like unfortunate timing as far as the media is concerned.
Steelers Add Three Starters to Injury Report
The Pittsburgh Steelers lose three starters to start week three of training camp.
Yardbarker
Watch: Former Cavs guard throws punch during pro-am game
This past weekend saw some malice at the pro-am. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin participated in a pro-am game in Atlanta on Sunday. At one point in the contest, Goodwin lost his cool and threw a punch at Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland. The punch did not connect however, and the two were quickly separated. Here is the video (with Goodwin wearing the dark No. 0 jersey).
Yardbarker
Report: Over Half of the NFL Expected in Athens Today
The University of Georgia is no stranger to NFL interest and success since head coach Kirby Smart took over the coaching duties in December of 2016. Since then, he's only managed to break his own NFL Draft Record for most Bulldogs drafted in one draft on three separate occasions. Sources...
Yardbarker
Three takeaways from the Eagles’ first depth chart of 2022
It’s pretty clear that Quez Watkins will be starting in the slot after an impressive second season with the club in 2021. While Philadelphia does use several combinations and no receiver will play in only one spot, his backup is a bit of a surprise. Zach Pascal was brought...
Bears WR N’Keal Harry Exits Training Camp Practice With Apparent Ankle Injury
The newly-acquired wide receiver reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain.
