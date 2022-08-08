Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdadradio.com
INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES NEW TRANSPORTATION SCHEDULE
On Monday night, the Indiana Area School Board approved a new transportation schedule for the next school year that will give students an extra 15 minutes of instructional time a day. According to transportation director Mike Travis, the change will only affect the elementary schedules only, and the district will...
wdadradio.com
UNITED BOARD TO PREPARE FOR SCHOOL YEAR AT MEETING TONIGHT
Just as the Indiana and Purchase Line school boards last night worked on issues pertaining to the start of the school year, the United board will meet tonight for the same purpose. Among the agenda items for the United school directors are a number of personnel items, including the hiring...
wdadradio.com
COMMISSIONERS APPROVE ORDINANCE FOR LOAN
On Wednesday morning, the Indiana County Commissioners approved an ordinance concerning a new general obligation loan. The loan for $3,575,000 will go through First Commonwealth Bank at a rate of 3.55 percent over a 15 year time span. The money from this bond issue will go towards the various planned improvements at county facilities, including new roofing at some county buildings, a new security system and boilers at the county jail, and new boilers and HVAC upgrades at the courthouse.
wdadradio.com
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD TO GET READY FOR NEW SCHOOL YEAR TONIGHT
The Penns Manor School Board is scheduled to meet tonight, with many items on the agenda related to the start of the 2022-23 school year. Included on the agenda for tonight’s meeting are motions to approve offering student accidental device insurance for the district’s Chromebooks, an update to the district’s electronic device policy, approval Tri-County Transportation’s vehicles drivers and substitute drivers, approval of the bus routes for this year, and the approval of an agreement with Tom Talmadge Painting to complete a chemical treatment and washing of the exterior at the district’s office and elementary school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdadradio.com
TWO IUP STUDENTS TO COMPLETE SUMMER INTERNSHIP AT IRMC
Two IUP students will get to experience a unique opportunity with one local hospital this summer. According to an announcement from the university, pre-medicine majors David Fyock and Tommy Letso are completing the eight-week Indiana Regional Medical Center’s Pre-Med Undergraduate Summer Internship this summer, in which both will shadow a new medical specialist each week.
wdadradio.com
IUP ANNOUNCES WELCOME WEEK SCHEDULE
With classes set to start within the next few weeks, IUP released plans for its annual “Welcome Week” this afternoon. IUP is expecting approximately 700 new students on the first move-in day, which is Saturday, August 13th, and 600 are expected the following day. New students will head to the KCAC at their scheduled time between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days for the one-stop check-in process. This is to make sure that all administrative needs for students are provided prior to moving in.
Altoona is against the increase in tractor-trailer sizes
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona expressed its full support for the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks, which advocates for highway and public safety. The Coalition Against Bigger Trucks is a national grassroots organization that’s one of the leading voices on the issue of increasing loading truck parameters. Numerous discussions on the state and federal levels talk about increasing […]
cranberryeagle.com
Pipeline company convicted, must restore water sources
Two subsidiaries of the pipeline company Energy Transfer were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the construction of two major pipelines, one of which starts in Butler County. State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said ETC Northeast Pipeline pleaded no contest to nine counts of Clean Streams Law...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdadradio.com
ANGELO ZUCCA, SR., 84
Angelo Zucca, Sr., 84, of Indiana, died Monday, August 8, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana. Friends will be received, Sunday, August 14th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia Street. (Please use the rear entrance of the funeral home from Nixon Avenue due to the Italian Festival on Philadelphia Street.)
wdadradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE USING BACKUP PHONE NUMBER FOR NON-EMERGENCIES
Indiana Borough Police are advising people that their phone system is going through some problems. Police say that when you call their non-emergency line of 724-349-2121, they receive a message saying that the line is disconnected or no longer in service. The police department is working on fixing the issue,...
cranberryeagle.com
Armstrong County acquires railway corridor to create rail-trail addition
Local cyclists, joggers, walkers and nature lovers will have another 14 miles of rail-trail to enjoy, thanks to a recent acquisition by the commissioners in neighboring Armstrong County. Chris Ziegler, executive director of Armstrong Trails, announced that Armstrong has finalized the deal to acquire the Kiski Junction Corridor and Bridge...
wdadradio.com
ROBERT ALLEN EDDY, 82
On August 5, 2022, Robert Allen Eddy, 82, passed from this world while being cared for by his loving family in Creekside, PA. Robert was born on March 13, 1940 and grew up in Titusville, PA, the son of W. Allen and Mildred P. Eddy. Although known as Bob to the rest of the world, he was known only as Robert to his family and Peypa to his grandchildren. As a young boy he lost the hearing in his left ear due to a playground accident. However, this didn’t prevent him from being a gifted musician in voice and instruments. While taking care of his paper route as a teen, his customers were always aware of their paper arriving because he whistled tunes on his entire route.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Westmoreland County Paramedic
Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Westmoreland County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of North Huntingdon EMS Rescue and Monroeville Fire/EMS paramedic Fred Manno, who died on Saturday, July 30, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained while performing his duties on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Fort Pitt Brewery in Jeannette among dozen of properties bought by land bank
Westmoreland County’s Land Bank purchased a dozen tax delinquent properties Monday, including a former brewery building in west Jeannette that officials long have described as blighted and targeted for removal. The county’s tax office sold 27 properties at Monday’s judicial sale and earned more than $199,600. Officials put 49...
wdadradio.com
MICHAEL JOSEPH TESA, 86
Michael Joseph Tesa, 86, of Indiana, formerly of Milwaukee, WI, died Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh, Born February 24th, 1936, he was the son of the late Michael Tesa and Theresa (Marciano) Tesa. Mike attended Redemptorist School in St. Louis, MO. He then graduated from Marquette High...
butlerradio.com
Local COVID Hospitalizations Drop; CDC Lists Butler Co. As High Transmission
There’s been a slight drop in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital. Officials say they were treating 16 patients for COVID, with one person in the ICU as of Monday. However, the hospital also noted that three people died due to COVID over the...
Westmoreland County community members bring droves of donations to help families affected by floods
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Westmoreland County community is rallying together, 48 hours after floodwaters ravaged the Greater Latrobe area. People came in droves to the Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department Sunday, dropping off donations and supplies for flood victims after said this was the worst flood the area has ever seen.
Railroad crossing work in Somerset County to cause detours
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Closures are expected for three railroad crossings in Somerset County for the week of Aug. 15. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that detours will be in effect for the closures from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19 and the work will only take place at the railroad crossings. […]
Updated Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act goes into effect after 45 years without changes
PITTSBURGH — The updated Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act is in effect as of today and primarily affects tipped workers. “We are one big family. When you look at it, they deserve to be paid fairly,” said Kelly O’Connor. Kelly O’Connor has worked in the restaurant business for...
WJAC TV
Johnstown native heads to the Caribbean to become a teacher
Emma Boyer recently graduated from Geneva college with a degree in education and hopes to bring her passion for teaching and missionary work to the Bahamas. She is leaving next week to become a 5th grade teacher at the Agape Christian School as well as a missionary with the Caribbean Youth Network.
Comments / 0