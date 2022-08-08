Read full article on original website
Wausau Woman Accused of Straw Gun Purchase
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau woman has been accused of making a straw purchase of two firearms earlier this year. Ashley Zastrow is said to have filled out false information on a Firearms Transaction Record, stating that she was the purchaser of the guns when in reality that was not the case.
Wausau Police: Double-Check Your Information Before Sharing it Online
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Following Sunday’s incident near Fern Island Park, the Wausau Police Department is asking residents to reach out to them directly with questions or concerns about a situation before spreading rumors. Patrol Captain Todd Baeten said they were investigating an incident involving a person who...
Charges Pending For Stevens Point Man in Shooting Case
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Khue Yang of Stevens Point will face charges in the shooting and kidnapping of a 27-year-old that took place Saturday morning. Witnesses say the 27-year-old, who has not been named, was taken at gunpoint from the home, after Yang fired a shot into the floor.Yang took off after police were called around 5 a.m., and was arrested in Wausau around 6:15 a.m.
Stevens Point Shooting Suspect In Custody
STEVENS POINT, WI (WAOW-WSAU) — A man was taken into custody in Wausau after a shooting and kidnapping in Stevens Point. Police went to an address on Johns Drive around 5:07 on Saturday morning after a report of a gunshot. Witnesses said a man kidnapped another man from an apartment after the shot went through the floor.
Waupaca County DA & Sheriff At Odds
WAUPACA, WI (WSAU) — The battle between Waupaca County’s district attorney and sheriff continued on Monday- the day before the sheriff faces a primary challenger. At issue is a report in a criminal trespass case written by a sheriff’s deputy–then “changed’ or “corrected”, depending on the point of view–and what the implications are of those actions.
West Sentenced to Life in Prison
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Henry West will never walk free again. The man who shot and killed Patty Grimm, his former boss in the Pine Grove Cemetery in October of 2019 was handed a life sentence without parole Tuesday for the incident. The sentence was part of a deal...
Dozens of Animals Rescued From Home in Hull
TOWN OF HULL, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly two dozen dogs and a cat from a home on Chokecherry Road in Hull Monday. The investigation started with a tip about unsafe living conditions for both people and animals at the home. Officers made an initial investigation, then called in members of the animal control enforcement team to have a look as well.
Stick Figure Vandalism Reported in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Stick figures on structures in Stevens Point are raising questions about whether it is considered art or vandalism. City officials say in this case, it is vandalism. Mayor Mike Wiza says the stick figures are placed around the city promoting a local artists’ business,...
More Delays for Wausau Drinking Water Treatment Plant
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Another setback has delayed the start date for Wausau’s new drinking water treatment plant. According to a statement from Public Works Director Eric Lindman, this time it’s a quality control issue. Around 350 primed and coated ductile iron fittings had their factory-applied coatings fail and fall off.
Parked Vehicle Catches Fire, Shuts Down Part of US 51 in Minocqua
MINOCQUA, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A fire that started in a parked vehicle and spread to a nearby building shut down a portion of US 51 through Minocqua Monday morning. According to WAOW TV, the incident started with an explosion at around 4:20 AM. The fire started in the vehicle, then spread to a nearby printing business.
Stevens Point Voters Pass Transportation Referendum
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Transportation projects in Stevens Point that total more than $1 million will now need approval from voters before becoming a reality. That was the result of Tuesday’s binding referendum question in the city, which voters passed on a razor-thin margin of just 31 votes- 2,757 to 2,726.
Woodchucks Wins. Rapids Loses on Sunday
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) –The Wausau Woodchucks defeated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 12-5 Sunday afternoon at Athletic Park. The Woodchucks rallied back to score five runs in the fifth inning with a grand slam by Garrett Hill (North Dakota State University) and an RBI single by Bradley Comer (University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point).
Woodchucks Sweep Pair, Rafters Stay Hot
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks (35-31) took the weather induced double header against the Lakeshore Chinooks (33-33) winning both games on Monday evening. The first game started in the 5th inning with a tie ball game, each team with one run, and played through nine innings, with the Woodchucks taking the game with a score of 4-3. The second game was seven innings, which resulted in a 3-1 victory for the Chucks.
Chucks Win 8th In A Row, Rafters Stay Hot
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks (36-31) took on the Lakeshore Chinooks (33-34) in the final game of the series to sweep them up with a final score of 5-2. The Woodchucks extended their winning streak to their longest of the season at eight wins in a row.
