New London, WI

waupacanow.com

Fatal crash on U.S. 45

One person was killed and four more were injured shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on U.S. Highway 45. According to the New London Police Department, preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles. The crash was on the New...
NEW LONDON, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Dead Following Incident at C.A. Lawton Foundry in De Pere

We now know why OSHA was called to investigate an incident at C.A. Lawton in De Pere. It has been revealed that a 24-year-old man died at the foundry on August 5th. His name has not been released, nor has any details about what happened at the foundry located at 1900 Enterprise Drive.
DE PERE, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Two Motorcyclists Badly Injured in Weekend Crash

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a weekend crash on Interstate 41. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at Military Road in Fond du Lac. Investigators say several motorcyclists were headed north in a group when two of them made contact with each other and crashed.
FOND DU LAC, WI
New London, WI
Accidents
City
New London, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
New London, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Lake Butte Des Morts boat crash leaves many injured

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A boat crash on Lake Butte Des Morts on Saturday night left multiple people injured and the driver facing OWI charges. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Craig Quick confirmed that just after 10 p.m., a 19-foot Sea Ray crashed into a breakwall near Omro.
BUTTE DES MORTS, WI
94.3 Jack FM

After Two Boat Crashes Cause Injury, Winnebago County Officials Urge Caution on the Water

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — Winnebago County Sheriff’s Officials are warning the public to take care on the water after two boat crashes in the span of four weeks. On Saturday, a 38-year-old man has been arrested following a boat crash on Lake Butte des Morts. It was reported around 10pm when a boat was seen hitting the breakwater. Three people were hurt.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Foundry in De Pere confirms death after Friday accident

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old is dead after what a foundry in De Pere is calling an accident. According to a release sent by C.A. Lawton Co., the accident happened at the 1900 Enterprise Drive location on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Officials with the foundry now confirm...
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 45

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt, one of them fatally, in a crash on Highway 45 near New London. According to the New London Police Department, it appears a pickup truck going south crossed the center line and hit two vehicles going north. The crash was reported just before 4:30 P.M. on the bypass north of the Wolf River.
NEW LONDON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sentencing delayed in high-speed crash that killed three people

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sentencing has been delayed for a man convicted in a 2020 crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people. Abdi Ahmed was scheduled to be sentenced Monday on three counts of second degree reckless homicide. During the hearing, the defense asked for a delay to complete an independent pre-sentence report. The defense says the report could take 30-to-45 days to complete.
GREEN BAY, WI
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
94.3 Jack FM

Manitowoc Man Identified as Las Vegas Murder Victim

LAS VEGAS, NV (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Manitowoc man has been identified as the victim in a murder last week in Las Vegas. Acturius Milner was killed Thursday at The Mirage hotel. His cousin, Billy Hemsley, was arrested. The Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed Milner’s hometown to FOX 11....
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS 58

Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 on Sunday morning when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Set For Sheboygan Woman On Drug Charges After she Accidentally Called 911

Bail is set at $1000 cash for a 19-year-old Sheboygan woman facing multiple drug charges after she accidentally called 911. Essence C. Irving is charged with Possession of A Schedule Two Narcotic, Methamphetamine, and Drug Paraphernalia,. Possession of Marijuana with intent to deliver and four counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping....
SHEBOYGAN, WI

