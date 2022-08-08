Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
waupacanow.com
Fatal crash on U.S. 45
One person was killed and four more were injured shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on U.S. Highway 45. According to the New London Police Department, preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles. The crash was on the New...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Remains Hospitalized Following a Weekend Traffic Incident on I-43
A Green Bay man is still receiving medical treatment following a motorcycle crash on I-43 in Manitowoc County. According to Major Jason Orth with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department, the 66-year-old man was traveling south on the interstate highway on his motorcycle just before noon north of Schley Road.
seehafernews.com
Man Dead Following Incident at C.A. Lawton Foundry in De Pere
We now know why OSHA was called to investigate an incident at C.A. Lawton in De Pere. It has been revealed that a 24-year-old man died at the foundry on August 5th. His name has not been released, nor has any details about what happened at the foundry located at 1900 Enterprise Drive.
94.3 Jack FM
Two Motorcyclists Badly Injured in Weekend Crash
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a weekend crash on Interstate 41. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at Military Road in Fond du Lac. Investigators say several motorcyclists were headed north in a group when two of them made contact with each other and crashed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Two men seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Fond du Lac Co.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men suffered life-threatening injuries after their motorcycles allegedly crashed into one another while traveling with a group on Saturday. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post, just before 2 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on...
wearegreenbay.com
Lake Butte Des Morts boat crash leaves many injured
OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A boat crash on Lake Butte Des Morts on Saturday night left multiple people injured and the driver facing OWI charges. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Craig Quick confirmed that just after 10 p.m., a 19-foot Sea Ray crashed into a breakwall near Omro.
94.3 Jack FM
Outagamie County Overpass Bridge Reopens a Week After Being Hit by Dump Truck
LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The state Department of Transportation is set to open an overpass bridge after a dump truck struck it with its raising box last week. The Rose Hill Road bridge over Interstate 41 in Little Chute will be opening Tuesday at 6 p.m. The bridge...
94.3 Jack FM
C.A. Lawton Co. Confirms Death of 24-Year-Old Worker in Foundry Accident
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – C.A. Lawton Co. has confirmed the death of one of their workers after an accident on Friday. The company says the worker was 24 years old. The release of his name is being held as the family is notified. The cause of death has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
94.3 Jack FM
After Two Boat Crashes Cause Injury, Winnebago County Officials Urge Caution on the Water
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — Winnebago County Sheriff’s Officials are warning the public to take care on the water after two boat crashes in the span of four weeks. On Saturday, a 38-year-old man has been arrested following a boat crash on Lake Butte des Morts. It was reported around 10pm when a boat was seen hitting the breakwater. Three people were hurt.
wearegreenbay.com
Foundry in De Pere confirms death after Friday accident
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old is dead after what a foundry in De Pere is calling an accident. According to a release sent by C.A. Lawton Co., the accident happened at the 1900 Enterprise Drive location on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Officials with the foundry now confirm...
WBAY Green Bay
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 45
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt, one of them fatally, in a crash on Highway 45 near New London. According to the New London Police Department, it appears a pickup truck going south crossed the center line and hit two vehicles going north. The crash was reported just before 4:30 P.M. on the bypass north of the Wolf River.
WBAY Green Bay
Sentencing delayed in high-speed crash that killed three people
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sentencing has been delayed for a man convicted in a 2020 crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people. Abdi Ahmed was scheduled to be sentenced Monday on three counts of second degree reckless homicide. During the hearing, the defense asked for a delay to complete an independent pre-sentence report. The defense says the report could take 30-to-45 days to complete.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
94.3 Jack FM
Manitowoc Man Identified as Las Vegas Murder Victim
LAS VEGAS, NV (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Manitowoc man has been identified as the victim in a murder last week in Las Vegas. Acturius Milner was killed Thursday at The Mirage hotel. His cousin, Billy Hemsley, was arrested. The Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed Milner’s hometown to FOX 11....
wearegreenbay.com
Passerby alerts residents to fire moments before flames reach Fond du Lac home
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to the quick actions of a passerby, three people were able to safely evacuate their Fond du Lac home before flames that were produced from a dumpster fire reached the building. According to the Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue, just after...
WBAY Green Bay
Officers need help identifying vehicle in attempted scam of Winnebago County woman
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects accused of trying to scam an elderly woman. The department posted the suspect vehicle on Facebook. They say it’s a Subaru with no license plates and they need help identifying the car and occupants.
Police: 23 animals rescued from Marathon County home
NEWS RELEASE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of other law enforcement and animal control partners, seized 22 dogs and one cat from a residence on Chokecherry Road in the Town of Hull on Monday. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with...
CBS 58
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 on Sunday morning when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him.
seehafernews.com
Bail Set For Sheboygan Woman On Drug Charges After she Accidentally Called 911
Bail is set at $1000 cash for a 19-year-old Sheboygan woman facing multiple drug charges after she accidentally called 911. Essence C. Irving is charged with Possession of A Schedule Two Narcotic, Methamphetamine, and Drug Paraphernalia,. Possession of Marijuana with intent to deliver and four counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping....
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of breaking into elderly woman’s residence, not having pants on
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing five charges after he allegedly broke into an 86-year-old’s residence only wearing a single sock, t-shirt and ankle bracelet. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 58-year-old Todd LaTour was arrested on multiple charges...
Four arrested on drug charges after search at Grand Marsh RV park
GRAND MARSH, Wis. — Four people were arrested last week after an RV park in Grand Marsh was searched. On August 1, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant in the 3000 block of 10th Lane, reportedly finding drugs in some of the mobile homes including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. A gun was also found.
Comments / 0