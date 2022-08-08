ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ValueWalk

Key Study Analyzes Socially Beneficial Reporting Rates For Major Companies

UCLA Anderson’s Center for Impact leads groundbreaking reporting initiative and finds the average ESG disclosure rate for 300 of the nation’s largest companies is 49.6%, with a minimum of 14.8% and a maximum of 74.8%. Los Angeles (August 9, 2022) — As corporations prepare to meet the myriad...
ECONOMY
Ars Technica

Crypto and the US government are headed for a decisive showdown

If you have paid casual attention to crypto news over the past few years, you probably have a sense that the crypto market is unregulated—a tech-driven Wild West in which the rules of traditional finance do not apply. If you were Ishan Wahi, however, you would probably not have...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

VC funding is drying up. Here’s a four-time founder’s guide to surviving a market downturn

The global selloff in tech stocks is hurting valuations and prompting VC firms to reassess their stakes in unlisted technology startups. Over the past few months, the startup community has been hit particularly hard by economic uncertainty. Following unprecedented losses, SoftBank signaled that they would cut headcount and exit stakes in some of their most noteworthy investments. Leading venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital and Y Combinator have issued stark warnings to founders telling them to brace for a serious market downturn. These rare public statements are a harbinger for trouble: As venture capital funding dries up, many startups will not survive.
MARKETS
bloomberglaw.com

Greenberg, Nelson Mullins Run SPAC for Fintech Platform Seamless

Nelson Mullins is advising Seamless Group Inc., a global fintech platform for e-wallets, financial institutions, and merchants, on its merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Greenberg Traurig is counseling the New York-based SPAC, INFINT Acquisition Corporation, on the transaction, which aims to provide Seamless with funds to build a...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Sidley Austin Adds Jones Day Partner to Growing M&A and PE Group

Sidley Austin continues to build out its M&A and private equity prowess with the addition of Justin Macke in New York. Macke comes over from Jones Day where he became partner in 2020. He works with private equity firms and public companies in a wide array of transactions, including M&A, corporate governance, shareholder activism and SEC matters.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Contracts, Product Counseling Top Tech Lawyer Tasks

In Bloomberg Law’s first-ever State of Practice Survey, we asked attorneys what practicing tech law looks like in 2022. For most respondents, it involves contracts, product counseling, and a whole lot of data privacy—not to mention some common pain points. Roughly one-fifth of the 507 law firm and...
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

Three Firms Lead Vista Equity’s Take-Private Deal for Avalara

Kirkland & Ellis is advising Vista Equity Partners on its agreement to buy tax compliance software provider Avalara, Inc. in all-cash deal valued at $8.4 billion, including debt. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Perkins Coie are advising Avalara on the transaction, which calls for shareholders of the Seattle-headquartered company to...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Are Attorneys Still Uprooting From Their Jobs?

The temptation for attorneys to pull up roots and leave their jobs still persists after more than two years of the Great Resignation, according to the results from two recent Bloomberg Law surveys. Last month, I analyzed survey results showing that many attorneys reported that their colleagues who left their...
JOBS
bloomberglaw.com

Six Misconceptions About Employee Retention Credit Eligibility

In March 2020, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s employee retention credit in just 12 days with no contemporary legislative history. The IRS has not and will not issue formal regulatory guidance, leaving some gray areas and many unanswered questions for taxpayers. The initial confusion surrounding eligibility for the employee retention credit was further exacerbated by subsequent legislative changes to the CARES Act, resulting in an eligibility matrix for employers to navigate with little guidance.
INCOME TAX
bloomberglaw.com

Pfizer to Buy Global Blood Therapeutics in $5.4 Billion Deal (3)

Pfizer Inc. has agreed to buy Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. , the maker of a drug for sickle-cell disease, in a deal worth $5.4 billion. The New York drug giant will pay $68.50 for each outstanding share of Global Blood, the companies said Monday in a. statement. . That’s double...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Inc.com

7 Reasons Marketing Return on Investment Is a Challenge

As a business consultant and angel investor, I often ask for your own assessment of marketing ROI, or customer acquisition cost (CAC). While I realize that a high level of certainty in these numbers is an elusive goal, the value of doing the work, and benchmarking your business against competitors is well worth the effort. Are you making the proper investment, and is it paying off?
MARKETS
bloomberglaw.com

The Price of Being Big: Law Firm Hiring Hits Conflicts Snag (1)

Major law firms’ checks of potential hires for conflicts of interest are becoming so extensive that they often slow the recruiting process and sometimes sink employment deals altogether. Running the checks is often “the single most difficult job” law firms have, said Jeffrey Lowe, a legal recruiter for Major,...
