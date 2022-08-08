Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Key Study Analyzes Socially Beneficial Reporting Rates For Major Companies
UCLA Anderson’s Center for Impact leads groundbreaking reporting initiative and finds the average ESG disclosure rate for 300 of the nation’s largest companies is 49.6%, with a minimum of 14.8% and a maximum of 74.8%. Los Angeles (August 9, 2022) — As corporations prepare to meet the myriad...
Ars Technica
Crypto and the US government are headed for a decisive showdown
If you have paid casual attention to crypto news over the past few years, you probably have a sense that the crypto market is unregulated—a tech-driven Wild West in which the rules of traditional finance do not apply. If you were Ishan Wahi, however, you would probably not have...
VC funding is drying up. Here’s a four-time founder’s guide to surviving a market downturn
The global selloff in tech stocks is hurting valuations and prompting VC firms to reassess their stakes in unlisted technology startups. Over the past few months, the startup community has been hit particularly hard by economic uncertainty. Following unprecedented losses, SoftBank signaled that they would cut headcount and exit stakes in some of their most noteworthy investments. Leading venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital and Y Combinator have issued stark warnings to founders telling them to brace for a serious market downturn. These rare public statements are a harbinger for trouble: As venture capital funding dries up, many startups will not survive.
Australia's CBA posts 11% profit jump but warns of housing headwinds
SYDNEY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) rode the end of a pandemic-powered property boom to its best annual profit in four years, but warned that spiralling cost-of-living pressures had started to hit consumer confidence.
bloomberglaw.com
Greenberg, Nelson Mullins Run SPAC for Fintech Platform Seamless
Nelson Mullins is advising Seamless Group Inc., a global fintech platform for e-wallets, financial institutions, and merchants, on its merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Greenberg Traurig is counseling the New York-based SPAC, INFINT Acquisition Corporation, on the transaction, which aims to provide Seamless with funds to build a...
bloomberglaw.com
Sidley Austin Adds Jones Day Partner to Growing M&A and PE Group
Sidley Austin continues to build out its M&A and private equity prowess with the addition of Justin Macke in New York. Macke comes over from Jones Day where he became partner in 2020. He works with private equity firms and public companies in a wide array of transactions, including M&A, corporate governance, shareholder activism and SEC matters.
bloomberglaw.com
ANALYSIS: Contracts, Product Counseling Top Tech Lawyer Tasks
In Bloomberg Law’s first-ever State of Practice Survey, we asked attorneys what practicing tech law looks like in 2022. For most respondents, it involves contracts, product counseling, and a whole lot of data privacy—not to mention some common pain points. Roughly one-fifth of the 507 law firm and...
LAW・
bloomberglaw.com
Three Firms Lead Vista Equity’s Take-Private Deal for Avalara
Kirkland & Ellis is advising Vista Equity Partners on its agreement to buy tax compliance software provider Avalara, Inc. in all-cash deal valued at $8.4 billion, including debt. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Perkins Coie are advising Avalara on the transaction, which calls for shareholders of the Seattle-headquartered company to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Scott Purcell’s New Web3 Startup Fortress Blockchain Raises $22.5 Million Seed Round
Fortress Blockchain Technology has raised a $22.5 million seed round to pursue its vision for B2B infrastructure for Web3. Fortress Blockchain was founded by Scott Purcell, the individual who founded the successful custody and infrastructure Fintech – Prime Trust. The funding was led by Ayon Capital. In a company...
bloomberglaw.com
ANALYSIS: Are Attorneys Still Uprooting From Their Jobs?
The temptation for attorneys to pull up roots and leave their jobs still persists after more than two years of the Great Resignation, according to the results from two recent Bloomberg Law surveys. Last month, I analyzed survey results showing that many attorneys reported that their colleagues who left their...
JOBS・
bloomberglaw.com
Six Misconceptions About Employee Retention Credit Eligibility
In March 2020, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s employee retention credit in just 12 days with no contemporary legislative history. The IRS has not and will not issue formal regulatory guidance, leaving some gray areas and many unanswered questions for taxpayers. The initial confusion surrounding eligibility for the employee retention credit was further exacerbated by subsequent legislative changes to the CARES Act, resulting in an eligibility matrix for employers to navigate with little guidance.
bloomberglaw.com
Pfizer to Buy Global Blood Therapeutics in $5.4 Billion Deal (3)
Pfizer Inc. has agreed to buy Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. , the maker of a drug for sickle-cell disease, in a deal worth $5.4 billion. The New York drug giant will pay $68.50 for each outstanding share of Global Blood, the companies said Monday in a. statement. . That’s double...
Inc.com
7 Reasons Marketing Return on Investment Is a Challenge
As a business consultant and angel investor, I often ask for your own assessment of marketing ROI, or customer acquisition cost (CAC). While I realize that a high level of certainty in these numbers is an elusive goal, the value of doing the work, and benchmarking your business against competitors is well worth the effort. Are you making the proper investment, and is it paying off?
bloomberglaw.com
The Price of Being Big: Law Firm Hiring Hits Conflicts Snag (1)
Major law firms’ checks of potential hires for conflicts of interest are becoming so extensive that they often slow the recruiting process and sometimes sink employment deals altogether. Running the checks is often “the single most difficult job” law firms have, said Jeffrey Lowe, a legal recruiter for Major,...
