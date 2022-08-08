Read full article on original website
Connecticut has questions for one local school board over mental health center rejection
The state has summoned members of the Killingly Board of Education and the superintendent to answer a few more questions about whether the board’s rejection of a grant-funded mental health center for the high school violated the state’s educational interests. In a letter sent to Killingly officials on...
East Hampton engineer switches careers during pandemic to mine arcade industry ‘explosion’
EAST HAMPTON — A local businessman, whose love for pinball and other arcade machines spans two decades, has used the public health crisis to transform his passion into a full-time venture as his own boss. Brian Joy, a 46-year-old father who three years ago moved into town, is demonstrating...
CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
This year’s BEST OF CONNECTICUT picks are positively popping with Nutmeg State goodness, all picked by you and our distinguished panel of Connecticut experts. From food and drink, to activities and entertainment, to shopping and services, it’s a celebration of the great things our state has to offer.
Why an Avon man, 73, bikes 500 miles every summer in Iowa
AVON — Nearly ever July for the last decade, Marc Reich has linked up with 15,000 of his best friends and made the trek from Connecticut to Iowa. The reason? The world’s largest bike-touring event, also known as the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. Reich, 73,...
Democrat Stephanie Thomas, Republican Dominic Rapini win secretary of the state primaries
NEW HAVEN — Democrat Stephanie Thomas easily claimed her party’s nomination in the open race for secretary of the state, defeating a primary challenge from New Haven City Health Director Maritza Bond. Shortly thereafter, Republican Dominic Rapini claimed victory over Terrie Wood for the GOP nomination. With more...
Connecticut primary election: Five takeaways after a whirlwind Tuesday night
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The stage for the Nov. 8 general election is now set following Tuesday night’s primaries that saw Democrats support their endorsed candidates and Republicans lean further to the right than some political observers expected. The next three months...
Lamont: $30 million in COVID relief going to CT restaurants, hospitality businesses
Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday unveiled a plan his administration says will offer $30 million in relief funds to restaurants and other hospitality businesses impacted by the pandemic. The governor’s office said the funds, which were approved under the state budget, would be delivered as grants to more than 1,700...
This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows
Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
Chelsea Clinton endorses Dita Bhargava in CT Treasurer primary
Chelsea Clinton has weighed into Connecticut’s race for state Treasurer, endorsing Greenwich investment manager, Dita Bhargava, a day before the primary election. In a 55-second video statement released Monday, Clinton calls Bhargava, one of three Democratic candidates running for state Treasurer, “a friend whom I’ve known for many years.”
Connecticut primary voter turnout expected to be low without big races like governor
Without top ticket races like governor or president on the ballot to draw Connecticut voters to the polls, Democratic and Republican leaders expect turnout to be low - likely around 20 percent - for Tuesday’s primary election when voters will cast ballots in races for U.S. Senate, Secretary of the State, state Treasurer, and the General Assembly.
Following $5 million, cease and desist Frontier Communications continues fiber optic expansion
Despite a cease a cease and desist order issued by Connecticut utility regulators last month and a $5 million fine, installation of fiber optic cable by Frontier Communications is continuing, according to a company spokeswoman. That’s because “the vast majority” of Frontier’s ultra-high speed fiber optic network expansion is being...
How will the JetBlue-Spirit airlines merge affect Connecticut travelers?
Airline industry experts say that the type of impact that the recent merger between JetBlue and Spirit airlines will have on Bradley International Airport will depend upon how other airlines react to the combination of the two carriers. The merger would create the nation’s fifth largest airline. But it would...
Florida man pleads not guilty in death of dog in Newtown
NEWTOWN — The 71-year-old Florida man arrested following the death of a dog last month has pleaded not guilty to the class D felony charge of animal cruelty. David Czerniawski was charged July 25, after police say he brought a male chihuahua to Berkshire Veterinary Hospital in Sandy Hook, where a veterinarian determined the dog was dead due to blunt force trauma.
Hot and humid again today before storms bring reprieve to CT, weather service says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At least one more day of scorching temperatures and high humidity is expected in Connecticut before a reprieve, the National Weather Service said. The weather service has heat advisories in place throughout Connecticut and the region until 8 p.m....
Newtown police investigate mailbox hit-and-run
NEWTOWN — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the driver of a vehicle that struck a mailbox on Route 6 last week. The crash happened Wednesday in front of 28 Mount Pleasant Road, where authorities say a westbound vehicle went off the roadway, struck a mailbox and left the scene shortly before 7 p.m.
