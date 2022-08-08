ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Register Citizen

CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

This year’s BEST OF CONNECTICUT picks are positively popping with Nutmeg State goodness, all picked by you and our distinguished panel of Connecticut experts. From food and drink, to activities and entertainment, to shopping and services, it’s a celebration of the great things our state has to offer.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Why an Avon man, 73, bikes 500 miles every summer in Iowa

AVON — Nearly ever July for the last decade, Marc Reich has linked up with 15,000 of his best friends and made the trek from Connecticut to Iowa. The reason? The world’s largest bike-touring event, also known as the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. Reich, 73,...
AVON, CT
Register Citizen

This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows

Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Chelsea Clinton endorses Dita Bhargava in CT Treasurer primary

Chelsea Clinton has weighed into Connecticut’s race for state Treasurer, endorsing Greenwich investment manager, Dita Bhargava, a day before the primary election. In a 55-second video statement released Monday, Clinton calls Bhargava, one of three Democratic candidates running for state Treasurer, “a friend whom I’ve known for many years.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Florida man pleads not guilty in death of dog in Newtown

NEWTOWN — The 71-year-old Florida man arrested following the death of a dog last month has pleaded not guilty to the class D felony charge of animal cruelty. David Czerniawski was charged July 25, after police say he brought a male chihuahua to Berkshire Veterinary Hospital in Sandy Hook, where a veterinarian determined the dog was dead due to blunt force trauma.
NEWTOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Newtown police investigate mailbox hit-and-run

NEWTOWN — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the driver of a vehicle that struck a mailbox on Route 6 last week. The crash happened Wednesday in front of 28 Mount Pleasant Road, where authorities say a westbound vehicle went off the roadway, struck a mailbox and left the scene shortly before 7 p.m.
NEWTOWN, CT

