Omro, WI

Driver hits two vehicles in Marquette County crash, had PBT of .248

PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver involved in a crash that resulted in one car rolling over is facing multiple charges after allegedly being under the influence. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office announced that Christopher Becker was arrested on August 5 following an accident on STH 23. On August 5, around 3:10 p.m. authorities received multiple calls about the accident on STH 23.
After Two Boat Crashes Cause Injury, Winnebago County Officials Urge Caution on the Water

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — Winnebago County Sheriff’s Officials are warning the public to take care on the water after two boat crashes in the span of four weeks. On Saturday, a 38-year-old man has been arrested following a boat crash on Lake Butte des Morts. It was reported around 10pm when a boat was seen hitting the breakwater. Three people were hurt.
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended

(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
Lake Butte Des Morts boat crash leaves many injured

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A boat crash on Lake Butte Des Morts on Saturday night left multiple people injured and the driver facing OWI charges. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Craig Quick confirmed that just after 10 p.m., a 19-foot Sea Ray crashed into a breakwall near Omro.
Man Dead Following Incident at C.A. Lawton Foundry in De Pere

We now know why OSHA was called to investigate an incident at C.A. Lawton in De Pere. It has been revealed that a 24-year-old man died at the foundry on August 5th. His name has not been released, nor has any details about what happened at the foundry located at 1900 Enterprise Drive.
Bail Set For Sheboygan Woman On Drug Charges After she Accidentally Called 911

Bail is set at $1000 cash for a 19-year-old Sheboygan woman facing multiple drug charges after she accidentally called 911. Essence C. Irving is charged with Possession of A Schedule Two Narcotic, Methamphetamine, and Drug Paraphernalia,. Possession of Marijuana with intent to deliver and four counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping....
Manitowoc Man Identified as Las Vegas Murder Victim

LAS VEGAS, NV (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Manitowoc man has been identified as the victim in a murder last week in Las Vegas. Acturius Milner was killed Thursday at The Mirage hotel. His cousin, Billy Hemsley, was arrested. The Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed Milner’s hometown to FOX 11....
Foundry in De Pere confirms death after Friday accident

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old is dead after what a foundry in De Pere is calling an accident. According to a release sent by C.A. Lawton Co., the accident happened at the 1900 Enterprise Drive location on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Officials with the foundry now confirm...
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
Two Motorcyclists Badly Injured in Weekend Crash

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a weekend crash on Interstate 41. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at Military Road in Fond du Lac. Investigators say several motorcyclists were headed north in a group when two of them made contact with each other and crashed.
Sentencing delayed in high-speed crash that killed three people

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sentencing has been delayed for a man convicted in a 2020 crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people. Abdi Ahmed was scheduled to be sentenced Monday on three counts of second degree reckless homicide. During the hearing, the defense asked for a delay to complete an independent pre-sentence report. The defense says the report could take 30-to-45 days to complete.
Fatal crash on U.S. 45

One person was killed and four more were injured shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on U.S. Highway 45. According to the New London Police Department, preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles. The crash was on the New...
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Roderick L. Gilbert, 36, Manitowoc, bail jumping and deliver methamphetamine on 9/19/18, On count 2, the Court sentences the defendant to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of four and one-half (4.5) years. That is eighteen (18) months initial confinement followed by three (3) years extended supervision. The defendant is eligible for both prison programs. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) maintain absolute sobriety; 4) assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the department’s assessment process; 5) AODA assessment and follow through; 6) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 7) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination The defendant has credit for 634 days on count 2. On count 1, the defendant is sentenced to the twelve (12) months incarceration, time served. The defendant has credit for 354 days on count 1.
One Dead in Three-Vehicle Crash in New London

NEW LONDON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The New London Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash. A total of five people were injured, including one death. Around 4:25 p.m. Friday, a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line on Highway 45 in New London, said police. The truck then hit two northbound vehicles.
Two trials ordered for man accused of killing children, trying to escape from jail

APPLETON, Wis–A Manitowoc man accused of killing his two children in their Kaukauna home, and then taking a jail officer hostage in an escape attempt, will be tried separately on the charges against him. An Outagamie County judge rules that the cases against Matthew Beyer occurred on different days, and therefore should be heard in different trials.
