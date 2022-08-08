ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Dejounte Murray Is Cooking Up Some Beef

By Joshua Haggadone
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eb0N5_0h8m7gCR00

Whether it’s the Drew League out in Los Angeles, the Jamal Crawford-led The CrawsOver out in Seattle or, more locally, the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League , basketball fans across the country this summer have packed into recreational gyms and playgrounds to watch some of their favorite players ball out in a competitive environment that is more about entertainment than wins and losses.

New Hawk Dejounte Murray added to his 2022 pro-am highlight reel on Sunday from Isaiah Thomas’ Zeke-End pro-am tournament in Washington and this year’s overall No. 1 draft pick, Paolo Banchero, was on the wrong end of a nasty pump-fake.

The fact that he yammed it on the out-of-position 6’10” power forward and is bad enough but then he took it a step further by hitting him with the “you’re too little” gesture. That’s just throwing salt into the wound. After the two exchange some words, Murray then appears to whip the ball in his opponent’s direction before heading back up the court.

Not one to just swallow his pride and move on from the blatant disrespect by Murray, the 19-year-old former Duke Blue Devil took to Instagram to deliver a message after the clip went viral.

While it could be perceived as a learning opportunity for Banchero, Murray felt the need to clap back and offered up some choice “words of wisdom” for the rookie who it would appear that he already has some history with.

This should set the stage for some intense battles once the season begins.  The slate for the 2022-2023 NBA season should be released in the next couple of weeks so it looks like, with the Hawks and the Magic sharing the same division and based on this on-court interaction, the first time these two teams meet will be a must watch event.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Will Only Stay With The Nets On One Condition

Just last month, Kevin Durant made it abundantly clear that he no longer wanted to play for the Brooklyn Nets. He told the team that he wanted to be traded, and the Nets were quick to note that they would honor his request. After all, KD is a star player with a ton of leverage, and despite his lengthy contract, the Nets feel like they would be better off giving him what he wants.
BROOKLYN, NY
FastBreak on FanNation

LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made a post to Instagram on Monday. The former superstar played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Paolo Banchero gets embarrassed by NBA star at pro-am game

Paolo Banchero is getting his “welcome to the NBA” moment before even playing in an actual NBA game. The Orlando Magic rookie participated in Isaiah Thomas’ annual Zeke-End pro-am tournament this weekend. On Sunday, Banchero competed against current NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray. During one particular sequence, Murray got Banchero to bite on a shot fake. He then faked a pass around Banchero and threw it off the backboard to himself for an emphatic dunk. Murray then brought the disrespect up to 11 by yelling at Banchero, doing the “too small” hand gesture, and whipping the basketball right back at the former Duke star.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dejounte Murray
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Jamal Crawford
Person
Isaiah Thomas
Robb Report

Former NBA Star Tony Parker’s New 115-Foot Superyacht Just Hit the High Seas

Click here to read the full article. Quick, nimble, big and powerful: These are just some of the qualities four-time NBA world champion Tony Parker has in common with his first superyacht. The 115-footer, which was delivered by AvA Yachts last week, has been christened Infinity Nine after the number “9” on the back of the former player’s San Antonio Spurs jersey. The retired guard reportedly made several visits to the Turkish yard to see the yacht’s build progress before it was officially launched in Antalya on Friday, August 5. Infinity Nine is the second hull in the Turkish yacht builder’s Kando...
NBA
Yardbarker

Vernon Maxwell Tried to Stab Rockets Legend Hakeem Olajuwon

There’s not many bad things you can say about those great Houston Rockets teams from the 90s. Led by NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon, the Rockets won back-to-back championships against the New York Knicks (1994) and Orlando Magic (1995). However, behind the scenes, there was turmoil we didn’t know about until now.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking
NBC Sports

Watch Carmelo Anthony look good in summer open run in New York

Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent who could help a team in a role as a scorer off the bench. He’s working out getting ready for the season, and his long-time trainer and friend Chris Brickley — whose gym hosts the popular Black Ops open runs in New York each summer — decided to help out by posting some video of Anthony looking good in those games.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Lakers forward lands with division rival

One veteran forward is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers but will still be seeing them four times a year. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that free agent Kent Bazemore has agreed to a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings. This comes after Bazemore put up a gaunt 3.4 points in 14.0 minutes per game for the Lakers last season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Spun

Nets Owner Responds To KD Ultimatum: NBA World Reacts

The Kevin Durant saga has suddenly picked up steam again. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Durant told Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai that he still wants to be traded unless the organization fires head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. While rarely shy to share his thoughts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

LeBron James vs. Tim Duncan Career Comparison: 5 Championships Beats 4, But King James Has The Better Career And More Individual Accolades

LeBron James is widely regarded as the best small forward of all time and possibly a top-two talent that ever played the game. The King is a polarizing figure for the way he plays the game and also for the way he is outspoken, but there is no doubt he is a tremendous talent with incredible basketball skills. A 4-time champion with 4 Finals MVPs and 4 MVP awards, LeBron changed the NBA by encouraging players to take matters into their own hands and control their own destinies. Not to mention, James is on pace to become the greatest scorer of all time in terms of total points scored and is still competing at a superstar level as he approaches his 20th season.
NBA
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy