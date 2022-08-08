ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After the Covid Bump, Fishing Participation Is Still on the Rise in America

The number of American anglers continues to steadily increase from pre-pandemic levels, with 52.4 million Americans reporting that they participated in recreational fishing in 2021, according to a new report from the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation (RBFF). That figure represents a 15 percent overall increase in angler participation since 2015.
Outdoor Life

The Best New Fishing Lures of ICAST 2022

The wait is over to see the best new fishing lures from the annual ICAST Show. After months and sometimes years of tweaking, designing, changing, and testing lures for bass, panfish, and inshore saltwater species, companies introduced a boatload of items at the summer fishing industry convention in Orlando. Retailers, media, and others at the show saw everything from micro-baits for bluegills and crappie to large, noisy topwaters and a slew of soft plastics for bass and toothy saltfish.
Outdoor Life

Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country

Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
Outdoor Life

Will Drones Take Over Fishing or Be Banned From It?

A YouTube video featuring a drone, a group of shore anglers, and schools of tuna set the fishing world on fire in 2016. The video, which was filmed in southwestern Australia, shows two anglers rigging a drone with a release to suspend a hook baited with a squid. They walk to the beach, fly out the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, and spot a pod of longtail tuna beyond the surf—well beyond casting distance. When the camera shows the bait is directly over the slashing fish, they descend the drone, dropping the squid right into the school. A tuna grabs the bait, pulls free from the release, and the fight is on. They work the 40ish-pound fish to shore and haul it home for dinner. It was among the first viral videos to demonstrate drone fishing, and now has more than 5 million views.
