Prior to the pandemic, Casey Lane was among the city’s most talked-about chefs. He had spent years cultivating a career in and around various hotels and boutique properties (as well as the Tasting Kitchen), from Downtown’s Hotel Figueroa to the Italian staple Viale Dei Romani in West Hollywood. For the past few years, however, Lane has been laying low as his previous projects closed, flipped, or otherwise switched things up. Now Lane is back and ready to build once again, partnering with the Palisociety (with locations in Santa Monica, Culver City, Silver Lake, Santa Barbara, and across the country) on a new dining group that will put Lane at the forefront as the creative director of food and beverage. Lane has already revamped the menu at Marco Polo in Silver Lake and at Simonette in Culver City, and will be working with Palisociety to bring new restaurants and new menus to the group’s offerings across the city.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO