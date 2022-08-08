Read full article on original website
Royals' favourite Caribbean hideaway of Mustique turns its back on the Queen: St Vincent and the Grenadines islands could become the latest Commonwealth nation to cut its ties with Britain
For years, it was the hideaway of Princess Margaret and has also welcomed the Queen and Prince Philip. But now, St Vincent and the Grenadines, which include the island of Mustique, could become the latest Caribbean country to remove the Queen as head of state. The country's prime minister, Ralph...
U.K.・
You could buy this Scottish island for two thirds of the average London house price
A Scottish island complete with a five bedroom house and a lighthouse is up for sale for around two thirds of the average house in London.The private Pladda Island has just gone on the market for £350,000, roughly a third less than the price of the average house in the UK capital (£529,829).Located 31 miles from Glasgow and less than a mile from the Isle of Arran, the island is a haven for wild birds and according to estate agent Knight Frank, more than 100 species of bird have been sighted there.The lighthouse is fully automated and has been...
Picture this: a day in the life of London, 1984
A hundred photographers were given 24 hours to record every aspect of work and play in the capital. By Chris Hall
Eater
Celebrated LA Chef Casey Lane Plots Comeback With Big Hotel Group
Prior to the pandemic, Casey Lane was among the city’s most talked-about chefs. He had spent years cultivating a career in and around various hotels and boutique properties (as well as the Tasting Kitchen), from Downtown’s Hotel Figueroa to the Italian staple Viale Dei Romani in West Hollywood. For the past few years, however, Lane has been laying low as his previous projects closed, flipped, or otherwise switched things up. Now Lane is back and ready to build once again, partnering with the Palisociety (with locations in Santa Monica, Culver City, Silver Lake, Santa Barbara, and across the country) on a new dining group that will put Lane at the forefront as the creative director of food and beverage. Lane has already revamped the menu at Marco Polo in Silver Lake and at Simonette in Culver City, and will be working with Palisociety to bring new restaurants and new menus to the group’s offerings across the city.
Time Out Global
Things to do in London this weekend
Can’t decide what to do with your two delicious days off? This is how to fill them up. Summer is officially here as we ready ourselves for the second weekend of August. While Pride month might be behind us, LGBTQ+ celebrations are still going strong in the city as UK Black Pride returns with a huge party in Stratford’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park featuring talks, workshops, stalls and plenty of live music and DJs.
Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
Home Office grants baby stranded in Jamaica leave to come to UK
Home Office does U-turn and grants baby visa 24 hours after Guardian revealed family’s plight
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany
The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
Woman who came to UK as a baby 45 years ago fighting for right to work
Spanish-born woman sacked from care home after being unable to prove immigration status
What’s new in London and how to squeeze in some end-of-summer fun
Here's what's on, as the Brits say, for the end of summer (and into fall) in London.
lonelyplanet.com
Ireland’s oldest pub could be the oldest in the world
Sean’s Bar in Athlone is the oldest pub in Ireland, and maybe even the world. The modest pub’s history dates back more than one thousand years, as it’s been around in one form or another since 900AD. Sitting on the River Shannon, the first version of the...
London church to remove mural with ‘unfortunate’ Grenfell connotations
Church of England court ruling grants permission for removal of artwork at St Peter’s in Morden
Rent for prime London properties up 13.5% in a year as super-rich return
The super-rich are paying 13.5% more to rent luxurious central London properties than last summer, research has found, in the latest sign that overseas millionaires and billionaires are flocking back to the capital. The estate agent Savills calculated that over the year to June 2022 the average price of “prime...
Slipped Disc
Exclusive: Royal Albert Hall loses its head
We hear that Craig Hassall has resigned as the hall’s chief executive. An amiable Australian who recognised the value of classical programming, Hassall joined the hall in 2017. He got tough with the BBC during Covid when they tried to weasel out of giving a proper Proms season. Word...
U.K.・
Eater
South Korean Bakery Chain Paris Baguette Opens in Austin
South Korean bakery chain Paris Baguette opened its first Austin location this month. The 110 Jacob Fontaine Lane bakery debuted in the Highland neighborhood on August 4. The chain’s known for its Korean and French baked goods — fruit and cream-filled brioches, mochi doughnuts, red bean buns, croissants, tarts, pain aux raisins, egg tarts, and so much more. Then there are the prettily decorated decadent cakes, available by the slice or whole, as well as different types of bread, such as baguettes (duh), milk bread, and croissant loaves.
Eurovision: No UK city ‘has space to host 2023 contest’
There is no arena in the UK currently available to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year, it has been suggested.Venues would have to cancel or postpone other events to be able to host the singing contest, according to the BBC.Cities hoping to hold the event – which is being held in the UK after placing second last year, after winners Ukraine – will find out if they have been shortlisted on Friday, with the venue finalised in autumn.Liverpool, Leeds and Glasgow are all in the running to host despite their arenas having other shows booked in the lead up...
UK's best wild swimming spots, from Hampstead Heath to the Isles of Scilly
Standing hunched in the frame of the millhouse’s first floor window, vertigo swirling as the River Avon glints below me in the midsummer sun, I realise my love of wild swimming is now an all-consuming passion.I was 15 feet up, staring down at one of England’s finest rivers, with a group of fellow swimmers egging me on to jump – and I was actually considering it. I counted to three, closed my eyes, flung myself from the window. The split seconds between jumping and crashing feet-first into the green water felt like an eternity. But as I surfaced I found...
BBC
Felixstowe: Workers at key UK port to strike for eight days
Workers at the UK's biggest container port in Felixstowe are to strike for eight days in a dispute over pay. Around 1,900 members of the Unite union will walk out on 21 August after rejecting a 7% pay offer from Felixstowe Dock and Railway Company. Unite called the pay offer...
