Hogs’ Bowman thrilled to be home in Arkansas
BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON Never in his wildest dreams did Forrest City-born Dominique Bowman dream of coaching football at the University of Arkansas, but as of late January that’s what he was hired to do. Bowman, who played his college football at NAIA Lambuth University under head coach Hugh Freeze and coached a year at […]
KATV
Small earthquake reported in Northeast Arkansas Monday morning
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A small earthquake was recorded early Monday morning in Mississippi County, as reported by our news content partners at KAIT 8 News. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 1.7 magnitude quake struck at 3:53 a.m. on Aug. 8. The USGS said the temblor was...
tncontentexchange.com
Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson
A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
kasu.org
Former Arkansas state Rep. and Alzheimer's advocate Butch Wilkins dies at 75
Family for former Arkansas lawmaker and Alzheimer's advocate Boyce "Butch" Wilkins, 75, say he passed away on Saturday. The Jonesboro Sun reports that Wilkins' stepdaughter Christi Tidwell Bales posted on Facebook that he passed away that morning. Wilkins, of Bono, worked over 3 decades as a law enforcement officer for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission before being elected to the state House in 2008.
Kait 8
Jonesboro fire crews put out grill fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Fire crews responded to a Saturday grill fire. According to Jonesboro E-911 Dispatch, fire crews were dispatched to a house in the 2100-block on North Patrick Street for a reported house fire. Region 8 News reporter Jace Passmore went to the scene, where fire crews...
neareport.com
45 arrested in Paragould joint operation
Paragould, Ark. – On August 5th, 2022, in Paragould, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation and arrested 45 people. The Paragould Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police, and the agents with the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force saturated the city with the following results:
Kait 8
Jonesboro man killed in single-vehicle crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 26-year-old Jonesboro man died Monday night when his pickup truck crashed into a tree. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:22 p.m. Aug. 8 near the intersection of Neely and Kellers Chapel Roads. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Grant Chandler Shelton...
Kait 8
First urgent care center opens in Mississippi County
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A ribbon cutting was held Monday, Aug. 8 in Mississippi County for a first-of-its-kind medical center. The Wagner Medical Clinic has long served the area of Manila, but now, they’re partnering with St. Bernards to open the first and only Urgent Care center in Mississippi County.
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Tuesday morning shut down parts of U.S. Highway 49. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 9, one-mile south of U.S. Highway 412 near Greene County Tech High School. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan, who was traveling in the area, reported a “bad...
Kait 8
Newport Police Department names new chief
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Newport has a new police chief. In a Tuesday news release shared on social media, the Newport Police Department introduced Larry Dulaney as its new chief. Dulaney has been on the NPD force since 1988. For the last 12 years, he has served...
Kait 8
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 40-year-old Portia man died Monday afternoon in a shootout with police and deputies. Around 3:45 p.m. Aug. 8, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and Arkansas State Police responded to reports of a man randomly firing a gun outside his house in the 200-block of South Free Street.
