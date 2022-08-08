The Eagles' matchup is quietly 2nd only to A.J. Brown-Darius Slay

PHILADELPHIA − Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown are no doubt going to stay best friends after a show like the one the two put on Sunday night at the Eagles' open practice at Lincoln Financial Field.

There was Hurts throwing a slant pass over the middle to Brown, who then turned upfield and would have kept running if it was a real game. Soon after came the play of the night, something that had the estimated total of nearly 30,000 fans on hand cheering.

Hurts threw deep down the right sideline for Brown who made a diving catch into the end zone, just over cornerback James Bradberry. The play covered about 35 yards.

Brown has made Hurts a better passer so far in training camp, and that has carried over to the rest of the wide receiver room. But he has also helped the defensive backs improve as well.

Brown's matchup with Darius Slay has been intense all throughout camp. The same is true with Brown against Bradberry.

"We’ve been competing at a high level," Slay said. "We’re teaching each other how to play different positions, how to guard each other, and he’s big, physical guy. I needed help with big, physical guys. He needs help with a lot of fast guys, so we’re helping each other out.

"But man, he’s real good. He’s making all the tough catches. He turns the 50-50 ball to 70-30."

Slay was then asked how the Eagles' wide receiver unit compares with the unit he went against in Detroit, led by Calvin Johnson, one of the best receivers in NFL history. He mentioned how Brown makes him work on being physical, Quez Watkins makes him work on his speed, and DeVonta Smith makes him work on both.

"They just all have their special abilities that help me reach my potential ... but the speed is different over here," Slay said. "These guys are pretty fast. AJ's a bigger guy, has extremely good hands. (Smith) is a guy that is 167 pounds, 170 pounds, but man he can create so much space and he runs through tackles like he’s 220."

And yet, there is another, not nearly as hyped matchup going on, and it involves right guard Isaac Seumalo going against defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

Seumalo vs. Fletcher Cox

It's really a remarkable story. Isaac Seumalo missed 14 games last season to have two foot surgeries for a Lisfranc fracture. In the offseason, he was told to switch to right guard because Landon Dickerson had played so well in his place. He was also told that he would have to compete with Jack Driscoll for the starting job.

Seumalo has seemingly ended that competition before it even began.

"Isaac has high, high, high football IQ, and he can see things happen before they happen," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "He works so hard, and then you add on top [of that] his immense talent."

But it's not just Sirianni saying that.

Seumalo, as a left guard, went against Javon Hargrave in practice last year. Hargrave said Seumalo is the toughest interior lineman that he has faced.

"He's real crafty," Hargrave said. "He's just a unique player. He doesn't show much. He's a balanced offensive lineman. Really he's just a good player that really knows what he's doing."

When told about that, Seumalo responded:

"For me, before the snap, it’s always a chess match, especially with great players like Javon and Fletch," he said. "Not only are they physically gifted, but their football IQ and mental IQ are off the charts as well."

Jordan Davis is big, strong (redux)

You have to see the video to believe it. But there was Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis, all 6-6, 336 pounds of him, making his counterpart on the offensive line resemble a blocking sled during 1-on-1 drills.

The video shows Davis just driving the player (his number is hidden, but it's not a starter) back. The offensive lineman leaps back to try to plant himself, but Davis drives him back again. And that's repeated until Davis drives him all the way back beyond where the phantom quarterback is standing.

When asked what stands out about Davis, the Eagles' first-round pick last spring, Sirianni said: "Just a big man who is still figuring out the NFL. That's an ongoing process. What you see more than anything is just the sheer size of the man, and then just his strength."

Hurts has the moves

As for Sunday night practice standouts, you have to start with Hurts, who on his 24th birthday, showed a running component that he mostly kept under wraps during the first two weeks of practice.

Some of that might have been because the Eagles' top three left tackles − Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard (concussions) and Le'Raven Clark (hamstring) − sat out. That left Kayode Awosika as the starting left tackle.

Still, Hurts put a move on Brandon Graham that was reminiscent of his touchdown run last season against the Saints. Hurts was running to the outside, then pivoted to the inside, leaving Graham gasping for air.

Wide receivers DeVonta Smith (groin) and Greg Ward (toe) also sat out, as did Hargrave (groin) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (personal).

∎ Reid Sinnett continued to impress as the third quarterback, ahead of undrafted free agent Carson Strong. On one series, Sinnett completed a slant to Olympic hurdler Devon Allen, who showed his speed in the open field. He followed that up with a nice pass to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside for about 25 yards. Then he threw into the end zone for Allen, who caught the ball but couldn't get both feet down before falling out of bounds.

∎ The Eagles have a walkthrough practice Monday before returning to the NovaCare Complex for practices on Tuesday and Wednesday. They'll have another walkthrough practice Thursday before facing the Jets at Lincoln Financial Field in their preseason opener Friday night.

