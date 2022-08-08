Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT: Extreme Heat Until Tuesday and Possible Severe Storms
A breezy, hot, and humid evening ahead with a few showers and storms developing, some of which may be on the strong to severe side with heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds. See the latest weather alerts here. By nightfall, most of the storms will weaken and fall apart as...
FIRST ALERT: Stifling Heat to Give Way for Cooler Air Later This Week
Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect Monday afternoon in parts of Maine and northern New Hampshire, but they have since expired. An end to the heat and humidity is in sight, but New England has a couple more days to go before we get there. Boston broke another heat record...
Boston Doctor Explains BA.4.6, the New COVID ‘Variant of Concern'
A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 4% of COVID-19 cases in New England and across the U.S., according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not much is known about the new subvariant that is beginning to make an emergence...
Two New COVID Immunity Tests Developed in Boston Area
Two new tests have been developed in the Boston area that are designed to predict immunity to COVID-19. MIT has a new blood test that can potentially predict COVID-19 immunity, while Harvard has a different test that uses saliva to detect both the virus and the antibodies. Most people in...
NH Governor, AG Stand by Reactions to Motorcycle Crash Verdict
Defense lawyers are denouncing comments made by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and his attorney general after a jury acquitted a truck driver in the deaths of seven motorcyclists, but both men said Wednesday they stand by their statements. After a two-week trial, jurors deliberated for less than three hours...
Program for $1,000 ‘Hero' Pay for Essential Conn. Workers to Launch This Week
Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay will be available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a soft launch on Friday and the website for applications went up that morning. While there has been significant interest in the program, officials from the office of the state comptroller said there is more behind-the-scenes work to be done to accommodate that level of demand before the program officially kicks off.
When Is Tax-Free Weekend in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts' annual sales tax holiday for 2022 will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. Retail items of up to $2,500, purchased in Massachusetts for personal use on those two days, will be exempt from sales tax. Here's everything you need to know about the tax-free weekend,...
2022 Connecticut Primary Election Results
Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican Primary race for U.S. Senate in Connecticut. The Greenwich Republican beat out former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun...
Vermont's Statewide Primary Is Tuesday; Here's Who Will Be on the Ballot
Vermont's statewide primary election is being held Tuesday, Aug. 9 and voters will have the chance to cast their ballots for gubernatorial, senate and congressional candidates, among others. Notably, the Green Mountain state is likely to elect its first woman to Congress this year, as Congressman Peter Welch vacates his spot to pursue a post in the Senate.
