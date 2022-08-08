ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem

If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
SB Nation

WATCH: The Pride — Jorginho

There is no midweek game for Chelsea this week, sure to be a rarity as we go forward in what is promising to be yet another hectic, congested, busy season, which means we have more than enough time to watch this lovely 12-minute video profiling Chelsea Vice-captain Jorginho. While none...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tuesday August 9th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Prepare €45M Matheus Nunes Bid

Earlier in the summer, Liverpool were linked with Sporting CP’s 23-year-old attacking midfielder Matheus Nunes, but journalists with ties to the club were quick to throw cold water on the rumours and it appeared Arsenal were the likelier English destination. Following last weekend’s injury to Thiago Alcantara that will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

CONFIRMED: Broadhead goes on loan to Wigan

Everton confirmed today that forward Nathan Broadhead has moved on loan to Wigan Athletic in the Championship. Sunderland Athletic, where he had much success last season on loan, were rumoured to be interested in buying him outright this summer, but instead chose to take Ellis Simms on loan. Per The Athletic, the Wales Under-21 international has also signed a contract extension with the Toffees before going out on loan since this was the last year of the two-year extension he signed last summer.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Stefan Bajcetic Reportedly Signs New Liverpool Deal

Each summer, it’s usually a safe bet that at least one youth player will separate from the pack, stand out amongst the senior stars, and to continue to play a role until the end of pre-season. This summer for Liverpool, that player was Stefan Bajcetic. The 17-year-old defensive midfielder...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

How are Everton making transfers despite spending regulations?

You all heard the story at the end of last season when Everton survived the drop by the skin of their teeth. The Toffees would need to sell to be able to buy Frank Lampard players so that we were not in exactly the same situation a year on. Years of flagrant spending and handing out massive wages meant the club had effectively hamstrung itself in the transfer window, much like last summer when the only significant additions were Andros Townsend on a free transfer and Demarai Gray for a measly couple of million pounds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Conor Coady Everton shirt number revealed

Everton have announced the signing of defender Conor Coady on loan from Wolves. Capped ten times by England, the Wolves club captain is 29 and becomes the the fourth Blues signing of the summer transfer window, joining James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre and Dwight McNeil, the latter pair being confirmed last week. The loan deal is said to have an option for a permanent transfer should the Blues choose to activate it, with the player’s contract running through to 2025.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'A perfect debut for Haaland'

Aston Villa defender Rachel Corsie reacted to Erling Haaland's Manchester City debut on the Football Daily podcast. It was a perfect debut for Erling Haaland. I couldn’t really understand people who questioned whether he’d be a goalscorer. Manchester City have some of the best playmakers. Their whole front...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Opinion: “Where does Goochy fit in going forward?”

As the 2022/2023 season begins to take shape, we have seen both the good and the bad sides of Lynden Gooch’s game, and his performances have been both praised, scrutinised, and the subject of criticism. Despite Sunderland’s excellent and gritty win at Bristol City on Saturday, he often cut...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Cardiff City Fans Verdict: Ince Jr Inspires Victory

After a loss last week and conceding a poor goal within the first four minutes on Saturday, I’m sure a few fans were fearing the worst - including myself. However, the Royals battled fantastically to come back and gain three crucial points. Although we’re only two games in, it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

What Manchester City Means to Me

As a United States based fan of Manchester City, I have become conditioned to waking up at 6:15am central time in order to watch Manchester City play live in the U.K. I experience countless emotions, have breakfast, and at least 2 cups of coffee before many Americans even get out of their beds.
