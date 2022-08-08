Read full article on original website
Judge sentences Harlie Saathoff to 15 to 18 years for stabbing death
A Lincoln County judge sentenced Harlie E. Saathoff to 15 to 18 years in state prison Monday for the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old North Platte man in November 2020. As she was being led out of the courtroom, Saathoff, 21, who pleaded no contest to manslaughter in May for Bryce D. Wood’s death, looked back toward family members, friends and supporters who attended the short hearing in Lincoln County District Court.
Work starts on I-80 near Sutherland and Gothenburg
Work started today on Interstate 80 near Sutherland and Gothenburg, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Watts Electric Co., of Waverly is the prime contractor. Work includes installing overhead electronic message signs. Anticipated completion is fall 2022. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to...
New property tax hearing means longer local ‘budget season’
North Platte’s imminent local government “budget season” will last longer starting this year to fit in a new public hearing — if it should be needed. A state law passed in 2021 and modified this year mandates a joint hearing on property tax requests in late September by any or all of each county’s biggest tax consumers: cities, counties, school districts and community colleges.
Commissioners reject nominee for veterans services officer
Lincoln County commissioners on Monday rejected the Veterans Services Committee’s selection to replace retiring Paul Cooper as veterans services officer. Joe Wiezorek and Jeff Florom presented the committee’s choice to the commissioners. Brookley Baker, a former North Platte city councilman, was one of three finalists interviewed by the committee after the field was narrowed down from 12 applicants.
Letter to the Editor: Why councilman opposes Rec Center plan
Councilman: Why Rec Center plan is ‘imprudent’. The law that requires the City Council vote for items to be put on the ballot must be a supermajority to keep an imprudent plan off the ballot. Elections are expensive. As a councilman my job is to consider all factors and...
CRA meeting Thursday suggests beef-plant groundbreaking near
A Monday announcement of plans to finalize a retired North Platte sewer lagoon’s sale signaled the nearing of groundbreaking on the long-awaited Sustainable Beef LLC plant. The city’s Community Redevelopment Authority will meet in City Hall at 9 a.m. Thursday, with adoption of a resolution executing the $142,500 sale to beef-plant organizers listed as the last order of business.
Letter to the editor: Let the people decide on Rec Center tax
It has been said over and over in this town (this town I love so much) that we are dying. What are we doing to grow? What are we doing to retain young talent? Why do you even bother going to meetings? Why do you bother trying to change the mindset? North Platte won’t grow. (Sigh.) Enough.
NPPS teachers, staff celebrate return to school
Featured speaker W. Lee Warren, neurosurgeon at Great Plains Health, challenged the teachers and staff at North Platte Public Schools to remember how important their role is in students’ lives. The “Get Your Teach On” event Tuesday morning celebrated the return of school. “I didn’t get to...
School board approves policy for selecting and reviewing library items
The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved the Selection and Review of Library Media policy recommended by the KSB School Law firm in Lincoln. The policy is not currently mandated by the state Legislature, but board chairman Skip Altig said it will likely become a requirement in the future. Superintendent Todd Rhodes said a review committee will be formed to discuss any new media coming into the district’s libraries.
MPCC Ogallala Campus launches aviation class
Those interested in learning how to pilot a plane will have the opportunity to do so through the Mid-Plains Community College Ogallala Campus. A private pilot certificate preparation class has been added to the lineup of course offerings this fall, the college said in a press release. Sessions are scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9-11 with instructor Ron Schmidt, a general aviation pilot.
