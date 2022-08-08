Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
ComicBook
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman
Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn weighs in with his thoughts on intimacy coordinators
Intimacy coordinators have become a hot-button topic over the last few days. Popularized in the wake of #MeToo exposing predatory behavior on set, their job is to oversee the well-being of actors participating in scenes involving sex acts and/or nudity. But it seems not everyone is happy about the new face on set, most notably Game of Thrones‘ Sean Bean.
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
John Boyega Rejects Marvel for Now: I Want ‘Fresh Ideas’ and You Can’t Top ‘Iron Man’ Anyway
Click here to read the full article. It’s hard to go two or three months without an internet rumor claiming John Boyega is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One unconfirmed report from May said Boyega had already filmed a secret Marvel role, while another rumor dating back to 2021 claimed Boyega was involved in the “Captain Marvel” sequel “The Marvels.” However, Boyega has now shut down those rumors in an interview with Men’s Health, saying he is not interested in the MCU at this time. “That’s not in the vision for me now,” Boyega said about Marvel movies. “I want to...
Wakanda Forever plot leak reveals Marvel’s new Black Panther
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the only MCU movie left this year, and it’ll be the final film in Phase 4. The revelation came at Comic-Con this past Saturday, when Marvel revealed its roadmap through the end of 2025, a year that will give us two Avengers movies. Marvel also released the first emotional Wakanda Forever trailer without disclosing who will take up the Black Panther mantle in the sequel.
Vin Diesel Recorded All Of His Dialogue For Marvel’s I Am Groot Shorts In A Ridiculous Amount Of Time
I Am Groot's director and EP revealed just how long it took Vin Diesel to record the show, and wow.
‘John Wick 4’ Producer Explained Why They Didn’t Film Fifth Movie Back-to-Back
The long-anticipated 'John Wick 4' is finally hitting theaters in 2023, but here's why they didn't end up filming it back-to-back with the fifth movie installment.
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’s Chukwudi Iwuji Talks High Evolutionary’s Motivations And How Working On The Marvel Movie Differed From Peacemaker
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s Chukwudi Iwuji spoke with CinemaBlend about what’s motivating the High Evolutionary and how working on the Marvel movie differed from his time on Peacemaker.
The Marvels leak reveals the first details about the MCU’s next huge crossover
The Captain Marvel sequel premieres on July 28th, 2023. It’s now called The Marvels, as it happens to be Marvel’s next big MCU crossover movie. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is not the only superhero we’ll see in the movie. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will join Captain Marvel on this adventure. And now the first plot details for The Marvels have leaked.
Collider
'Batgirl' Reportedly Featured an Easter Egg for Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman
Batgirl has been a hot topic of conversation this week ever since news dropped that Warner Bros. Discovery had decided to shelve the $90 million film instead of putting it on HBO Max or releasing it in theaters. The decision left many fans shocked and the film's cast and crew reeling. And with each passing day, it seems more surprising details are emerging about what the film would have been. One of the latest tidbits to come out is that the film would have featured a nod to Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman, according to a recent episode of The Ringer's podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni.
wegotthiscovered.com
Happy birthday, Peter Parker! Here’s how fans are celebrating
Fans are celebrating the birthday of their favorite web-slinger, Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man. Not only does Wednesday, August 10 mark the birthday of Tom Holland’s iteration of the character, as we initially found out by glimpsing his passport in the promotional material for 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, but it also marks the 60th anniversary of the comic book character as well.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is The Spot? ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ villain Dr. Jonathan Ohnn, explained
Next year’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has promised the exploration of several more bizarre universes after the first film set the scene for the multiverse madness, but who is the villain?. Into the Spider-Verse saw essentially three antagonists: Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Doctor Octopus variant Olivia Octavius, and Miles’...
wegotthiscovered.com
Who are Marvel’s Matador and Man-Bull in ‘She-Hulk?’ The Daredevil villains, explained
A new promotional spot for the upcoming Disney Plus Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is fueling massive fan speculation as to which villains (and potential clients) will be making their MCU debuts in the upcoming series. The promo includes a sequence where She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters, attends what looks...
IGN
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie by Seth Rogen Finally has a Release Date
The upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from Seth Rogan has finally received an official title and a new release date. The film will be titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and will come out on August 4. 2023, in the United States. Last year, the film was set...
Plot of canceled Batgirl movie leaked by someone who saw a test screening
Batgirl has been the talk of the town lately after Warner Bros. Discovery’s abrupt cancellation. Reports that followed the surprising news revealed that David Zaslav & Co. were reorganizing the DCEU, and Batgirl did not make fiscal sense for the studio. Batgirl’s low-stakes plot did not yield the expected reactions in early screenings. As a result, Zaslav decided to opt for a tax write-off rather than put Batgirl in theaters or on HBO Max.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ironheart’ set photos reveal first looks at Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos in costume
Set photos from the upcoming Marvel show Ironheart are surfacing online that are giving us our first look at Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams in full costume. The batch of new images also includes a first look at Anthony Ramos sporting a red cloak, which fans have speculated may mean he is playing the villain The Hood. The images were taken Monday on the set of Ironheart in Atlanta, Georgia, according to Just Jared.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans get their hopes up after Rosario Dawson’s ‘Punisher’ tease
The staple of the Netflix Marvel series Rosario Dawson has leaked the future of Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, and fans are jubilant at the news. Speaking at Chicago Comic Entertainment Expo, Dawson tempted the Kevin Feige sniper team by revealing that the former Netflix series will be reborn in the modern Disney Plus canon with a return from Bernthal. With a character who has such an immense following, it didn’t take long for fans to revel in the news.
wegotthiscovered.com
Convincing theory suggests ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ exist in the same universe
As we’ve seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home and Into the Spider-Verse, your Peter Parker is but one Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in a multiverse of multiple possible Wall-Crawling Webheads. Much like the Pacific Ocean, the multiverse is a warm place with no memory, which means that, according to a popular theory on Reddit, it is more than likely that in one of these universes, Spider-Man and The Shawshank Redemption’s Andy Dufresne exist at the same time and place.
