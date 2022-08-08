Read full article on original website
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
ComicBook
Russo Brothers Joke Robert Downey Jr. Played Iron Man for a Decade "Because He Never Had to Go to Set"
Marvel Studios is known for their movie magic with their big visual effects and costumes. While it turns out that this could turn into a big job for those who do visual effects, it makes it way easier for actors to perform or to not have to appear on set. During a new video for Vanity Fair, Joe and Anthony Russo joking get at the star of their Avengers film, Robert Downey Jr. The directing duo joke that since Iron Man is usually all CGI, the actor never had to show up to the set.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
People
'Fantastic Four' Alum Jessica Alba Says Marvel Movies Are 'Still Quite Caucasian': 'More of the Same'
Jessica Alba thinks there is still work to be done for racial diversity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a cover interview for Glamour UK's July/August issue, the 41-year-old actress — who has been open in the past about her Latina roots — says she believes the superhero giant's films are "still quite Caucasian."
ComicBook
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
wegotthiscovered.com
Idris Elba has BDE (big dad energy) and we can’t get enough
Idris Ebla is the definition of BDE, and you’re only partially on the right track if your mind immediately went somewhere rather risqué. One of PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Men of the Year, Elba clearly exudes confidence that can instantly make a person weak at the knees, but his Big Dad Energy is even more appealing.
wegotthiscovered.com
Amanda Seyfried shares her support for intimacy coordinators on set after Sean Bean’s comments
As the conversation around intimacy coordinators has grown recently, The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried has shared her support for them to be implemented on all sets while sharing a troubling story from the early parts of her career. Speaking to Porter Magazine, Seyfried said that she emerged from the “pre-#MeToo...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kevin Smith reveals his reaction to Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’
The Sandman finally dropped on Netflix last weekend, and it’s gone down like a dream. On top of premiering at number one in 89 countries, the adaptation of the seminal Vertigo comic book series is also being embraced by both critics and audiences alike. It’s also got a bunch...
Upcoming Marvel TV Shows Coming To Disney Plus
Still wanting more exclusive Marvel TV shows on Disney+?
Our first look at Iron Man’s replacement leaked: This is Ironheart
Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is now dead in the main MCU timeline after sacrificing his life to save everyone else in Endgame. We might still see RDJ again in Marvel movies. But until that happens, we’ll get Iron Man’s first replacement in the form of Ironheart (Dominique Thorne). That’s the superhero name that Riri Williams will adopt when she dons the Ironheart suit. She is a character who Marvel will introduce in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
wegotthiscovered.com
Paramount announced ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ fan appreciation weekend
It’s time to grab your flight gear and prepare for high octane fun as Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters for a one-of-a-kind experience for its massive fan base. A press release from Paramount shares the exciting news that Top Gun: Maverick is bringing fans an immersive and exclusive look at the making of the blockbuster hit thanks to its soaring success. The movie is now, officially, Paramount’s “seventh highest grossing domestic box office movie of all time,” and rightfully so.
wegotthiscovered.com
Convincing theory suggests ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ exist in the same universe
As we’ve seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home and Into the Spider-Verse, your Peter Parker is but one Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in a multiverse of multiple possible Wall-Crawling Webheads. Much like the Pacific Ocean, the multiverse is a warm place with no memory, which means that, according to a popular theory on Reddit, it is more than likely that in one of these universes, Spider-Man and The Shawshank Redemption’s Andy Dufresne exist at the same time and place.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is The Spot? ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ villain Dr. Jonathan Ohnn, explained
Next year’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has promised the exploration of several more bizarre universes after the first film set the scene for the multiverse madness, but who is the villain?. Into the Spider-Verse saw essentially three antagonists: Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Doctor Octopus variant Olivia Octavius, and Miles’...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ironheart’ set photos reveal first looks at Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos in costume
Set photos from the upcoming Marvel show Ironheart are surfacing online that are giving us our first look at Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams in full costume. The batch of new images also includes a first look at Anthony Ramos sporting a red cloak, which fans have speculated may mean he is playing the villain The Hood. The images were taken Monday on the set of Ironheart in Atlanta, Georgia, according to Just Jared.
'Batgirl' directors say they are 'saddened and shocked' after Warner Bros. shelves their movie
The directors of the superhero film "Batgirl" on Wednesday said they were "saddened and shocked" that Warner Bros. will shelve their movie instead of releasing it in theaters or distributing it on the streaming service HBO Max — a rare decision from a major studio. The film was expected...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’ BTS snap has fans thirsting for Vecna again, or should we say Thiccna?
Vecna was an instant hit when he debuted in season four of Stranger Things, and more than a month after the final episode aired, he’s still the subject of constant online discourse. The official villain of the fourth season of Netflix’s supernatural show — and, as it turns out,...
Official Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Art Reveals First Look At Kang The Conqueror And A New MCU Hero
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania art gives fans their first looks at Kang and a young, new hero.
wegotthiscovered.com
Happy birthday, Peter Parker! Here’s how fans are celebrating
Fans are celebrating the birthday of their favorite web-slinger, Peter Parker, AKA Spider-Man. Not only does Wednesday, August 10 mark the birthday of Tom Holland’s iteration of the character, as we initially found out by glimpsing his passport in the promotional material for 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, but it also marks the 60th anniversary of the comic book character as well.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn shocks fans by revealing he doesn’t view ‘I Am Groot’ as MCU canon
With the latest Marvel Studios effort premiering on Disney Plus tomorrow, James Gunn has decided to throw a spanner in the works with his shock admission that he doesn’t view the new series as part of MCU canon. Shortly following the Guardians of the Galaxy’s brief return in Thor: Love and Thunder, I Am Groot is set to serve as a throwback to Baby Groot, and reveal what the infantilized sequoia got up to away from the rest of the gang.
wegotthiscovered.com
J.J. Abrams’ ‘Constantine’ reboot said to be safe… for now
Warner Bros Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav is currently cleaning house in a bid to cut at least $3 billion of debt from the studio’s books. Early casualties have been Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, and every show in pre-production must be feeling the pressure of not knowing if the hammer is going to come down at any moment. The nerves must be especially high on DCEU projects, as an impending “reset” of the universe to focus on big event movies is promised.
