Evers, Michels set for showdown in Wisconsin governor's race
MADISON, Wis. — Tim Michels, a wealthy businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor Tuesday and will face incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a contest that could reshape elections in the marquee battleground. Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who...
PRIMARY RESULTS: Incumbents hold off challengers in Congressional races
MINNEAPOLIS — There were few surprises, and most incumbents will move on to November following Minnesota's 2022 primary election. Based on early returns Tuesday night, the Associated Press quickly projected the anticipated victories for DFL incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Republican Dr. Scott Jensen in their respective primaries, setting the governor's race for this fall.
Mandela Barnes wins primary for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has won the Democratic primary election for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat and will now face off against incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson.
Minnesota primary expected to set Walz, Jensen matchup
MINNEAPOLIS -- Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen, already jousting for months in Minnesota's marquee race for governor, headed into Tuesday's primary expecting easy victories to formalize their fall matchup.Walz was seeking his second term under the same "One Minnesota" slogan he used four years ago, but in an ever more polarized environment where Jensen and the GOP sought to turn his management of the pandemic against him.Both men faced little-known or perennial candidates. In another top race, voters were choosing between two Republicans vying to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison in a fall race that...
Kleefisch concedes in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary race
Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools. Governor Tony Evers says he is ramping up his efforts on the campaign trail starting first thing Wednesday as he seeks another term as Wisconsin’s governor. Updated: 7 hours ago. According to clerk treasurer Cassandra Suettinger,...
Michels wins, Kleefisch concedes in Republican primary for Wisconsin governor
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch conceded to Tim Michels in the Republican primary for governor Tuesday night, setting the businessman up to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the fall. Michels defeated primary rivals Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun in the primary. As of 11:35 p.m., Michels had 47% of the total votes cast,...
Jim Schultz wins GOP primary for Minnesota attorney general
Jim Schultz has won the Republican nomination to challenge Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in November, AP reports. The big picture: Schultz, an attorney and political newcomer who was endorsed by the state Republican Party, defeated 2018 GOP attorney general nominee Doug Wardlow, a lawyer for MyPillow founder and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, in Tuesday's primary.
First District race goes to Republican Brad Finstad
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Republican Brad Finstad will represent Minnesota First District for the next four-and-a-half months after defeating Democrat Jeff Ettinger in Tuesday's primary, according to the Associated Press. Finstad fills the seat previously held by the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February after battling kidney...
Tim Michels wins primary for Wisconsin governor
Wisconsin businessman Tim Michels has defeated Republican rival Rebecca Kleefisch in the primary and will now face off against incumbent Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, TMJ4 News projects.
DEBRIEF: Close race for Wisconsin Republican governor candidates
Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday with dew points climbing back into the mid 60s. A look at turnout for the Wisconsin primary election. Mandela Barnes is poised to be the Democrat for US Senate.
Leigh Finke wins district; seeking to become first trans lawmaker elected to Capitol
ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired to KARE11 on Aug. 9, 2022. Democrat Leigh Finke made history Tuesday night after she won her primary for the Democratic nomination in District 66a for the MN House. Even more history could be made if Finke ends...
Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin
Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
Voters head to polls eager for change
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Primary election season in Minnesota means a lot to many people, but for different reasons. "I am making my voice heard when I still have a chance," said Dawn Hill, who biked to her polling place in Golden Valley. "Silence is deadly," said Cynthia Orstad,...
Battleground Wisconsin: Which issues are driving Wisconsinites to the polls this primary election?
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters have a lot on their minds heading into the polls, but what exactly is driving their vote? Our News 3 Now team took to the streets outside of the Capitol to find out the biggest issues for some voters ahead of the primary. The answers included a variety of different subjects, including climate change, abortion...
2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Primary results!
Tuesday is primary day in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- Are you ready to have your voice be heard? Primary election day is Tuesday in Minnesota and polls are open.Polling places will be open until 8 p.m. If you are in line when polling places close, you will be allowed to vote.There are quite a few races to watch this year, including Minnesota attorney general, sheriff for Hennepin County, and several Minnesota congressional seats. On Sunday, WCCO previewed the important races with bipartisan elections experts.RELATED: Click here to see which Minnesota primary races are on your ballotThis is all in preparation for the general election taking place on the...
Rebecca Kleefisch downplays Donald Trump endorsement on final swing
Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch downplayed Donald Trump's endorsement and rally for her opponent on a final campaign push across Wisconsin Monday.
Minnesota voters will elect a new member of Congress Tuesday
Voters in Minnesota’s 1st District will head to the polls Tuesday to elect a new member of Congress to replace the late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Former state Rep. Brad Finstad is competing against Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party candidate Jeff Ettinger, a former CEO of Hormel Foods, to serve out the rest of Hagedorn's term. Hagedorn died in February after battling cancer.
Schultz vs Wardlow in GOP Attorney General primary
MINNEAPOLIS — The office of the Minnesota Attorney General has been held by Democrats since 1971. Two Republicans, Jim Schultz and Doug Wardlow, are running for a chance to end that streak. They’re the two main candidates in Tuesday’s Republican primary for attorney general, the most hotly contested statewide...
Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
