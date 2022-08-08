Boudin bows out: No comeback attempt this fall for recalled former SF district attorney

Read full article on original website
‘Lies and attacks’: Redwood City mayor drops bid for Assembly seat, citing smear campaign
Redwood City Mayor Giselle Hale announced that she has dropped out of the race for Assembly District 21, citing the race’s toll on her mental health and her family’s happiness. Hale claimed she has faced a smear campaign costing some $1.2 million as the race has worn on,...
Even the District Attorney Believed Joaquin Ciria Was Innocent. Why Did It Take So Long to Set Him Free?
A unique commission in California offers a look at what can happen when a prosecutor asks outsiders to help him right his office’s wrongs.
'They were just leaving them on the street': Texas Gov. Abbott has sent over 6,100 immigrants to DC as he expands to NYC
Volunteers who met the immigrants in Washington, DC, described how "shell-shocked these people were coming out of the buses."
Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has seized control of a Mississippi jail after citing “severely deficient” conditions at the facility. In a Friday ruling, U.S. Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton Reeves placed Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center in Raymond into receivership. The judge will soon appoint an expert, known as a “receiver,” to temporarily manage the facility in hopes of improving its conditions.
Jones rips lawmakers over border crisis: They were all about compassion until they were on their lawns
Fox News’ Lawrence Jones gives his take on the crisis at the southern border on "The Five." LAWRENCE JONES: Well, it's the reality of what's been happening in Texas for a very long time and, by the way, there are more people that come across the border in Texas in a day than what were dropped off in New York today, but how did we get to this point?
Judge Blocks Weinstein Lawyers’ Subpoenas for Several Witnesses’ Emails, Texts and Communication
Click here to read the full article. A Los Angeles judge on Monday ruled to limit the amount of information that could be obtained by Harvey Weinstein’s defense team for his upcoming trial on 11 counts of rape and sexual assault. Judge Lisa B. Lench approved the prosecution’s motion to quash subpoenas from four witnesses for their correspondence, including personal emails and texts dating as far back as 2004, with one of the alleged victims (referred to as Jane Doe #4). However, the judge said she wouldn’t prevent the defense from serving future subpoenas to victims, and wouldn’t ask them to notify...
Texas Guv Gloats as Bus Full of Migrants Arrives in New York City
A bus full of migrants who were sent away from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border arrived in New York City on Friday. Abbott has been bussing migrants to Washington, D.C., for weeks, prompting that city’s mayor to call in the National Guard for help. “Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said in a press release Friday. The Republic governor has protested President Joe Biden’s move to end a Trump-era policy that previously allowed border patrol agents to turn away more migrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The bus of about 50 migrants arrived at Manhattan’s Port Authority Bus Terminal on Friday morning, where they were aided by non-governmental volunteers. “In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said.Read it at New York Daily News
Here are the Jan. 6 sentences that have been handed down as Trump charges hang in air
The vast majority of the 220 individuals who have been criminally sentenced for their participation in the Capitol riot have received light sentences ranging from fines, community service, probation, and a few weeks or months in prison.
LA DA Gascon vows to resentence inmates on 'racist' death row, angering victims' families
California's death row houses 687 inmates, twice as many as Florida and three times the number in Texas. Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon is committed to reducing that number, seeking to resentence at least 15 death row inmates to life without parole. "The reality is a death penalty doesn't...
Security Specialist at Supermax Federal Prison Testifies About Notes Found in Toilet After Alleged Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Visit
A security specialist at the highest security federal prison in the United States testified Tuesday that a Los Angeles lawyer’s already suspicious visits with Mexican Mafia inmates took on a more criminal appearance after three notes were discovered in a visiting room toilet he’d used. The testimony of...
Judge Allows Tulsa Race Massacre ‘Public Nuisance’ Lawsuit To Move Forward
The three remaining Tulsa Race Massacre survivors will finally get the chance to make a case for why the massacre was a "public nuisance" and how it continues to impact the Black community. The post Judge Allows Tulsa Race Massacre ‘Public Nuisance’ Lawsuit To Move Forward appeared first on NewsOne.
GOP governors sent buses of migrants to D.C. — with no plan for what came next
For months, governors of Texas and Arizona have been sending charter buses full of migrants to Washington, D.C. Neither the local nor federal government greets them when they arrive.
Missed deadline keeps minimum wage hike from going to California voters before 2024
CALIFORNIANS STILL WON’T get a chance to vote on a minimum wage hike this November, after a judge ruled last week that the campaign was at fault for missing a key deadline to get the measure on the ballot. Proponents, including investor and anti-poverty advocate Joe Sanberg, went to...
SF city administrator among 4 newcomers named by Newsom to UC Board of Regents
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has named four new regents for the University of California, including one who is the administrator for the city and county of San Francisco. Carmen Chu, 44, joins the Board of Regents with three other newcomers: Ana Matosantos, 46, of Sacramento, Mark Robinson, 57, of Kentfield and Dr. Elaine Batchlor, 64, of Los Angeles.
Oakland council approves $1.5M settlement with former Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick
The Oakland City Council has voted to formally settle allegations that Mayor Libby Schaaf and the police commission wrongfully terminated former Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick in 2020. City councilmembers voted Tuesday to settle the allegations for $1.5 million, according to the city attorney’s office. The Oakland Police Commission voted...
Changing police accountability mandates mean new duties, burdens for state agencies
CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF Justice agents realized they were short-handed just hours after a Los Angeles police officer shot and killed an unarmed man on Hollywood Boulevard. A 911 caller told police the man was threatening people on the morning of July 15, 2021, waving what appeared to be a pistol in a busy tourist pocket. The object in his hand turned out to be a lighter with a pistol grip.
Non-citizens voting in California: Judge says no, even in left-wing state
Sometimes, common sense can prevail – even in far-out California. Last week, California Superior Court Judge Richard B. Ulmer Jr. ruled that only U.S. citizens have the right to vote. In this, he echoed an earlier ruling by the New York Supreme Court. This January, the New York City...
San Jose candidate denies allegations of criminal history: ‘It’s not me’
There are thousands of people in the country with the last name Cantrell. Now one San Jose planning commissioner, running for a water district seat with that surname, is caught in a mudslinging campaign to defend against criminal allegations. Charles “Chuck” Cantrell is fighting against an anonymous email sent to...
California lawmakers advance bill to protect immigration status in court
(The Center Square) – California could soon permanently protect a person’s immigration status in court cases where it is not deemed relevant under a bill headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.
Richmond places rent control ordinance on ballot, would tie allowable increases to CPI
The Richmond City Council has approved putting a measure on the fall ballot that, with voter approval, would lower how much landlords can raise rents annually on rent-controlled units. The Rent Control Amendment for November 2022 measure would change Richmond’s current rental ordinance, which allows landlords to annually raise rents...
