pocketnow.com
Best deals today: LG Gram 2-in-1 16-inch laptop, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony’s A80K BRAVIA XR, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tons of products on sale, starting with the LG Gram 16T90P 2-in-1 Lightweight Touch Display Laptop, which is currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,000, but the latest $403 savings will let you take one home for $1,597. This convertible version of the LG Gram 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage space, and up to 21 hours of battery life, so you can get all your work done without worrying too much about looking power a power outlet.
Gamevice Flex phone game controller supports iOS and Android
Mobile gamers looking for extra precision and control when playing games on their phone, might be interested in the new Flex Game Controller unveiled by Gamevice, the team responsible for creating the original Gamevice and Razer’s Kishi mobile controller. Designed to provide gamers with “seamless transition from console to mobile cloud gaming” the Gamevice Flex has official “Designed for Xbox” certification and is now available to preorder for both iOS and Android phones priced at $109.95 and $99.95 respectively. Check out the overview video below to learn more about its features and design.
LucidSound LS100X wireless gaming headset for PC and Xbox Series X|S
LucidSound has this month announced the launch of its new Xbox wireless gaming headset in the form of the LucidSound LS100X now available to purchase priced at $100 from online retailers such as Amazon. Providing up to 130 hours of wireless play the lightweight wireless headphones can be used with Xbox and Windows PC systems as well as mobile devices using the integrated Bluetooth connectivity.
Mele Quieter3C fanless mini PC supports triple displays
The Mele Quieter3C is a compact fanless mini PC measuring just 18.5mm x 81mm x 131mm and powered by a Quad Core Celeron Jasper Lake N5105 with TDP 8W supported by 8GB Single Channel LPDDR4 and equipped with an single eMMC 128GB although the barebones system does not include a SSD. Connectivity is provided by support for Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6 (802.11ax) MU-MIMO and wired via the integrated Gigabit Ethernet port.
Digital Trends
These 50-inch TVs are all under $300 at Walmart right now
Are you planning to buy a new TV for your home theater setup? If you’re on a tight budget, it’s highly recommended that you check out the available Walmart TV deals. The retailer is offering discounts on TVs of all brands and sizes, including several options if you’re looking to purchase a 50-inch TV — you just have to make sure first that you have enough space in your living room or bedroom by consulting our guide on what size TV to buy.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
Digital Trends
Best Buy just dropped the price of this Microsoft Surface laptop to $550
Laptop deals can feel overwhelming but we can confidently say that many people will be more than happy to gravitate straight toward this Microsoft Surface laptop deal. Right now, you can buy a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from Best Buy for $550 saving you $150 off the usual price of $700. An already great value option for anyone looking for a mid-range laptop, if you’re keen to work on your commute or you want to look like the most stylish student in your class, this is the deal for you.
James Bond style wireless hidden camera disguised as a power pack
If you are in the market for a compact James Bond inspired wireless security camera hidden in a handy fully functional battery pack, it might be worth your while checking out the SuperCam. A discreet security camera integrated into a pocket sized power bank complete with 22,000 mAh capacity and 197W output.
Hard West 2 Western adventure game launches on PC
Gamers who fancy exploring the American West may be interested to know that Western adventure game sequel Hard West 2 has launched on PC enabling you to take control of a supernatural posse and catch the mysterious Ghost Train. “Outsmart, outcheat and outgun your enemies in this turn-based tactics game set in a Wild West world where nothing is as it seems.”
Speed Test: iOS 16 beta 5 (Video)
The new iOS 16 beta 5 software was released to developers earlier this week, it brings a wide range of new features to the iPhone. The software will also come with various other improvements, including performance updates and bug fixes. What many iPhone users want to know is whether will it make their iPhone faster, now we get to find out in a new speed test video for iOS 16 beta 5.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto Tab G62 launch date confirmed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, LTE and 2K display
Flipkart has started teasing the Moto Tab G62, a tablet that looks an awful lot like the Moto Tab G70. According to the retailer, the Moto Tab G62 features a 10.6-inch IPS display that operates at 2K. Presumably, the tablet will offer a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels, which would match the Moto Tab G70. Supposedly, the display is also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified and supports stylus input.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: New folding smartphones launching Aug. 26
On Wednesday, Samsung introduce its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, which launch on Aug. 26.
Samsung Gaming Hub, more details revealed
Samsung recently updated its Samsung Gaming Hub with some new features, it now supports a wide range of gaming options including Xbox, GeForce Now, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and many more. The latest Samsung Gaming Hub is now available on a range of Samsung Smart TVs and it allows you to...
LG Ultra Tab Android tablet gets official
LG has announced the launch of a new Android tablet, the LG Ultra Tab and the device is launching in the company’s home country of South Korea. The new LG Ultra Tab comes with a 10.35 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and a 5:3 aspect ratio, the display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate.
The Verge
Samsung launches its Android 13-based One UI 5 beta on Galaxy S22 phones
Samsung has officially started to roll out its One UI 5 open beta to Galaxy S22 owners in the US, Germany, and South Korea. The update comes only a few weeks ahead of Android 13’s expected release, and just a few days before Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event. Like the operating system it’s powered by, the One UI 5 beta looks like a relatively small update that adds some customization options, tweaks to notifications, as well as new accessibility and security settings.
Ars Technica
28 years later, Super Punch-Out!!’s 2-player mode has been discovered
While Punch-Out!! has been one of Nintendo's most beloved "fighting" series since its 1984 debut in arcades, it has rarely featured something common in the genre: a two-player mode. On Monday, however, that changed. The resulting discovery has been hiding in plain sight on the series' Super Nintendo edition for...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 announced: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, IPX8 waterproofing, and a 3700 mAh battery
At the Galaxy Unpacked August 2022, Samsung has revealed its next generation, pocket-friendly foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip4. At first galance, the Galaxy Z Flip4 looks almost identical to the Galaxy Z Flip3. But improvements start to immerge when we dive a little deeper. The Galaxy Z Flip4 is...
Digital Trends
The best 4K 120Hz gaming monitors for 2022
Finding a good 4K gaming monitor is getting easier all the time, with a range of high refresh rate options now available. Some even have refresh rates going up to 240Hz. But if you are looking for something that delivers the best visual performance for your PC as well as the latest consoles, the Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5, then you need a monitor that can deliver 4K resolution at 120Hz. This can be tricky as there aren't a lot of monitors that support HDMI 2.1, which has the right bandwidth to deliver a smooth, high-resolution gaming experience.
Beats x Kim Fit Pro headphones unveiled
Beats have teamed up with Kim Kardashian and are launching a new range of skin-colored Beats Fit Pro headphones, the Beats x Kim Fit Pro. The Beats x Kim Fit Pro headphones come in a choice of three skin colors, Moon, Dune and Earth and the headphone will be launching soon.
WEJOY projector converts any surface into a touchscreen
WEJOY is a small projector capable of transforming any surface into a touchscreen and provides a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and is capable of providing a 130 inch display from just 330 cm or a smaller 49 inch touchscreen from a distance of 110 cm or 1.1 m.
