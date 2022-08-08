Read full article on original website
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
The 2022 Horror Movie ‘Smile’ Trailer Is the Stuff of Nightmares
Get ready to be scared -- and smile. 'Smile' heads into theaters September 30, 2022 -- and the genuinely creepy trailer leaves horror fans wanting more.
Horror fans name a non-horror film that still left them feeling queasy
The film Oldboy took audiences who saw its 2003 version by storm. It is a dark story filled with intense action sequences, and, for fans of horror, is one film not in the genre which leaves many feeling unsettled once the final credits role on Oh Dae-su’s story. Conversation...
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
‘John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves’ Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser
Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
‘John Wick’ Director Says There’s a ‘Distinct Possibility’ Keanu Reeves’ Character Goes To Space
Running off of a shoe-string budget, the John Wick franchise quickly became a hit at the box office with fans wanting more. With Keanu Reeves starring as John Wick, the original film, with only a $30 million budget, went on to accumulate close to $90 million worldwide. And that was just the start as two sequels weren’t far behind. In total, all three films cost $145 million to make. At the worldwide box office, Keanu Reeves proved himself yet again as a lead man as the series received over $587 million. With a fourth film already in the works, the tale of John Wick doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. And recently, director Chad Stahelski shared some ideas about the future.
Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts
Click here to read the full article. “Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman. Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March. A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya...
'John Wick 4': First Look at Keanu Reeves in Long-Awaited Action Sequel
John Wick 4 has been delayed until next year, but now we have our first official look at the long-awaited action movie sequel. In an image shared on Friday, franchise star Keanu Reeves — who plays the titular character — is seen amidst a shrine or altar of some kind, with candles lit all around him. The photo doesn't offer any specifics about the film, but it's clear that the new film will have some high-quality imagery.
Move over Fast and Furious, John Wick could be going to space
Move over Fast and Furious, because John Wick could be going to space next, in a narrative move nobody saw coming! The action movie franchise may be full of incredibly elaborate stunts and give us a glimpse of the secret world of assassins, but taking Keanu Reeves into outer space would be a truly wild plot twist.
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
There's Bad Streaming News For Elvis Fans, And I'm All Shook Up About It
Fans looking forward to seeing Elvis on HBO Max just got some bad news.
Amanda Seyfried shares her support for intimacy coordinators on set after Sean Bean’s comments
As the conversation around intimacy coordinators has grown recently, The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried has shared her support for them to be implemented on all sets while sharing a troubling story from the early parts of her career. Speaking to Porter Magazine, Seyfried said that she emerged from the “pre-#MeToo...
Jason Blum On His ‘Exorcist’ Remake, The Evolution Of Blumhouse & His Desire To Win An Oscar
Click here to read the full article. Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum is at Locarno where he is set to be feted with the Swiss festival’s Raimondo Rezzonico award for Best Independent Producer. Prior to the event — which will take place at a rainy Piazza Grande — Blum spoke to Deadline about a range of topics, including the status of his upcoming Exorcist remake, the evolution of his micro-budget producing philosophy, and his desire to win an Academy Award. Check out the full interview below. DEADLINE: How has your financial model of low production budgets and high rewards evolved? JASON...
Paramount announced ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ fan appreciation weekend
It’s time to grab your flight gear and prepare for high octane fun as Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters for a one-of-a-kind experience for its massive fan base. A press release from Paramount shares the exciting news that Top Gun: Maverick is bringing fans an immersive and exclusive look at the making of the blockbuster hit thanks to its soaring success. The movie is now, officially, Paramount’s “seventh highest grossing domestic box office movie of all time,” and rightfully so.
Jason Momoa Revealed That He Actually Thinks One Of His Movies "Really Sucked"
"It [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of shit."
Convincing theory suggests ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ exist in the same universe
As we’ve seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home and Into the Spider-Verse, your Peter Parker is but one Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in a multiverse of multiple possible Wall-Crawling Webheads. Much like the Pacific Ocean, the multiverse is a warm place with no memory, which means that, according to a popular theory on Reddit, it is more than likely that in one of these universes, Spider-Man and The Shawshank Redemption’s Andy Dufresne exist at the same time and place.
Neil Gaiman reveals how one simple tweet got a key ‘Sandman’ star their role
One of the best parts of Netflix’s The Sandman is how it has an absolute dream of a cast, with the show-makers choosing the perfect people to bring these well-loved comic book characters to life. It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Tom Sturridge as Morpheus now, for example, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Jenna Coleman well and truly proved the doubters wrong with their portrayals of Death and Johanna Constantine, respectively.
Here’s how fans are reacting to all 5 seconds of ‘I Am Groot’
A week ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiering next Thursday, another Marvel Studios TV series debuted on Disney Plus today. But if you’re wondering how you’ll find the time to catch up on this one, don’t worry, because I Am Groot lasts for all of 15 minutes. You see, this spinoff for the adorable tree with the limited vocabulary is actually a collection of five CG-animated short films. And when I say short, I mean short.
19 Action Movies That Need A Sequel Even More Than "The Gray Man"
These pulse-pounding pictures are better suited for a follow-up than Netflix's absurdly expensive assassin thriller...
