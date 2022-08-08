Read full article on original website
GM Sets Date for Its Mercedes-Benz Killer
General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report continues to play hide and seek with its rivals. The veteran carmaker has decided to gradually reveal a vehicle that is supposed to restore Cadillac, its premium brand, to its place in the select club of luxury cars. The objective of...
Lexus GX Black Line Returns For 2023, Production Limited To 3,000
Lexus added the Black Line trim to its GX SUV for the first time for the 2022 model year. The luxury automaker has announced that the trim will return for 2023 as the Black Line Special Edition. It’ll have a limited production run and a few extra goodies compared to last year’s offering.
This Turbojet-Powered Mercedes-Benz Limo Dragster Is a Rad Fever Dream
Bring a TrailerSkip the prom. Hit the drag strip.
hypebeast.com
Mercedes-Benz AMG Is Releasing Two Special-Edition G63 SUVs in Japan
Mercedes-Benz is bringing two new special editions of the G-Class to the Japanese market. Continuing to push the G-Class as the most capable luxury off-roaders, Mercedes-Benz is offering up a Mercedes-AMG G63 Edition 55 and Mercedes-AMG G63 Magno Hero Edition. The Edition 55 will see two colors (Obsidian Black and...
Top Speed
Dad Builds Mercedes Vision AVTR For Son’s Birthday
Back in May 2022 we reported about this cool dad who built his son a ‘drivable’ wooden replica of the Lamborghini Vision GT. Now the guy is back with something even cooler: his son will get to "drive" a toy model of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR - a concept car inspired by the Avatar movie. Now that’s a cool birthday present!
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
Ken Block Audi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron to appear at Monterey
Some of our readers will remember the Ken Block Audi S1 e-tron Quattro Hoonitron that was unveiled in December of last year, the car will be shown off at Monterey. Audi has revealed that the Ken Block Audi S1 e-tron Quattro will be shown off at the Monterey Car Week from the 17th to the 21st of August.
James Bond style wireless hidden camera disguised as a power pack
If you are in the market for a compact James Bond inspired wireless security camera hidden in a handy fully functional battery pack, it might be worth your while checking out the SuperCam. A discreet security camera integrated into a pocket sized power bank complete with 22,000 mAh capacity and 197W output.
Road & Track
Somebody Dropped a K20 In a Mercedes C240
There's nothing inherently novel about a K20 swap. The engine, with its lightweight, high redline, and unbeatable reliability, is a great way to get reliable, engaging performance for a decent price. What's wild, though, is doing a K20 swap on a Mercedes C240. We're used to seeing these kind of...
Mercedes-AMG One Production Finally Begins!
After countless delays and tantalizing teasers, Mercedes-Benz finally lifted the lid on its One hypercar in June 2022. With a combined output of 1,049 horsepower, you can imagine eager customers can't wait to get behind the wheel of their F1-inspired hypercars. Well, it shouldn't be long now, as production of the Mercedes-AMG One has finally kicked off in Coventry, UK.
Suzuki Jimny Makes Its Best Brabus G63 Impression For The Camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
Mercedes-AMG One Technical Video Shows Just How Complicated The Hypercar Really Is
Nearly seven years since the concept was revealed, the Mercedes-AMG One finally made its debut in production form in late May. A forbidden fruit in the United States because regulations would hamper performance, the F1-engined hypercar was delayed a few times since the engineers had a hard time meeting emissions regulations. The fact an F1 engine idles at 5,000 rpm certainly didn't help, and bringing it down to 1,200 rpm posed quite a challenge.
MotorAuthority
2023 Nissan Z, Bentley Batur, Mercedes-Benz AMG One: Car News Headlines
With more power, more technology, and a stiffer structure, Nissan didn't reinvent the Z with the sports car's 2023 redesign but moved the icon forward into the new decade. We've just taken another spin, and just can't get over how great it looks in blue on blue. Bentley is close...
2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Release Date, Price, and Specs — Elegant Luxury Car!
Compared to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, there are sportier and more exciting models in the midsize luxury car segment, such as the BMW 5 Series. However, it’s hard to beat the elegance and technological sophistication of the E-Class. Also, the E-Class offers four attractive body styles: Sedan, Coupe, Wagon, and a Cabriolet convertible model. Find out the release date, price, specs, and features of the new 2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.
MotorAuthority
1,049-hp Mercedes-Benz AMG One starts production in UK
Customer examples of the Mercedes-Benz AMG One hypercar are now in production at a dedicated facility in Coventry, U.K., five years after the car was first shown. Just 275 will be built, and the first will be delivered to its owner in the second half of 2022. In case you're wondering, all build slots are gone, even with the starting price set at a lofty 2.275 million euros (approximately $2.3 million).
OnePlus Ace Pro smartphone gets official
The OnePlus Ace Pro was supposed to launch earlier this month, but the launch event was delayed and it was made official yesterday. The handset is the Chinese version of the recently launched OnePlus 10T, it comes with some slightly different specifications. The new OnePlus Ace Pro comes with ColorOS...
Glorious GMMK Numpad programmable wireless number pad
PC gaming hardware manufacturer Glorious has this week announced the upcoming launch of its new GMMK Numpad offering a wireless number pad or mechanical Macropad equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 LE wireless connectivity. The handy number pad keyboard is fully customisable and allows you to quickly set up macros to access a wide variety of different applications and commands.
Motorola Moto G32 launched in India
The new Motorola Moto G32 smartphone has been launched in India, the handset launched in Europe last month, and now it is also headed to India. The Moto G32 will be available for INR 12,999 which is about $164 at the current exchange rate, it will be available from the 16th of August.
Framework modular laptop transformed into tablet
The modular and very unique Framework laptop and its components have been modified unofficially into a modular tablet. Due to its modular laptop design the components can be reassembled into a variety of different systems such as cyberdecks and desktop computers. Now Instructables member “whatthefilament” have published details of their...
Realme 9i 5G launching 18th of August
The Realme 9i 4G launched earlier this year and now there is a new version of the handset on the way, the Realme 9i 5G. Realme has revealed that this new smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 mobile processor and you can see more details below. As a...
