Teenager dies after being shot in the head Uptown

Teenager shot in the head in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A teenager has died after being shot in the head early Monday morning Uptown.

Pittsburgh Police say that officers were called out to Fifth Avenue just before 3 a.m. for reports of a male with a gunshot wound to the head.

A teenager was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Jeremy Stockdill

The teenager who was shot was taken to the hospital by private means. He was initially listed in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

Police did not provide any suspect descriptions. The investigation continues.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.