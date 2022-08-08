Read full article on original website
Related
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Psych Centra
Is Your Cat Helping — or Hurting — Your Depression and Anxiety?
Research suggests cat ownership aids — and hinders — anxiety and depression. Here’s how cats can influence mental health. Feline friends are known for being the perfect antidote when you’re feeling down or stressed, with strokes, snuggles, and gentle purrs helping put smiles back onto faces.
Psych Centra
5 Practices for Calming Racing Thoughts
If your mind is racing, it feels like your thoughts are swirling so fast that you can’t latch onto them. Here are 5 ways to calm your mind. Although racing thoughts are common, they can be tough to shake. These thoughts might be repetitive (rumination), going over the same...
Healthline
Why the Human Mind Is 'Not Designed' to Stay Awake Past Midnight
A new review suggests the brain is not “designed” to be active after midnight. Physiological changes at night, such as neuronal activity, are linked with behavior disruption. Circadian rhythms also play a key role in nocturnal brain function. Still, many people may find they’re more productive or creative...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Relax Your Mind — Mindful Meditation Benefits Your Mental, Physical, and Emotional Health
There are so many ways to maintain your mental and physical well-being, from talking to a therapist to regularly exercising. But one thing that many forget to do in the realm of wellness is to check in with themselves mentally, and one of the easiest ways to do that is with mindful meditation.
YOGA・
psychologytoday.com
6 Science-Based Self-Care Tips
People practice self-care in order to restore their energy and health. Not every self-care activity is going to work for every person, so it's important to listen to your mind and body. Getting outside, breathing practices, and focusing on positive emotions are just a few ways to engage in self-care.
To break unhealthy habits, stop obsessing over willpower – two behavioral scientists explain why routines matter more than conscious choices
If you’re like many Americans, you probably start your day with a cup of coffee – a morning latte, a shot of espresso or maybe a good ol’ drip brew. A common explanation among avid coffee drinkers is that we drink coffee to wake ourselves up and alleviate fatigue. But that story doesn’t completely hold up. After all, the amount of caffeine in a cup of coffee can vary wildly. Even when ordering the same type of coffee from the same coffee shop, caffeine levels can double from one drink to the next. And yet, we coffee drinkers don’t seem to...
10 Best Mental Health Retreats
The Kripalu Center for Yoga and Ayurveda’s Retreat & Renewal is their signature experience. Located in a former monastery in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, the relaxing, peaceful vibes at Kripalu seem to emanate even from their website. Kripalu’s retreats are a choose-your-own-adventure situation. You create your own schedule, choosing between yoga classes, healing arts, community circles, sound healing, expressive dance, and water activities like kayaking because yes, Kripalu also has a private lakefront. It’s the perfect way to decompress in a quiet setting. Plus, as an added bonus, everyone raves about the food.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brides.com
The Ultimate Guide to Hiring the Right Wedding Planner
Deciding to hire a wedding planner is one of the first (and biggest) decisions you’ll make in the exciting process of planning your wedding. For many couples, it’s definitely worth the expense; wedding planning pros know the ins and outs of the wedding industry better than anyone, so naturally, they can help you coordinate, get you access to exclusive vendors, help manage your budget, and maybe even save you money in the long run.
psychologytoday.com
The Psychology and Art of Positive "Do No Harm" Dog Training
Dog training is a huge global industry. In the United States, there are no certification standards and anyone can claim to be a dog trainer.1. Of course, there are many highly educated certified dog trainers, and dog psychologist and trailblazer Linda Michaels is one of them. In her new book The Do No Harm Dog Training and Behavior Handbook: Featuring the Hierarchy of Dog Needs, Linda combines science with compassion and I'm sure every dog would appreciate it greatly if their human(s) would study it carefully.2.
dailyphew.com
Wolf With Crippling Neurological Condition Responds To Energy Healing
More and more, people are recognizing the benefits that interacting with animals has on our health. From wolves helping veterans coping with PTSD to horses helping to heal people’s troubled spirits, animals can heal us in ways we do not fully understand yet. So it comes as no surprise,...
Comments / 0