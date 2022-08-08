Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh Jurberg
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
'Living Sculpture' Daniel Lismore brings wearable art to London
LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - British artist Daniel Lismore's monumental pieces of "wearable art" featuring everything from rubbish to elaborate headgear studded with jewels took centre stage at London's Victoria and Albert Museum on Friday.
Design Museum to explore story of Surrealism in landmark exhibition
The story of the Surrealist movement and its impact on the world will be displayed in an “eye-opening” exhibition at The Design Museum. The exhibition titled Objects of Desire: Surrealism and Design 1924 – Today will run from October 14 until February 19 and will explore how the Surrealist movement revolutionised art and design.
Igloo Unveils New Artist Series of Playmate Coolers Featuring Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring
KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Today, Igloo unveiled its Igloo Playmate The Artist Series of coolers featuring iconic artwork from the visionary artists Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring, a partnership done in collaboration with Artestar, a global licensing agency and creative consultancy representing high-profile artists, photographers, designers and creatives. All four new Playmate coolers are available now at igloocoolers.com/artistseries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005922/en/ Igloo Playmate coolers featuring artwork from Jean-Michel Basquiat (Photo: Business Wire)
Warhol Family to Sell Student Work, Penn Museum to Bury Skulls of Enslaved People, and More: Morning Links for August 10, 2022
Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines SEOUL MATES. Timed with Frieze Seoul, Christie’s and HomeArt will stage a pop-up show in Seoul that pairs the work of Francis Bacon and Adrian Ghenie, per Ocula. The exhibition ran in Hong Kong in May, and includes a reported $440 million of art. Other news from the South Korean capital: The credit card Hyundai Card has established an Art Library in the Itaewon neighborhood with some 6,000 books, including many rare volumes, the JoongAng Daily reports. And, Yonhap reports, 80 works by the canonical modernist Lee Jung-seob that were included in the art trove donated in 2021 by the family of the late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee last...
A vision of 7 suns led a self-taught Ivoirian artist to draw the everyday and the holy
The Museum of Modern Art shows the colorful works of Frédéric Bruly Bouabré, a prolific artist from the Ivory Coast who documented his Bété culture — and even created a pictograph language.
theodysseyonline.com
What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?
What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?. The painting "Portrait of Mrs. Lisa Giocondo," or "Mona Lisa" for short, was created by the master Leonardo da Vinci in 1503–1505, but it was not completed until 1516, shortly before his death. The canvas was inherited by da Vinci's student, Salai, according to the will.
Archaeologists Unearth Roman Mosaic in Rural British Town
Click here to read the full article. In 1963, a British blacksmith discovered a massive, nearly complete Roman mosaic pavement at Hinton St Mary in the region of Dorset. It was considered one of a kind, with a pristine portrait of Jesus Christ at its center, until recently, when a second mosaic was unearthed at the site. The second mosaic was found in a Roman building during a new round of excavations commissioned by the British Museum. It features a black, white, and red tesserae, however the design has badly suffered from centuries of ploughing the farmland. Archaeologists also unearthed thousands...
This Vincent Van Gogh self-portrait was accidentally discovered on the back of his painting
The painting of the famous artist was discovered on the back of his 1885 piece, "Head of a Peasant Woman."
History's Most Expensive Painting is a Mysterious Portrait of Jesus Christ
The Salvator Mundi, history's most expensive paintingWIKI/Public Domain. In 2017, the art world was captivated by a mystery. The Salvator Mundi (meaning Saviour of the World in English) was bought by a mystery buyer for over $450 million. The painting, which measures 26 inches, is a half-figure portrait of Jesus Christ attributed to the Italian renaissance artist Leonardo da Vinci. What was so shocking to the art world was that the painting had broken all previous records of any painting sold as it became the most expensive piece of art in history.
A London museum agrees to return more than 70 pieces of looted Nigerian art
A British museum says it will return dozens of artifacts to the Nigerian government that were taken forcibly more than a century ago. The Horniman Museum and Gardens in London plans to hand over 72 objects — which notably include a share of sculptures known as Benin bronzes — that were looted from Benin City in southern Nigeria during a British military invasion in 1897, according to the museum's Board of Trustees.
Two foiled smugglers, a VR old master, and Bruegel goes sketching – the week in art
Explore the excesses of Colombian carnaval, get real with Artemisia Gentileschi, see the unseen with Frank Auerbach and learn how a pipe not being a pipe still influences design today – all in your weekly dispatch
A German Woman Turned Herself in for a Brazen Art Theft, but Claims She Lost the Painting
Click here to read the full article. A 31-year-old woman in Hamburg, Germany, filed a police report about herself for the theft of a Pieter Aertsen oil painting from a Bielefeld museum, authorities announced on Wednesday. Normally, this would signal an unusually neat end to a case of art theft—except for the fact that the alleged thief misplaced the painting she said she stole. On April 27, a still-unidentified woman removed the 16th-century painting Portrait of a Young Woman from its frame in broad daylight, tucked it into a large folder, and walked out of the Museum Huelsmann in Bielefeld. According to...
Antony Gormley’s Alan Turing Memorial to Grace King’s College, Antiquities Collector Faces Charges, and More: Morning Links for August 9, 2022
Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines INSIDE JOB? Officials in New York have obtained an arrest warrant for antiquities collector Georges Lotfi on charges of possession of stolen property, the New York Times reports. They have seized two dozen items from Lotfi’s holdings that they say were looted, most of them mosaics from Syria and his native Lebanon. The collector, who had tipped off investigators to illegal trafficking in the past, has denied wrongdoing. He remains at large, but did an interview with the Times, and said, “I was fighting with them for 10...
Sotheby’s Plans First Auction Dedicated to Artists’ Jewelry
Click here to read the full article. The latest indicator of consumers’ and collectors’ interest in refined jewelry is underscored by Sotheby’s, which plans to host its first dedicated auction to artists’ jewelry. The assortment will feature pieces by Pablo Picasso, Max Ernst, Alexander Calder, Salvador Dalí and other top-notch creatives of the 20th century and from more recent years. In what sounds like a matter of why-just-collect-art-when-you-can-wear-it, the event is being touted as “Art as Jewelry as Art.”More from WWDInside 'Another Justice: Us Is Them' at the Parrish Art Museum"Diego Rivera's America" at San Francisco Museum of Modern ArtA Look...
Atlas Obscura
Meiji University Museum’s Criminal Materials Department
One of Japan’s top private universities, Meiji University has its main campus in the Kanda area of Tokyo, in addition to several research centers and a museum exhibiting unique collections inherited from three different museums: archaeology, commodities, and criminal materials, established in 1952, 1951, and 1929, respectively. The archaeological...
Milton Avery: American Colourist review – pure, exhilarating uplift
The self-effacing late starter and mentor to Rothko, with a singular gift for capturing life through colour, bewitches in the first comprehensive show of his work in Europe. There is a portrait by Milton Avery in this bewitching survey with the title Husband and Wife. It shows a couple who have dropped by his apartment in Greenwich Village for the evening. Against subtle mauve walls, the man leans back in his armchair, face a brilliant orange as he raises his hand to make a point, clothes several close-toned browns. His wife is all cool blues and teals, arms folded as she retreats into a mustard-yellow couch.
Smithonian
The Colorful History Behind Panama’s Mola
Panama is a nation full of colorful imagery, from the aquamarine seas lapping at the country’s coastlines to the deep green canopy of rainforests shrouding its interior. But perhaps the most iconic example of its vibrancy is a traditional garment known as a mola. For centuries, the Guna (previously...
veranda.com
Our August Sip & Read Book Club Pick Is 'Picasso's War'
Welcome to the VERANDA Sip & Read Book Club! Each month, we dive into a new book and offer exclusive conversations with the author, along with a perfectly matched cocktail. This month's pick is Hugh Eakin's Picasso's War: How Modern Art Came to America. The nonfiction work follows a New York lawyer and passionate museum director as they fight to change America's perception of modern art. Get caught up on our past book club selections here.
architizer.com
National Aviation Museum of Korea // HAEAHN Architecture
The National Aviation Museum, located in Gimpo Airport which is preparing to become an airport city, is a multi-cultural space promoted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to raise the status of the Korean aviation industry. In order to create a new museum that will become the hall of education, exhibitions, and experiences representing the aviation industry, three ideas that expresses science, freedom, beauty, and adventure were reflected in the design.
