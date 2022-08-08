CANADIAN, Texas — When Laurie Ezzell Brown became editor of her local newspaper, The Canadian Record, 29 years ago, she had little experience. Her dad, the editor, had been stubborn in keeping his responsibilities until his passing, and Brown had not been prepared for the abrupt transition. The day her dad died, Brown drove back from the hospital, sat at her dad’s desk, looked around and started putting together a paper scheduled to go out in two days.

CANADIAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO