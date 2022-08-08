ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

tmpresale.com

Tribute To Bob Seger in Warren, MI Oct 08, 2022 – presale password

We have the Tribute To Bob Seger pre-sale password: While this limited time presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to buy Tribute To Bob Seger show tickets before they go on sale. Don’t miss this amazing chance to go and see Tribute To Bob Seger’s show in Warren, MI!...
WARREN, MI
wrif.com

Win a Four Pack of tickets to Roadkill Nights!

Roadkill Nights is a One Day Automotive Experience Packed With Drag Racing, Car Displays, Thrill Rides, Lots Of Freiburger And Finnegan, And The Roadkill Cars!. Listen for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights powered by Dodge this Saturday at the M1 Concourse. You’ll watch street legal drag racing right on Woodward, plus thrill rides, hot laps, and more! Advance tickets are available now, but we have your shot to win!
PONTIAC, MI
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ANN ARBOR, MI
howafrica.com

Edward Davis: First Black Man to Open a “Big Three” Auto Franchise

Edward Davis made history by becoming the first black man in Detroit to open a “Big Three” auto franchise, as well as the first black man to open a used car dealership. He later was appointed by Detroit’s mayor, Roman Gribbs, to be the general manager of the City of Detroit’s Department of Street Railways.
DETROIT, MI
chevydetroit.com

Val’s: Metro Detroit’s newest ‘old-style’ deli

Opened in December 2019 (just as COVID 19 was beginning to clobber Michigan businesses), tucked away in a little corner of the Crosswinds Mall at the intersection of Lone Pine and Orchard Lake in West Bloomfield, is Val’s Delicatessen, a wonderful, little, ‘old-style’ deli. For those who are old enough to remember, when I say ‘old-style,’ I’m thinking northwest Detroit’s Sol’s, Oak Park’s Bread Basket, Hy Horenstein’s, or Katz’s from back in the day.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Infamous house for sale next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena burns down

The infamous house that has been for sale next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena burned down early Monday morning in the Cass Corridor. The house, known for its hold out position around major developments in the Ilitch “District Detroit” plan, burned to the ground on Monday. The cause of the fire is currently not known.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man brutally beaten, robbed in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in a coma after he was brutally beaten and robbed in Downtown Detroit last month. Jason Riddle's family said he was beaten near First and Bagley. "Did he go to a casino? Did he go to a restaurant? We don’t know if he walked there," said Robert Riddle, Jason's uncle. "We’re praying the cameras shows something, exactly what happened. He has strikes on the back of his head severe, severe brain trauma."
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
candgnews.com

Car enthusiasts gear up for this year’s Woodward Dream Cruise

BIRMINGHAM — The Woodward Dream Cruise has taken metro Detroit back to the ‘50s and ‘60s since 1995. Ford Motor Co. will be sponsoring the cruise for the fifth consecutive year during the 27th annual Woodward Dream Cruise Aug. 19-21. The weekend’s events are fueled by nostalgia...
BIRMINGHAM, MI

