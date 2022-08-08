Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
MetroTimes
Detroit bar PJ’s Lager House announces ‘The End of an Era’ free concert series with Timmy’s Organism, Melvin Davis, and more
Following the announcement that long-standing rock ’n’ roll venue PJ’s Lager House is being sold, owner PJ Ryder has announced an “End of an Era” series of free concerts. In a statement, Ryder says:. It is with extremely mixed emotions that I am announcing our...
tmpresale.com
Tribute To Bob Seger in Warren, MI Oct 08, 2022 – presale password
We have the Tribute To Bob Seger pre-sale password: While this limited time presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to buy Tribute To Bob Seger show tickets before they go on sale. Don’t miss this amazing chance to go and see Tribute To Bob Seger’s show in Warren, MI!...
Nearly 40,000 pierogi are ready for Detroit church's annual weekend festival
A large rosary hangs from the trunk of a pine tree, the big tents are up and tens of thousands of pierogi are stuffed into church freezers. It's a pierogipalooza Friday through Sunday at Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church on the city's east side — one of Detroit's oldest and most beautiful, ornate churches.
wrif.com
Win a Four Pack of tickets to Roadkill Nights!
Roadkill Nights is a One Day Automotive Experience Packed With Drag Racing, Car Displays, Thrill Rides, Lots Of Freiburger And Finnegan, And The Roadkill Cars!. Listen for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights powered by Dodge this Saturday at the M1 Concourse. You’ll watch street legal drag racing right on Woodward, plus thrill rides, hot laps, and more! Advance tickets are available now, but we have your shot to win!
thesuntimesnews.com
Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
That’s Suspicious: Rundown Home Worth $2.5 Million Near Little Caesar’s Arena Mysteriously Burns Down
The property around Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit is worth a fortune now, and just about all of it has been developed except for one plot of land. It's an infamous home, that at one time, was listed for $5 million - a rundown, two-story duplex at 2712 Cass Avenue, built in the late 1800s.
howafrica.com
Edward Davis: First Black Man to Open a “Big Three” Auto Franchise
Edward Davis made history by becoming the first black man in Detroit to open a “Big Three” auto franchise, as well as the first black man to open a used car dealership. He later was appointed by Detroit’s mayor, Roman Gribbs, to be the general manager of the City of Detroit’s Department of Street Railways.
chevydetroit.com
Val’s: Metro Detroit’s newest ‘old-style’ deli
Opened in December 2019 (just as COVID 19 was beginning to clobber Michigan businesses), tucked away in a little corner of the Crosswinds Mall at the intersection of Lone Pine and Orchard Lake in West Bloomfield, is Val’s Delicatessen, a wonderful, little, ‘old-style’ deli. For those who are old enough to remember, when I say ‘old-style,’ I’m thinking northwest Detroit’s Sol’s, Oak Park’s Bread Basket, Hy Horenstein’s, or Katz’s from back in the day.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Infamous house for sale next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena burns down
The infamous house that has been for sale next to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena burned down early Monday morning in the Cass Corridor. The house, known for its hold out position around major developments in the Ilitch “District Detroit” plan, burned to the ground on Monday. The cause of the fire is currently not known.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Birthday Free Giveaways – Get Hooked Up on Your Day
My birthday is coming up on August 10, and I always miss all my birthday freebies. I just never remember until the day of my birthday to see what Michigan stores and restaurants offer free stuff on birthdays, and by then, it’s often too late. With that in mind,...
'We miss him dearly.' Family of missing Detroit barber asks community for help
Family of missing Detroit barber David Woodger gathered during a Crime Stoppers press conference Monday to ask the community for help to bring their loved one home.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jax Kar Wash to expand with 11 new locations throughout Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – You can be singing at the car wash as Jax Kar Wash announced 11 new locations will be scattered throughout Metro Detroit. By the end of 2022, Jax Kar Wash announced there will be over 30 operating locations, as the company will obtain 11 Super Car Wash facilities.
fox2detroit.com
Blighted Detroit home near Little Caesars Arena previously listed at $5M burns down
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A blighted and abandoned home in downtown Detroit located next to Little Caesars Arena burned down Monday morning. Known as an eyesore against the backdrop of skyscrapers and downtown development projects, the home had stood in the way of Detroit officials and pushes to uproot blight out of the city.
51-year-old Oakland County woman wins $500,000 in Michigan Lottery instant game
An Oakland County woman is in shock after winning $500,000 playing the Hit $500,000 instant game, according to the Michigan Lottery. The 51-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous,...
fox2detroit.com
Man brutally beaten, robbed in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in a coma after he was brutally beaten and robbed in Downtown Detroit last month. Jason Riddle's family said he was beaten near First and Bagley. "Did he go to a casino? Did he go to a restaurant? We don’t know if he walked there," said Robert Riddle, Jason's uncle. "We’re praying the cameras shows something, exactly what happened. He has strikes on the back of his head severe, severe brain trauma."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
candgnews.com
Car enthusiasts gear up for this year’s Woodward Dream Cruise
BIRMINGHAM — The Woodward Dream Cruise has taken metro Detroit back to the ‘50s and ‘60s since 1995. Ford Motor Co. will be sponsoring the cruise for the fifth consecutive year during the 27th annual Woodward Dream Cruise Aug. 19-21. The weekend’s events are fueled by nostalgia...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police recovers multiple explosives Tuesday in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (WILX) - It was a busy Tuesday morning for the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad. According to authorities, the Bomb Squad recovered two grenades and flash powder in Warren and dynamite and fireworks in Ferndale - all before 1:30 p.m. Michigan State Police are urging residents to be vigilant....
LOOK: New Michigan Football Cleats Revealed?
It's hard to top the University of Michigan when it comes to the wide selection of Jordan brand cleats available to players, but this particular pair takes things to a whole new level.
deadlinedetroit.com
Wrongfully convicted Davontae Sanford hosts Detroit gas giveaway after winning $7.5M
If Detroit City Council has yet to give Davontae Sanford one of its "Wrongfully Convicted Hero" awards, it should probably get on it. The 29-year-old man freed in 2016 for a bad quadruple murder conviction on Thursday returned some of his recent $7.5 million city settlement to select Detroiters in the form of free gas.
