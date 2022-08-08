Read full article on original website
Titusville Herald
Hawaii details plans for $78M drug company opioid settlement
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Tuesday outlined plans for how the state will spend $78 million it's receiving from a multistate settlement reached with pharmaceutical industry companies over their role in the opioid addiction crisis. Ige said drug overdose deaths have exceeded traffic fatalities in Hawaii...
Red Flag Warning issued for Western Washington state
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — A Red Flag Warning was issued for portions of western Washington on Wednesday due to the threat of thunderstorms amid dry conditions. The warning issued by the National Weather Service is in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, KING5 reported. Affected areas...
Parole denied for inmate awaiting trial in triple homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles on Tuesday denied parole to an inmate accused of killing three people during his last release from prison. The board, as expected, denied parole to Jimmy O'Neil Spencer whose previous release from prison drew outrage and a move to restrict paroles in the state.
Officials: high tide flooding more common as sea levels rise
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said high tide flooding has become more common as sea levels rise and is affecting residents of coastal towns and states. Floods that used to only occur during large storms now occur more regularly from simple causes, such as...
