Missouri spelunkers find missing dog in cave
A spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri found and rescued a dog that had been missing for nearly two months.
southernillinoisnow.com
Four face new felony charges in Marion County Court
New felony charges have been filed against four people in Marion County Court. 56-year-old Robbie Dabney of Howard Street of Centralia was charged with criminal trespass to a residence to a home in the 600 block of Robinet Street knowing one or more people were present. The incident occurred on June 2nd. Dabney later posted $3,600 bond and was released. The Public Defender was appointed to represent him.
kbsi23.com
Paducah woman driving taxi cab pulled over, arrested for drugs
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah woman driving a taxi cab was arrested after sheriff’s deputies say she had meth, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. Angela D. Thomas, 46, of Paducah faces charges of failure to wear seatbelts, no registration receipt, no registration plate, possession of controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
