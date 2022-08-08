Read full article on original website
Tuesday brings hazy and stormy skies
High temperatures will be similar to what we experienced on Tuesday, as most of us will reach the lower to mid-90s. Southwest Florida will have a dry and mostly sunny morning. Cloud cover will increase significantly as the day goes on. High humidity will make many locations feel like the triple digits. In the early afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will begin forming across the WINK News viewing area.
wild941.com
Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach
A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida gas prices dip to five-month low
For the eighth consecutive week, Florida gas prices have fallen, they’re down 15 cents from last week. As of Monday, the state average was $3.78 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since March 4th. The state average has now declined a total of $1.11 per gallon...
click orlando
This Florida theme park is more expensive than Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s no surprise that theme parks are expensive, but a new study shows there is a park more expensive than Disney World - and it’s right here in Florida. A study by The Family Vacation Guide ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks globally, as of May 2022. Of the 10, four of them are in the Sunshine State.
cltampa.com
Video shows alligator named 'Big Head Fred' eating smaller gator at Florida spring
Big Head Fred is hungry, and meat is back on the menu, boys. A recent video posted to Facebook by Kayla Jane of Kayla Jane's Crystal Kayaks shows a large alligator in Florida's Silver Springs savagely enjoying a much smaller gator for lunch. "Big Head Fred is back at it...
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
WINKNEWS.com
Gallery: Southwest Florida students’ first day of school
Southwest Florida students headed back to school on Wednesday for the 2022-23 school year. See viewer-submitted photos in the gallery below. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?
The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) Ever since moving to Florida a little less than a year ago, one thing I've realized more than anything is that this is a state of "oldest." The oldest lighthouse, the oldest school, and the oldest government building. Even the oldest bar. And that bar would be none other than The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week
State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
WJHG-TV
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 4:22 p.m. Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have confirmed with NewsChannel 7, that the individual involved in a fatal boat incident overnight was Trey Pike. Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach. Officials say the incident happened...
WOKV.com
Click10.com
Florida Keys couple attacks tourist for snorkeling too close to their dock, deputies say
MARATHON, Fla. – A Florida Keys couple left a man bleeding after they attacked him for snorkeling close to their waterfront property on Sunday near Marathon, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. The victim’s relatives, who were in a boat about 25 yards from shore, told deputies that...
You Can Go Beach Camping At This Florida State Park & Wake Up To Incredible Underwater Ruins
Florida's ocean blues makes beach camping a popular attraction amongst tourists and locals alike. Waking up to gorgeous clear waters and a breathtaking sunrise sounds like a dream that you can absolutely make a reality. Just off Tampa's coast is Fort De Soto State Park with incredible ruins that are...
WINKNEWS.com
Push for lawmakers to reestablish incentives for films shot in Florida
An organization wants lawmakers to reestablish incentives for companies to shoot films in Florida. A lot of shoots are going to Georgia but years ago several movies were shot in Southwest Florida. In the 1990’s most of the movie “Gone fishin” was filmed here and so was part of the...
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
995qyk.com
Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years
Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
flkeysnews.com
A Florida Keys couple told a snorkeler he was too close — then out came a rod, cops say
A Florida Keys couple who thought a snorkeler went too close to their waterfront home were arrested Sunday after beating the vacationing man with a fishing rod and pole, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Paulo De Oliveira, 65, was arrested on one count of felony aggravated battery...
$170K winning Florida lottery ticket sold at Tampa Publix
A $170,000 top prize-winning lottery ticket was sold at a Tampa Publix, according to the Florida Lottery.
