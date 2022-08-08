Jason Sudeikis’ custody petition against Olivia Wilde has been dismissed after a judge decreed that their kids’ home state is California, Page Six has confirmed. The “Ted Lasso” star brought a case against his ex in New York City family court over their two children in October 2021. While Wilde, 38, wants son Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, in Los Angeles and potentially London — where her boyfriend, Harry Styles, resides — Sudeikis, 46, wants to live with them in Brooklyn. He is now preparing to move back from the UK after wrapping filming on the third season of his hit Apple show...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 24 MINUTES AGO