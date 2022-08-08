ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

American Songwriter

Blondie Releases Rare, Never-Released Demo “Mr. Sightseer”

Now the B-Side to Blondie’s take on The Doors’ Strange Days track “Moonlight Drive,” “Mr. Sightseer,” another rare track off their upcoming, and first-ever, comprehensive box set collection, Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982, out Aug. 26, is revealed. Newly mastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Alter Bridge Reveal Epic, Aggressive New Single ‘Silver Tongue’

Beware, or you might just get caught up in Alter Bridge's new single "Silver Tongue." The epic, aggressive song serves as the lead single from the forthcoming Pawns & Kings album, though they previously shared the album closing title track. Alter Bridge waste no time in commanding you attention with...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
24/7 Wall St.

Artists Whose First Album Was Released After They Died

The lives of famous music artists tend to all have a similar trajectory: They rise from obscurity to achieve fame and renown, which either diminishes or stays strong throughout their lives. But sadly, some artists never live to see their solo musical efforts released to the world.   There’s a cruel twist of fate at play […]
MUSIC
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
Daily Mail

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery

New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”

Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
MUSIC
Greg Kurstin
Dave Grohl
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing

The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
ROCK MUSIC
#Ramones#Rock Band#Hard Rock
Page Six

Jason Sudeikis loses custody claim that NYC is home to his kids with Olivia Wilde

Jason Sudeikis’ custody petition against Olivia Wilde has been dismissed after a judge decreed that their kids’ home state is California, Page Six has confirmed. The “Ted Lasso” star brought a case against his ex in New York City family court over their two children in October 2021. While Wilde, 38, wants son Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, in Los Angeles and potentially London — where her boyfriend, Harry Styles, resides — Sudeikis, 46, wants to live with them in Brooklyn. He is now preparing to move back from the UK after wrapping filming on the third season of his hit Apple show...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

The Pogues bass player Darryl Hunt dies aged 72

THE Pogues bass player Darryl Hunt has died at the age of 72. In a tweet this afternoon, the band said: "We are saddened beyond words. "Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London. "Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 - 08/08/2022. "‘I know you want to hear me catch my breath...
MUSIC
Entertainment
Music
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Tenacious D’s Pre-‘Tribute’ Breakup Ballad: Exclusive Premiere

Before they wrote the greatest song in the world — then forgot it, then wrote a tribute to it — Tenacious D tried their hand at a breakup ballad. Jack Black and Kyle Gass reflect on their songwriting origins and rise to stardom in Tenacious D: The Road to Redunktion, the latest installment in Audible's Words + Music series. The nearly two-hour episode also features seven newly recorded catalog songs from the comedy-rock duo.
MUSIC
NME

Grazer: Prolific Melbourne duo crafting an intimate, shoegazey world

Grazer began life in a bare-brick basement in Melbourne, crafting propulsive dream-pop singles while recording vocals in an open wardrobe draped in blankets. But the band’s origins extend much further back, starting with bassist Mollie Wilson moving next door to bassist Matthew Spiller at age eight. Tethered by shared tastes in books and music while growing up in the rural New South Wales village of Uki, the pair became best friends and eventually romantic and creative partners.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Max Tundra – “MBGATE (Kero Kero Bonito Remix)”

At the end of this week, Max Tundra is putting out a remix mixtape called Remixtape. We’ve heard contributions from A. G. Cook and Katie Dey and today Kero Kero Bonito is sharing their remix of “MBGATE,” the quasi-title track from his 2002 album Mastered By Guy At The Exchange. KKB turn the track into a twitching groove, and Sarah Bonito goes into a gloriously nerdy rant about all the mechanics of mixing and mastering a song for release.
MUSIC

