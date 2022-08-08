ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

Glenwood Inn finger-pointing continues

After confusion between the San Juan County Council, Land Bank and San Juan Preservation Trust regarding the recently purchased Glenwood Inn, an executive session was scheduled on Aug. 2 to discuss disciplinary action against Land Bank Executive Director Lincoln Bormann. Islanders came out in force to speak during Citizens Access Time.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
EDC fundraiser for trades and tech training at County Fair

Submitted by the San Juan County Economic Development Council. The Economic Development Council of San Juan County is launching a County Fair fundraising campaign in order to raise $6,250 to support trades and tech training programs in the islands, during Fair week, Aug. 17-20. Private donations are a crucial component...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
SJ County Council takes no action on CRC recommendations

After San Juan County Council members, county staff and the Prosecuting Attorney went into executive session on Aug. 2, the council voted to not put four charter review amendments on the upcoming ballot. San Juan County Council chair Christine Minney cited historical information about the process by which the council...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
Food Bank expansion celebration Friday!

Submitted by the Friday Harbor Food Bank. The Friday Harbor Food Bank is celebrating its expansion groundbreaking Aug. 12 at 9 a.m at its location 500 Market Street. The foodbank starts the expansion and exterior restoration project this week by breaking ground for the expanded storefront. This project will create more storage space, better customer service opportunities as well as providing more privacy for customers as well as coverage in inclement weather. The project was designed and contributed by David Waldron, Architect and is being constructed by Ivan Plaza of Bee’s Construction. “We want our storefront to be a welcoming place for any islander experiencing food insecurity. By expanding our store, we can provide a greater variety of nutritious and culturally appropriate food.” states food bank manager, Rachelle Radonski,
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA

