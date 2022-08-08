Submitted by the Friday Harbor Food Bank. The Friday Harbor Food Bank is celebrating its expansion groundbreaking Aug. 12 at 9 a.m at its location 500 Market Street. The foodbank starts the expansion and exterior restoration project this week by breaking ground for the expanded storefront. This project will create more storage space, better customer service opportunities as well as providing more privacy for customers as well as coverage in inclement weather. The project was designed and contributed by David Waldron, Architect and is being constructed by Ivan Plaza of Bee’s Construction. “We want our storefront to be a welcoming place for any islander experiencing food insecurity. By expanding our store, we can provide a greater variety of nutritious and culturally appropriate food.” states food bank manager, Rachelle Radonski,

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO