WATCH NOW: A true blessing: Sammy Deal honored as Legionnaire of Year by Post 65
A look around American Legion Post 65 might not show anything that bears Sammy Deal’s name. But, said Benny Wilhelm, there’s very little at the post building that is not directly related to Deal’s dedication. “The front gate, he put it up,” Wilhelm said. “The back gate,...
Three Statesville police officers earn promotions
Statesville Police Department honored three officers during a promotional ceremony held by Chief David Onley recently at Statesville City Hall. Capt. Marc Carmona, Sgt. Harold Sexton and Corporal David Benge were recognized at the ceremony. Carmona was promoted from sergeant to the rank of captain and is assigned as the District 2 captain. Carmona attended and completed (Basic Law Enforcement Training) BLET at the NC Justice Academy, worked for the City of Henderson Police Department from 2004-07, and has been employed at the Statesville Police Department for 15 years.
Applicants being accepted for Leadership Statesville class
The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2022-23 Leadership Statesville program. Leadership Statesville is a nine-month program whose mission is to cultivate and connect the leadership community in Statesville and Iredell County by:. Providing hands-on leader development, education, and local connections to optimize participants' impact in...
Statesville Back 2 School Bash set for Saturday at Statesville High School
Everybody could use a helping hand sometimes, that’s why the Statesville Missional Network of the Appalachian District of the United Methodist Church is once again hosting its Statesville Back to School Bash on Saturday at Statesville High School from 9 a.m. to noon. “It is the hope of the...
'Evening for Dove House' raises $223,000 for children's advocacy center
The annual “An Evening for Dove House” raised more than $220,000 for the organization. The Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center, serving children and families throughout Iredell and Alexander counties held its annual “An Evening for Dove House” event on June 25 at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in downtown Mooresville.
McLaughlin awarded scholarship from Iredell RSP
Alayna McLaughlin, a graduate of North Iredell High School, Olin, has been awarded for the 2022-23 school year a scholarship from Iredell Retired School Personnel (Iredell RSP). McLaughlin, the daughter of Bradley Scott McLaughlin and Gwyn Elaine McLaughlin, Statesville, will receive a cash award of $1,000 for her freshman year...
The best ever: Corvettes of Statesville Cruise-In raises $17k, brings in canned food for Matthew 25 Ministries
First it was brutally hot and then, late in the day, came a thunderstorm that ended the day early, but the Corvettes of Statesville Cruise-In was still a major success for one local food ministry. “We did the best we’ve ever done,” said Bucky Edmonds, of Corvettes of Statesville....
Iredell ECA presents scholarship to Skylin Guill
Skylin Guill was recognized at the August Iredell County Extension and Community Association executive board meeting as the 2022 recipient of the $500 (ECA) scholarship. ECA is a volunteer organization with N.C. Cooperative Extension whose mission is to empower individuals and families to improve their quality of living through continuing education, leadership development and community service.
Officials: 5 officers fired at man killed in NC shootout
CLEMMONS, N.C. (AP) — Four Greensboro police officers and one Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fired their weapons at a man who died in a Clemmons convenience store parking lot after a shootout last week, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said Monday. SBI spokeswoman Angie Grube identified the man...
Progressive Baptist congregation will dissolve after 66 years on Wake Forest campus
Wake Forest Baptist Church, an influential voice in social justice issues, will soon close for good, its pastor said Sunday. “The membership of Wake Forest Baptist Church has voted to dissolve due to a declining and aging membership, limited financial resources and a new rental policy imposed on the church by Wake Forest University,” the Rev. Rayce Lamb, interim pastor, said in a letter Sunday.
Mooresville vape and tobacco shop robbed at gunpoint Sunday
The Mooresville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a vape and tobacco shop Sunday. Around 1:35 p.m., police responded to the Hope 1 Tobacco and Vape Shop at 1355 Shearers Road at the Rocky River Road Promenade Shopping Center. Employees of the shop told police that a man...
I-SS teacher facing two additional charges
A teacher, who was arrested earlier this month on statutory rape and other charges, was served with two more warrants. Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, of Bluff Court, Statesville, was charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor. A magistrate set bond on these charges at $50,000. Bailey was on electronic house arrest with a $75,000 bond on the previous charges.
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Statesville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Statesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
I-SS board votes to close ADR building, renovate Harmony Elementary
In a 6-1 vote Monday night, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education passed a motion that will appropriate $4 million dollars to close the Alan D. Rutherford Educational Center building and move the central office staff working there to the Career Academy and Technical School building in Troutman and an additional $4 million dollars to renovate Harmony Elementary School.
Recount confirms Statesville City Council runoff results: Wasson, Johnson winners
The results are final in the election for two of Statesville’s at-large council seats with Kim Wasson and incumbent councilman Steve Johnson earning their places after a close runoff election in July. Pressly requested the recount on Monday as he hoped for the five-vote margin between him and Johnson...
Iredell Health System named No. 1 Healthiest Employer in Greater Charlotte area
As a nonprofit health care organization, Iredell Health System has a commitment to promote the health and well-being of not only its community, but also its employees. Due to its continual dedication to workplace wellness, Iredell Health System has been named the No. 1 Healthiest Employer in its category by the Charlotte Business Journal.
Chris Paul Court could be coming to West Forsyth High
Athletes for the West Forsyth Titans may soon be playing basketball, volleyball and other indoor sports on Chris Paul Court. A committee of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will decide on Tuesday whether to have a public hearing to name the court in honor of Paul, who graduated from West Forsyth in 2003 and starred at Wake Forest University and various NBA teams. The 12-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, now 37, led the Phoenix Suns to Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals last season.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
AREA NOTES: FCA event planned at WIHS
Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will hold a countywide youth event dubbed “Fields of Faith” from 7-8:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the West Iredell High School football stadium. Davin King, who quarterbacked South Iredell’s 2AA state championship-winning football team in 2012, will be the guest speaker.
Keeping children active and thinking: Speak Life and Live summer camps offer learning experiences
Speak Life and Live has continued its annual summer camps to help keep kids active and thinking throughout the summer. This summer’s enrichment program focused on baseball night, art day, chess and reading camps. Leslie Morrison and Saira Estrada, the co-directors for Speak Life and Live, said making sure...
