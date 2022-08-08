ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine says it hit Russian troop bases, key bridges in overnight strikes

Reuters
 2 days ago
KYIV, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine conducted long-range strikes on Russian troop bases and two key bridges across the Dnipro river overnight, Ukrainian officials said on Monday.

The strikes hit the only two crossings Russia has to the pocket of southern Ukrainian territory it has occupied on the western bank of the vast Dnipro river, said Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command.

"The results (of the strikes) are rather respectable, hits on the Antonivskyi and Kakhovskyi bridges," she said on television.

Ukrainian HIMARS strikes also hit multiple military bases in Ukraine's Russian-occupied southern city of Melitopol in the early hours, killing troops and destroying hardware, the exiled mayor said.

"According to preliminary estimates, a significant amount of military equipment was destroyed," Mayor Ivan Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Reuters could not immediately verify the officials' battlefield accounts.

Ukraine's defence minister said two weeks ago that 50 Russian ammunition depots had been destroyed by U.S.-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, which Ukraine started using in June.

Russia says it is waging a "special military operation" in Ukraine to rid it of nationalists and protect Russian-speaking communities. Ukraine and the West describe Russia's actions as unprovoked aggression.

Reporting by Max Hunder; editing by Tom Balmforth and Nick Macfie

Comments / 96

John
2d ago

Putin''s legacy will not be alongside Peter the Great or Stalin. His legacy will be leaving Russia with a generation of young widows, and fatherless children. Their military will be left with a formidable inventory of aging nuclear weapons, but the bulk of their other weapons will become heaps of rust in Ukraine with little in the way of replacement. With 1,200 foreign companies having left or cut back and never to return, and Europe weening itself off of Russian energy by year end, the Russian economy will be in taters with rampant unemployment and shortage of goods. With the technology sanctions and brain drain, the country will regress. There will be unrest as people live in fear of their friends and neighbors reporting on each other. That's what tyranny does to a country that has tasted wealth and freedom. Russia will be worse off than after the fall of the iron curtain.

Reply(15)
45
Light Speed
2d ago

I wonder how many Russian speaking supporters that live in Ukraine were killed by Russia’s sloppy destruction of their cities?

Reply(4)
31
Robert Gallagher
1d ago

Anything that disrupts the Russian supply lines will have a huge effect on this conflict for the benefit of the ukrainians. So this is very good news.

Reply
4
