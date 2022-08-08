One person shot along Old Cheney Highway east of Colonial Drive in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting along Old Cheney Highway near East Colonial Drive with one person hit.

Deputies said they responded to shots fired in the area around 1:45 a.m. and found one person had been shot when someone from another vehicle shot at them.

According to a release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment but had non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies did not release any suspect details Monday morning.

When WFTV crews arrived, they watched as investigators collected evidence and focused on two vehicles, a Dodge truck, and an Acura, with damage consistent with bullet holes in the body of the vehicles.

Deputies had a block of Old Cheney Highway just east of East Colonial Drive, taped off for about three hours Monday morning.

Stay with WFTV and WFTV.com while we continue to monitor this breaking news story.

©2022 Cox Media Group