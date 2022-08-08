Read full article on original website
clover
2d ago
I think this fair is passé. I’m sure the tickets, rides and food will be out of sight for most families. Don’t go.
Reply
7
Montrae Davis
2d ago
My kids and I have been going since they were little kids. They're grown now and we still go. We love animals. Watched a cow give birth. Always the best food and entertainment! We missed it last year! Glad to be back again! We make it a family event!
Reply(1)
2
Related
WMDT.com
Maryland Secretary of Agriculture celebrates National Farmers Market Week in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- With fresh produce in crates, tents up, and lines of people it may just look like any other Tuesday at the Camden Avenue Farmers Market, in Salisbury, but it’s actually more than that. They’re celebrating National Farmer’s Market Week. “So, certainly a lot of farmers...
10,000-mile walk includes stop in Delaware
He graduated from college, landed a well-paying job in corporate finance and bought his first home. Then, he dropped it all and embarked on a journey that would change his life forever. Isaiah Glen Shields talked with Delaware LIVE News on his 400th day walking across the country. Cars and trucks whizzed by — many of them offering friendly honks ... Read More
Nottingham MD
Baltimore woman buys winning $50,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off in Middle River
BALTIMORE, MD—A woman from Baltimore who enjoys playing the daily numbers games recently decided to start playing more scratch-offs and ended up winning $50,000 on the $10 Money Rush game. “This’ll be used for bills,” she said with a smile on August 9 as she claimed the prize at...
Nottingham MD
Maryland Farmers’ Market Week gets under way
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has declared August 7-13 as Maryland Farmers’ Market Week to recognize the 97 farmers markets across the state that provide citizens with access to fresh, local produce and other Maryland-made items. Residents are encouraged to celebrate Maryland Farmers’ Market Week by visiting a nearby market and buying local products. A list of current locations throughout the state is available via the 2022 Maryland Farmers Market Directory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tax-Free Week is coming back in Maryland, just in time for back-to-school savings
Person looking through racks of clothingArtem Beliaikin/Unsplash. Back to school is just around the corner, and schools have distributed their supply lists. For teachers in Montgomery County, the pre-service week begins on August 21, and students return to the classroom on August 29.
theburn.com
NoVA’s first Cook Out could open later this month
Big news for fans of the southern fast-food chain Cook Out. The region’s first Cook Out location is on track to open as soon as the end of August. The signs have gone up at the new restaurant, which is located in Manassas Park, a roughly 30-60 minute drive from Loudoun depending where you live. The exact address is 8502 Centreville Road.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Miss Shirley’s Café releases specialty vegan menu in celebration of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month
In honor of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month, Miss Shirley’s Cafe has released a specialty vegan menu to be served in their Roland Park, Inner Harbor, and Annapolis locations. The speciality menu features three sections: ‘Wake Up Your Tastebuds,’ which is a selection of starters, ‘Gluten-Free Griddle Cakes,’ and ‘House...
ExpressCare offers 'test-to-treat' program for Maryland community
Following COVID-19's peak and variant surges earlier this year, state and federal regulations have relaxed. The vaccination rate in Maryland is high, and morbidity has lessened compared to early in the pandemic. People have become less vigilant as a result, and unfortunately, COVID positivity rates are rising."Transmission has risen because the strains are more transmissible and less virulent," says Jonathan Thierman, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer for LifeBridge Health Partners, which operates ExpressCare, an urgent care center chain in Maryland. "Viruses mutate over time and as they evolve, they become more contagious and less dangerous. We've moved in a predictable...
RELATED PEOPLE
weaa.org
Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland
(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in Maryland
A major grocery store chain opened another new store location in Maryland this month, and local shoppers couldn't be happier. Read on to learn more. Giant Food recently announced the grand opening of their brand new store in Silver Springs, Maryland, earlier this month.
Virginia man learns of $1M lottery prize weeks after the drawing
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who initially thought his Mega Millions ticket wasn't a winner said he didn't learn until weeks later that he had scored a $1 million prize. Malcolm Meredith of Manassas told Virginia Lottery officials he asked someone to look at the Mega Millions ticket he bought from Harris Teeter in Manassas for the May 20 drawing and they told him the ticket was not a winner.
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To Maryland
Break out your wands, you do not want to miss this magical Harry Potter event taking place in Maryland this Autumn. Back for its 8th year, this festival will feature tons of wizarding world activities, fun Harry Potter-themed vendors, and much more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
Business Monthly
$11M set for renovations at Maryland Wholesale Produce Market￼
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was recently joined by Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder to announce $11 million in joint funding to support renovations to the Maryland Wholesale Produce Market, in Jessup. Ball included $1 million for the project in his proposed fiscal 2023 budget, which was passed...
Man Collects Mega Millions Prize After He Was Told Ticket Wasn't A Winner
The winner held on to the ticket and realized he matched five of the winning numbers weeks after he was told his ticket was not a winner.
Almost $1 million in federal funds awarded to Maryland community health centers
The Biden administration has awarded $65,000 each to five Baltimore-based community health systems to collect more in-depth data on patient health and patients' economic/social conditions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nottingham MD
Winning $25K Pick 5 ticket sold in Perry Hall, $10K Racetrax ticket sold in Parkville
NOTTINGHAM, MD—A few big winning tickets were sold in and around the Nottingham area over the past week, Maryland Lottery officials announced on Monday. In all, 31 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed around the state in the seven days ending August 7, and the Lottery paid more than $28.5 million in prizes during that span.
foxbaltimore.com
$100K scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore
A scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 sold in Baltimore, and three tickets each worth $50,000 sold in Elkton, Essex and Rockville. Those were some of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest prizes of the past week. In all, 31 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven...
WTOP
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Maryland this month
A popular discount supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Maryland this month. Read on to learn more. If you're like most people who are looking to save money on food and other grocery items, you'll be happy to learn that the popular discount grocery store chain, Lidl, will be opening another store location in Reisterstown later this month.
Comments / 6