InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
u.today

Ethereum PoW Futures to Start Trading on Biggest Derivatives Trading Platform

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Dogecoin Founder Reveals What Will Send DOGE to Moon

decrypt.co

Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
u.today

Shiba Inu Owners Should Be on "Lookout," Says David Gokhshtein: Details

u.today

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 8

u.today

Dogecoin (DOGE) Breaks Through, Reaches Resistance Level Ahead of Rally

u.today

Over 5.3 Billion SHIB Burned via This Platform Since July; Here Is Impact on Price

u.today

Shiba Inu Whales' Trading Volumes Surge by 511% as Top Holders Reposition

u.today

Bitcoin Traders Are Aiming at $17,000, Here's Why

u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Ready to Show Exceptional Performance: Details

u.today

MetaCryp (MTCR) Launches as New Alternative for Decentraland (MANA), ApeCoin (APE)

u.today

Shiba Inu: Mysterious "Buying" Activity Spotted, Here's What Happened

u.today

BTC Traders Aim at $17,000, Cardano Priced “More Aggressively,” BabyDoge Spikes 20% on Potential Major Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. According to Coinbase’s orderbook, Bitcoin traders and investors are aiming at the $17,000 price range as the king crypto previously tested the lowest price in almost two years. The last time such a bid-side tilt in the orderbook was seen was back in March 2020, when Bitcoin hit its absolute lows after the bull run of 2017. However, Bitcoin and events around it have not shown any reasons as to why it is going to plunge back below $20,000. And rightly so: as reported by U.Today earlier today, Bitcoin surged to an intraday high of $24,010 on the Bitstamp exchange at 12:48 a.m. UTC.
u.today

Ripple Interested in Buying up Celsius Assets

San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple Labs is interested in acquiring the distressed assets of beleaguered cryptocurrency lender Celsius, Reuters reports. It asked the court to be represented in the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, filings indicate. Ripple is actively looking for merger and acquisition opportunities in order to scale its operations, according...
