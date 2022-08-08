Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
InvestorPlace
3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover
With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Firms Raised Over $30,000,000,000 in First Six Months of 2022 Despite Bear Winter: Analytics Company
New data from crypto analytics firm Messari reveals that money is pouring into crypto projects in defiance of falling markets. According to a new report compiled with fundraising tracker Dove Metrics, Messari shows that crypto firms raised over $30 billion in nearly 1,200 rounds during the first half of 2022.
u.today
Ethereum PoW Futures to Start Trading on Biggest Derivatives Trading Platform
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Dogecoin Founder Reveals What Will Send DOGE to Moon
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
u.today
Shiba Inu Owners Should Be on "Lookout," Says David Gokhshtein: Details
u.today
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 8
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Breaks Through, Reaches Resistance Level Ahead of Rally
u.today
Over 5.3 Billion SHIB Burned via This Platform Since July; Here Is Impact on Price
u.today
Shiba Inu Whales' Trading Volumes Surge by 511% as Top Holders Reposition
u.today
Bitcoin Traders Are Aiming at $17,000, Here's Why
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Ready to Show Exceptional Performance: Details
Why Shares of Coinbase, Silvergate Capital, and Riot Blockchain Are Rising Today
Cryptocurrencies and crypto stocks are rising today.
u.today
MetaCryp (MTCR) Launches as New Alternative for Decentraland (MANA), ApeCoin (APE)
u.today
Shiba Inu: Mysterious "Buying" Activity Spotted, Here's What Happened
PETS・
u.today
BTC Traders Aim at $17,000, Cardano Priced “More Aggressively,” BabyDoge Spikes 20% on Potential Major Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. According to Coinbase’s orderbook, Bitcoin traders and investors are aiming at the $17,000 price range as the king crypto previously tested the lowest price in almost two years. The last time such a bid-side tilt in the orderbook was seen was back in March 2020, when Bitcoin hit its absolute lows after the bull run of 2017. However, Bitcoin and events around it have not shown any reasons as to why it is going to plunge back below $20,000. And rightly so: as reported by U.Today earlier today, Bitcoin surged to an intraday high of $24,010 on the Bitstamp exchange at 12:48 a.m. UTC.
u.today
Ripple Interested in Buying up Celsius Assets
San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple Labs is interested in acquiring the distressed assets of beleaguered cryptocurrency lender Celsius, Reuters reports. It asked the court to be represented in the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, filings indicate. Ripple is actively looking for merger and acquisition opportunities in order to scale its operations, according...
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Ethereum Or Baby Dogecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $1,000 to invest,...
Bitcoin May See Another 5 – 6 Months of Downward or Sideways Price Movement – Grayscale Report.
The team at Grayscale has forecasted that Bitcoin could see another five to six months of downward or sideways price movement. The Grayscale team cites the traditional 4-year Bitcoin and crypto cycle as their basis for the conclusion. The team also highlighted an increase in the number of wallets holding...
