Chino Hills, CA

SoCalGas Conducting Ongoing Inspections of Above-ground Gas Equipment on Residential Properties

SoCalGas is conducting ongoing inspections of above-ground natural gas equipment on residential properties throughout Chino Hills. SoCalGas is inspecting gas meters and anodeless risers, which is the metal pipe rising from the ground that is connected to the meters and the method for transitioning from plastic natural gas service lines to steel natural gas meter sets.
