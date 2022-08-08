ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tim Mooney joins AshBritt team as Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- AshBritt, the nation’s leading turn-key emergency management contractor, is pleased to welcome Tim Mooney back to the AshBritt team in the role of Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005101/en/ Tim Mooney, incoming Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Sycomp Recognized on the 2022 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

CRN® Pays Tribute to Leading IT Solution Providers for Exceptional Sales Performance. FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp, announced today that it has earned a prestigious spot on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, published annually by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®. The CRN Fast Growth 150 list recognizes the fastest-growing North American IT solution providers and technology integrators for significant sales growth—driven by forward-thinking business strategy, strong technology know-how, and services prowess—demonstrated over the previous two years.
BUSINESS
Elliot Rhodes

The Importance of Workplace Environment in Employee Engagement

Driving employee engagement is one of the major struggles for most organizations. Yet, it is so important as it has a significant impact on performance, productivity and turnover rate. Highly engaged individuals are highly committed to their roles and the organization, which manifests in increased productivity, better performance, and reduced absenteeism and turnover.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Partners#Troutman Pepper
The Associated Press

Checkpoint Capital Names Jack Stimac as President and Head of Financial Strategies

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Checkpoint Capital, LLC, a FinTech capital markets specialist firm supporting depository institutions, has named John C. “Jack” Stimac, Jr. as President and Head of Financial Strategies, effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005499/en/ Jack Stimac, President and Head of Financial Strategies, Checkpoint Capital, LLC (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Fast Company

How to build a culture of speaking up in the workplace

Workplaces have been undergoing a transformation in recent years as employee benefits become ever more robust and broad, with a particular focus on employee wellness and mental health. Unfortunately, these extensive benefits are only truly valuable if employees actually use them. Even at companies that offer an enviable perk like...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fortune

A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Greenberg, Nelson Mullins Run SPAC for Fintech Platform Seamless

Nelson Mullins is advising Seamless Group Inc., a global fintech platform for e-wallets, financial institutions, and merchants, on its merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Greenberg Traurig is counseling the New York-based SPAC, INFINT Acquisition Corporation, on the transaction, which aims to provide Seamless with funds to build a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Associated Press

Accenture to Acquire Romp to Boost Brand Transformation Capabilities and Advance Customer Experience Across Southeast Asia

JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 7, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Romp, a brand and experience agency in Indonesia renowned for its creative talent and innovative services across branding, creative and performance marketing. The move will strengthen Accenture Song’s (formerly Accenture Interactive ) ability to deliver creative and tech-driven brand experiences for clients across Southeast Asia.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Boies, Lawyers Suing Blue Cross to Receive $667 Million Fee (1)

A federal judge has signed off on a $667 million fee for the lawyers who spent nine years crafting a $2.67 billion antitrust settlement with health insurance plans offered by Blue Cross Blue Shield. The final settlement was approved Tuesday by federal judge R. David Procter, who said the legal...
POLITICS
@growwithco

Business Accelerator?

Learn more about business accelerators and how they can help your business. Starting a business is challenging, and growing it can be even harder — but entrepreneurs don’t have to navigate the early stages of their startup alone. If your business has moved past its infancy and you’re seeking further guidance, a business accelerator could be just what you need.
SMALL BUSINESS
petproductnews.com

Petco Makes Key Leadership Appointments, Including New COO

Petco Health and Wellness Co. recently appointed several key people to its leadership team “to further align its leadership team to activate Petco’s strategy that puts the customer first,” company officials said. Mike Nuzzo, COO and president of services, will be leaving Petco after more than seven...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Three Firms Lead Vista Equity’s Take-Private Deal for Avalara

Kirkland & Ellis is advising Vista Equity Partners on its agreement to buy tax compliance software provider Avalara, Inc. in all-cash deal valued at $8.4 billion, including debt. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Perkins Coie are advising Avalara on the transaction, which calls for shareholders of the Seattle-headquartered company to...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Swedish Tech Startup Telness Tech Secures €8.5m to Expand Digital Telecoms Offering

Swedish ‘teltech’ Telness Tech has announced €8.5m in Series A funding to continue to revolutionize the European telecoms market through integrated solutions for telcos. The latest funding round was led by Stockholm-based VC, Industrifonden. Telness Tech’s existing investor, JCE Group, also participated in the round. Founded...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Founders, whales and the sea change in the entrepreneurial energy

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha and Alex asked: Despite all the dollars and deals out there, does a drop in activation energy change how many entrepreneurs we’ll see in the early-stage market?
ECONOMY
zycrypto.com

Diversity and Inclusion Accountability Shifts To The Crypto Industry

The desire to harness the potential of diversity and inclusion has remained a top priority and a critical strategic agenda for many organisations around the world. The same goes for the Committee on Financial Services in the United States House of Representatives, which has diversity and inclusion as a core pillar of the US financial services system.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Aderant Signs Deal to Acquire viGlobal, Adding Leading People Management Software Platform for Law Firms to Its Growing Product Family

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Aderant, an industry leader of Business of Law and Practice of Law technology solutions, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of viGlobal, which ranks number one amongst law firms, and is a leading provider of people management software in the professional services market. How law firms attract and manage their people directly correlates to how effectively they manage matters and service clients. Therefore, the viGlobal platform is a natural fit to join the growing Aderant product suite with the purpose of helping law firms run better businesses across-the-board. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005300/en/ viGlobal Company Logo
SOFTWARE
Inc.com

7 Reasons Marketing Return on Investment Is a Challenge

As a business consultant and angel investor, I often ask for your own assessment of marketing ROI, or customer acquisition cost (CAC). While I realize that a high level of certainty in these numbers is an elusive goal, the value of doing the work, and benchmarking your business against competitors is well worth the effort. Are you making the proper investment, and is it paying off?
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy