Tim Mooney joins AshBritt team as Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- AshBritt, the nation’s leading turn-key emergency management contractor, is pleased to welcome Tim Mooney back to the AshBritt team in the role of Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005101/en/ Tim Mooney, incoming Director, AshBritt Foundation and Community Relations. (Photo: Business Wire)
Inc.com
Want to Hire the Best Workers? A Great Digital Employee Experience Could Be the Key, Research Says
Scaling back your investment in the remote work landscape because of the tumultuous economic forecast? Not so fast. For a while, it felt like the world was all in on a fully remote and hybrid work landscape. It appeared that we were falling into a groove, and a new era, after a period of extraordinary turmoil.
Sycomp Recognized on the 2022 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List
CRN® Pays Tribute to Leading IT Solution Providers for Exceptional Sales Performance. FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp, announced today that it has earned a prestigious spot on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, published annually by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®. The CRN Fast Growth 150 list recognizes the fastest-growing North American IT solution providers and technology integrators for significant sales growth—driven by forward-thinking business strategy, strong technology know-how, and services prowess—demonstrated over the previous two years.
The Importance of Workplace Environment in Employee Engagement
Driving employee engagement is one of the major struggles for most organizations. Yet, it is so important as it has a significant impact on performance, productivity and turnover rate. Highly engaged individuals are highly committed to their roles and the organization, which manifests in increased productivity, better performance, and reduced absenteeism and turnover.
Checkpoint Capital Names Jack Stimac as President and Head of Financial Strategies
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Checkpoint Capital, LLC, a FinTech capital markets specialist firm supporting depository institutions, has named John C. “Jack” Stimac, Jr. as President and Head of Financial Strategies, effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220805005499/en/ Jack Stimac, President and Head of Financial Strategies, Checkpoint Capital, LLC (Photo: Business Wire)
Fast Company
How to build a culture of speaking up in the workplace
Workplaces have been undergoing a transformation in recent years as employee benefits become ever more robust and broad, with a particular focus on employee wellness and mental health. Unfortunately, these extensive benefits are only truly valuable if employees actually use them. Even at companies that offer an enviable perk like...
A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
bloomberglaw.com
Greenberg, Nelson Mullins Run SPAC for Fintech Platform Seamless
Nelson Mullins is advising Seamless Group Inc., a global fintech platform for e-wallets, financial institutions, and merchants, on its merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Greenberg Traurig is counseling the New York-based SPAC, INFINT Acquisition Corporation, on the transaction, which aims to provide Seamless with funds to build a...
Accenture to Acquire Romp to Boost Brand Transformation Capabilities and Advance Customer Experience Across Southeast Asia
JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 7, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Romp, a brand and experience agency in Indonesia renowned for its creative talent and innovative services across branding, creative and performance marketing. The move will strengthen Accenture Song’s (formerly Accenture Interactive ) ability to deliver creative and tech-driven brand experiences for clients across Southeast Asia.
bloomberglaw.com
Boies, Lawyers Suing Blue Cross to Receive $667 Million Fee (1)
A federal judge has signed off on a $667 million fee for the lawyers who spent nine years crafting a $2.67 billion antitrust settlement with health insurance plans offered by Blue Cross Blue Shield. The final settlement was approved Tuesday by federal judge R. David Procter, who said the legal...
Business Accelerator?
Learn more about business accelerators and how they can help your business. Starting a business is challenging, and growing it can be even harder — but entrepreneurs don’t have to navigate the early stages of their startup alone. If your business has moved past its infancy and you’re seeking further guidance, a business accelerator could be just what you need.
petproductnews.com
Petco Makes Key Leadership Appointments, Including New COO
Petco Health and Wellness Co. recently appointed several key people to its leadership team “to further align its leadership team to activate Petco’s strategy that puts the customer first,” company officials said. Mike Nuzzo, COO and president of services, will be leaving Petco after more than seven...
bloomberglaw.com
Three Firms Lead Vista Equity’s Take-Private Deal for Avalara
Kirkland & Ellis is advising Vista Equity Partners on its agreement to buy tax compliance software provider Avalara, Inc. in all-cash deal valued at $8.4 billion, including debt. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Perkins Coie are advising Avalara on the transaction, which calls for shareholders of the Seattle-headquartered company to...
thefastmode.com
Swedish Tech Startup Telness Tech Secures €8.5m to Expand Digital Telecoms Offering
Swedish ‘teltech’ Telness Tech has announced €8.5m in Series A funding to continue to revolutionize the European telecoms market through integrated solutions for telcos. The latest funding round was led by Stockholm-based VC, Industrifonden. Telness Tech’s existing investor, JCE Group, also participated in the round. Founded...
TechCrunch
Founders, whales and the sea change in the entrepreneurial energy
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha and Alex asked: Despite all the dollars and deals out there, does a drop in activation energy change how many entrepreneurs we’ll see in the early-stage market?
zycrypto.com
Diversity and Inclusion Accountability Shifts To The Crypto Industry
The desire to harness the potential of diversity and inclusion has remained a top priority and a critical strategic agenda for many organisations around the world. The same goes for the Committee on Financial Services in the United States House of Representatives, which has diversity and inclusion as a core pillar of the US financial services system.
Aderant Signs Deal to Acquire viGlobal, Adding Leading People Management Software Platform for Law Firms to Its Growing Product Family
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Aderant, an industry leader of Business of Law and Practice of Law technology solutions, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of viGlobal, which ranks number one amongst law firms, and is a leading provider of people management software in the professional services market. How law firms attract and manage their people directly correlates to how effectively they manage matters and service clients. Therefore, the viGlobal platform is a natural fit to join the growing Aderant product suite with the purpose of helping law firms run better businesses across-the-board. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005300/en/ viGlobal Company Logo
Inc.com
7 Reasons Marketing Return on Investment Is a Challenge
As a business consultant and angel investor, I often ask for your own assessment of marketing ROI, or customer acquisition cost (CAC). While I realize that a high level of certainty in these numbers is an elusive goal, the value of doing the work, and benchmarking your business against competitors is well worth the effort. Are you making the proper investment, and is it paying off?
