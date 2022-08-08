ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

ocnjsentinel.com

Outgoing Miss Ocean City ready for the next runway

OCEAN CITY — Miss Ocean City Maddyn Randazzo fell in love with aviation when she was in middle school and her science teacher had a flight simulator in the classroom. That propelled her into a future filled with airplanes. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Randazzo will crown her successor at...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Widening Project on Cross Keys Road to Begin in September

(Camden, NJ) – A $6.9 million road project that will widen Berlin-Cross Keys Road in Pine Hill, Gloucester Township and Winslow Township is set to begin at the end of September. This project will widen a 1.25 mile stretch of Berlin Cross Keys Road to two lanes in either direction with a center turning lane. The widening will encompass the area between the Camden County Technical School campus at 343 Berlin-Cross Keys Road (CR 689) to Turnersville Road (CR 688.)
CAMDEN, NJ
987thecoast.com

Construction Work to Add Detours to Route 47 in Cumberland County

There will be some traffic detours on Route 47 in Cumberland County starting Tuesday morning. State officials announced that a contractor will come in to work on a culvert repair project on the highway, and both lanes of the highway will be blocked, with traffic detoured. The area near Kates Boulevard will be closed to traffic.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
somerspoint.com

Roomful of Blues to Rock Somers Point Beach Aug. 12

On Friday, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. get ready to be entertained by Roomful of Blues at William Morrow beach and Bay Avenue as part of the Somers Point summer concert series. The five-time Grammy nominated New England band promises to have attendees jumping, swinging and rocking.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
tornadopix.com

Old Barney restoration includes a new beacon of light

BARNEGAT LIGHT – Amid the restoration of historic Old Barney, comes the promise of renewed lighting from a brand-new beacon of light. According to Environmental Protection Commissioner Sean M. Latorrett, New Jersey has committed $1.3 million to restore the exterior features of Barnegat Lighthouse. The project will be capped off with the lighting of a new beacon and security fence, courtesy of Friends of Barnegat Lighthouse.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

16 Months Later, Work Continues on Bridge With “Extensive damage” in Atlantic County, NJ

A small bridge in the western portion of Atlantic County that has been closed for over a year will remain that way for the near future. On April 13th, 2021, officials with Atlantic County abruptly closed the Eighth Street Bridge over Penny Pot Stream in Folsom after they found "extensive damage to the superstructure of the bridge" following an inspection.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
justhelicopters.com

SUMMIT AVIATION AWARDED SIKORSKY S-92 AUTHORIZATION

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware, August 9, 2022, – Summit Aviation, a Greenwich AeroGroup Co., announced the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter has been added to its Sikorsky Authorized Customer Support Center Certificate. Summit began serving S-92 operators in 2016. The company became a Sikorsky Authorized Customer Support Center for Sikorsky S-76 legacy aircraft...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
atlanticcityweekly.com

The Chatterbox in Ocean City roars back to life under new ownership

Ocean City is a town where memories tend to stick around. Families pass down the traditions of annual week-long vacations from generation to generation at this beloved seaside resort, which means a restaurant like The Chatterbox - which has stuck around since the 1937 - is going to have a lot of memories built into it.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
101.5 WPDH

This is How My Vacation to the Jersey Shore was Ruined

Not that the folks at the Jersey shore care about one family from the Hudson Valley, but after spending a week in Wildwood, New Jersey, I couldn't wait to come back and share how much fun the Jersey shore can be with family and friends, that was until the second to last day of vacation.
WILDWOOD, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Multiple Injured as Tree Falls on Class Reunion in Fairmount Park

Six people were injured when a 90-year-old tree fell on top of a group celebrating a high school reunion on the western side of Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Sunday afternoon, authorities said. One of the people had to be pulled from underneath the tree after rescue crews arrived to George's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Workers Rescued After Aerial Lift Becomes Stuck On Commodore Barry Bridge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rescue took place on the Commodore Barry Bridge on Monday after workers became stuck on an aerial lift. A Delaware River Port Authority police spokesperson told Eyewitness News that two workers became stuck on the lift under the bridge during repairs and maintenance. About 60 to 70 feet in the air, the lift became disabled and would not go back down. Emergency personnel got the workers to safety. No one was injured. There was no interruption in traffic reported on the bridge.
CAMDEN, NJ
