ithaca.com
Mundane Looking Project Has Dramatic Potential
Ithacans have come to expect construction sites to appear dramatic thanks to the ubiquity of giant cranes and heavy equipment these days. But the current renovation project that could have the most dramatic impact on lives is unimpressive in appearance. Looking like the mundane interior fix up of a featureless brick building on Triphammer Road, the work on the Open Access Detox Center actually has the power to change lives for the better.
Ithaca Receives $75 Million for Public Housing Renovation
In a press release on Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $75 million investment through "Southern Tier Soaring" to renovate two public housing units in Ithaca, New York. According to the press release, three outdated Ithaca Housing Authority properties will be renovated, opening 118 units in total. The housing units...
wskg.org
Broome County Land Bank unveils first renovated home of 2022
Last week, the Broome County Land Bank unveiled its first renovated property to go up for sale in 2022. The Land Bank is in the process of rehabilitating about a dozen properties on the county’s tax foreclosure list. It will then sell the houses, at a reduced cost, to low- and moderate-income residents.
ithaca.com
County Legislators And City Officials Discuss West MLK Street Safety
Surveillance Cameras And Additional Street Light Among The Measures Floated. City and County officials had a joint public discussion at the County Legislature’s August 2 meeting regarding safety concerns along the West MLK Street corridor which contains a number of County-related buildings. Chairwoman Shawna Black of Ithaca outlined the...
Ground Breaks on Ithaca Construction Project
A 75-million dollar public housing rehabilitation and construction project in Ithaca has begun. Governor Hochul announced the project will update two outdated Housing Authority properties to restore 36 apartments and replace another property with a 118 unit building. “My administration is steadfast in our commitment to preserving and creating affordable...
CNY developer wants to build $250M lakefront community with 500 homes, hotel and golf course
Cicero, N.Y. – A local developer is proposing a $250 million project that would turn Lakeshore Yacht and Country Club into a mix of hundreds of homes, stores, restaurants and a luxury hotel on Oneida Lake. The proposal for Lakeshore Village includes more than 500 apartments, townhomes, luxury condos...
ithaca.com
James Brown Retires As UWTC President & CEO
James Brown retired as President and CEO of the United Way of Tompkins County (UWTC), on August 5. A release from the agency notes that after a United Way career with 18 years of experience, James came to Ithaca in 1997 to serve as President & CEO of UWTC. Over his 25 years in Tompkins County, UWTC has raised over $47 million and leveraged financial and other resources to make an even greater impact on a wide and diverse range of people, according to the release. Programs such as Youth and Philanthropy, Summers of Service, Student United Ways, Hunger & Food Security Initiatives, and Urgent Rx were conceived and developed under Brown's leadership. The agency notes that Brown's efforts, and more, have changed UWTC foundationally, and strengthened local lives and communities.
NewsChannel 36
An old bridge that was demolished could come back to Big Flats
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY)-- An old bridge that was demolished more than a decade ago could be making a comeback. The Kahler Road Bridge was a shortcut between I -86 and County Road 64. The old bridge was originally designed for horse and buggy traffic and for people using cars....
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County reports COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department the death of an area resident due to COVID-19. It’s the 65th death overall in the county since the pandemic began. The last death came almost two weeks ago. There are currently 2 active hospitalizations in Tompkins County.
tompkinsweekly.com
IPD officer makes Newfield his home
With strong ties to Tompkins County, Ithaca Police Department (IPD) Officer James Davenport has chosen the hamlet of Newfield to put down permanent roots and call home. “My great-grandfather, Amos Davenport, on my father’s side, was an electrician and owned his own business, Davenport Electric on 420 N. Geneva St. in Ithaca,” James said. “He also purchased a stretch of land along Cayuga that is now Lansing Station Road. At the time, it was only a small train station and nothing else.”
Pizza Aroma announces temporary close as move approaches
ITHACA, N.Y.—An update was posted to Instagram regardin Pizza Aroma’s relocation, which was initially announced in March. The relocation was due to issues with the building that weren’t properly taken care of or clearly communicated by the building owner. (More on that can be read here.) The...
Broome School District Mails Tax Refund Checks After Overpayments
Some property owners in one Broome County school district have received some unexpected news. People in the Vestal Central School District were surprised when they discovered a refund check in the mail. According to a letter from school district superintendent Jeffrey Ahearn dated August 2, some property owners are received...
ithaca.com
Science to the Rescue
Lately, my long-held faith in the Wisdom Of Crowds has seemed maybe a little naive. I used my connections up on The Hill to analyze some popular current folklore, using real science. All college students drive as if the laws of physics don’t apply to them. Now that they’re back,...
ithaca.com
Chestnut Street Closure Scheduled For Thursday Morning
Chestnut St from the intersection of Hook Pl to the intersection with Sunrise Rd will be completely closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. Thursday for the replacement of water service from the street to the Lehman Alternative Community School at 111 Chestnut. Local and emergency access will be maintained. The work is scheduled to be completed by 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Ithaca, New York (Largest & Most Beautiful)
Ithaca, New York is a gorgeous area of the United States that has over 150 waterfalls in the region. It is an area home to bears, hardwoods, and glacier-carved landforms. It is also the home to Cornell University and a history of mills. If you are visiting Ithaca you will...
localsyr.com
City in Crisis: How can I receive or help someone living in poverty?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Over the course of this week, NewsChannel 9 is diving deep into childhood poverty in the City of Syracuse after the Salt City was ranked number one for the highest childhood poverty in the nation. We’re exploring the problem, talking with community leaders at the forefront of combating poverty and looking at solutions.
Research clinic opens new site in East Syracuse
VILLAGE OF EAST SYRACUSE – Velocity Clinical Research Syracuse celebrated the grand opening of its new, larger clinic with a ribbon cutting last week. The event the morning of Aug. 3 took place inside the research company’s ground-level Building B suite at 5000 Brittonfield Parkway in East Syracuse, just a few miles down the road from […]
City pool vandalized, “concerning” racist note left behind
ITHACA, N.Y.—Lifeguards at the Alex Haley Municipal Pool arrived Thursday morning to find the pool filled with equipment from throughout the grounds, a messier scene than normal when trespassers stop by for an after-hours swim. Lane lines, picnic tables, chairs, cones and more were all thrown into the pool...
cnycentral.com
Your Town Cicero: Spera's Deli, Grocery and Meat Market serving customers for 40 years
CICERO — Spera's Deli, Grocery and Meat Market has been in operation for 40 years. "Growing up with the store and watching the community grow over time has been incredible," said Mark Spera Jr., whose grandfather first opened the grocery store. "Just to know that me and my family...
N.Y. State Fair’s “Best Kept Secret” Is Back! Have You Tried It?
It's almost time for the 2022 Great New York State Fair! The rides, attractions, food, and incredible free concert lineup have people all across the state making plans for their family trips starting Wednesday the 24th through Monday, September 5th. Now the Fair has announced the return of what they...
