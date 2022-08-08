James Brown retired as President and CEO of the United Way of Tompkins County (UWTC), on August 5. A release from the agency notes that after a United Way career with 18 years of experience, James came to Ithaca in 1997 to serve as President & CEO of UWTC. Over his 25 years in Tompkins County, UWTC has raised over $47 million and leveraged financial and other resources to make an even greater impact on a wide and diverse range of people, according to the release. Programs such as Youth and Philanthropy, Summers of Service, Student United Ways, Hunger & Food Security Initiatives, and Urgent Rx were conceived and developed under Brown's leadership. The agency notes that Brown's efforts, and more, have changed UWTC foundationally, and strengthened local lives and communities.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO