Update: U.S. Post Office on 19th Street closed after possible fire

By Chad Hayes, Joey Horta
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 2 days ago
UPDATE

WACO, Texas — The U.S. Post Office on 19th Street in Waco is closed after a possible fire overnight.

The Battalion Chief on scene tells 25 News two employees showed up for work and noticed smoke in the building around 3 a.m.

Several fire trucks arrived but firefighters tell us there were no visible flames.

No one was hurt.

Investigators are looking into the source of the smoke.

The sign on the door now says the building is closed.

No word yet on when this location across the street from McLennan Community College will reopen.

In the meantime, if you get your mail there, you will be able to pick it up tomorrow at the main post office on Highway 6.

ORIGINAL STORY

Waco firefighters responded to reports of smoke at a Waco-area post office.

Firefighters were called to the 4400 block of N. 19th St. early Monday morning.

Two employees called them after entering the building and seeing smoke.

When fire officials got there, they only found smoke.

They could not find any source for the smoke, or any flames.

No one was hurt.

It's not clear right now whether the building suffered any damage.

Be sure to stick with 25 News for the very latest on this developing story.

25 News KXXV and KRHD

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

