Explosions seen in Gaza ahead of ceasefire between Israel and Palestine

Israeli strikes and militant rockets continued in Gaza on Sunday, 7 August, before a ceasefire came into place between Israel and Palestinian militants to end nearly three days of violence.

The ceasfire began at 11:30pm local time on Sunday, and held overnight.

At least 44 Palestinians, including 15 children, have died in the fighting according to Gaza’s health ministry.

“I welcome the announcement tonight of a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza-based militants after three days of hostilities... Israelis and Palestinians both deserve to live safely,” US President Joe Biden said.

