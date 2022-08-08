ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human skeletal remains found in Lake Mead for the fourth time this summer

By Victor I. Nava
WashingtonExaminer
For the fourth time this summer, human remains have been discovered on the shores of the receding waters of Lake Mead.

The bones were discovered on Saturday, according to the National Park Service. Since May, four bodies have been found at the lake, which is well below its maximum capacity levels of roughly 1,220 feet. The nation's largest reservoir has been drying up amid severe drought conditions in the West.

"National Park Service rangers received an emergency call reporting the discovery of human skeletal remains at Swim Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area at approximately 11:15 a.m. PST on Saturday, August 6," the National Park Service said in a statement on Saturday.

Park rangers responded and set a perimeter to recover the remains with help from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, according to NPS.

The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office in Nevada is working to determine the cause of death.

The first dead body exposed by the lake was discovered by Las Vegas authorities on May 1. The victim appeared to have been shot and stuffed into a barrel before being dumped in the lake as many as four decades ago.

On May 7, a set of human skeletal remains was found near the lake's Callville Bay, according to the National Park Service.

In July, human remains were also found at Swim Beach, where Saturday's body was discovered.

Authorities said in May that they believed more bodies are “ likely ” to appear as the drought continues.

