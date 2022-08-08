ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Rick Haglund: Republicans claim we’re in a recession, but most economists say otherwise

By Rick Haglund
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XFJns_0h8lpqFZ00

A sign advertising jobs at a Traverse City McDonald's | Susan J. Demas

Now that the candidates for November’s general election are set, you’re going to be hearing the dreaded R-word, as in recession, even more than in the past few months.

Are we heading for one? Are we already in one? And what the heck is a recession, anyway?

Republican candidates trying to unseat Democratic incumbents will throw the word around with abandon, attempting to make voters forget about their highly unpopular , restrictive views on abortion.

That strategy may have been turbocharged by a stunning outcome in the Aug. 2 primary in conservative Kansas, where voters overwhelmingly voted to keep abortion rights in their state constitution.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon attends a Republican gubernatorial in Howell on May 13, 2022. (Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance)

Tudor Dixon, the GOP nominee for Michigan governor, avoided any mention of abortion in a lengthy victory speech that was mostly about economic issues.

She said her campaign is “about the young family in Sterling Heights who can’t afford their groceries anymore because of [Democratic Gov.] Gretchen Whitmer and Joe Biden’s inflation.” She also claimed that President Biden has “pushed us into a recession. Hear that word?”

Democrats will try to knock down any such talk, while focusing on Republican candidates’ opposition to abortion.

A Democratic-backed group is already out with a scathing ad featuring an interview in which Dixon says a 14-year-old raped by an uncle should not be allowed to have an abortion.

Polls have shown that a majority of Michigan voters favor keeping abortion legal in most instances. A statewide poll last month for the Detroit News and WDIV-TV found that about 58% of voters statewide disapproved of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion.

With the prospect of Michigan voters, especially women, showing up at the polls in droves to defeat anti-abortion candidates, Dixon’s best chance of defeating Gov. Whitmer might be to hammer her on pocketbook issues.

Michigan residents are clearly worried about the impact of rising prices for food, gasoline and shelter on their paychecks. In a statewide poll conducted in May for the Detroit Regional Chamber, 73% of voters said the economy was on the wrong track.

Dixon and other Republicans contend the U.S. economy already is in recession, citing the shorthand definition of two consecutive quarterly declines in Gross Domestic Product.

The Biden administration has pushed back, citing low unemployment and strong consumer spending. Biden boldly proclaimed last month that the country is “not going to be in a recession.”

Most economists agree, so far. And an impressive new jobs report bolsters Biden’s optimism. The Labor Department reported Friday that U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs in July, far exceeding analysts’ expectations.

I’m more optimistic about Michigan than the U.S. (economy).

– University of Michigan economist Don Grimes

Recessions are officially determined by a wonky group of economists called the National Bureau of Economic Research , which says the economy is still expanding.

The bureau says a recession occurs when there is a “significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months.”  That activity includes employment, personal income, industrial output, retail sales and consumer spending.

But inflation, which is taking a big bite out of paychecks, has many consumers feeling like we’re in a recession, despite what economists say.

Real disposable income per capita — what’s left over after paying taxes — has fallen a steep 5.7% this year, according to University of Michigan economist Don Grimes. That’s mainly a result of the end of COVID stimulus programs that injected $2 trillion into the economy.

He expects real incomes to continue sliding this year as consumers exhaust stimulus cash in their bank accounts built up since the start of the COVID pandemic.

“I think that explains why people are so unhappy,” Grimes told me. “It’s been a tough year.”

Low-income families are suffering the most from the worst inflation in 40 years. But seniors who have seen pensions and other fixed retirement income eaten away by rising prices also are struggling.

“Retirees are taking a huge hit,” Grimes said.

Nearly 20% of Michigan’s population is 65 years and older, and a high percentage of seniors vote. It should come as no surprise that Whitmer wants to eliminate the state income tax on pensions and other retirement income. The governor said her plan would save 500,000 households an average $1,000 each.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Jan. 27, 2022 | Whitmer office photo

Recessions, or the feeling by a large share of the electorate that the economy is heading for one, can be bad news for incumbent politicians facing reelection. But not always.

Democratic Gov. Jennifer Granholm handily defeated her Republican challenger, Amway scion Dick DeVos, in 2006, even though Michigan had lost jobs for three straight years under Granholm’s watch. The DeVos family, by the way, is a major financial backer of Dixon’s campaign.

The latest U of M forecast predicts continued state job growth through 2024, but at a much slower pace than in the first three months of the year.

Grimes said Michigan could outperform the nation in a slowing economy because there’s so much pent-up demand for new cars and trucks, which have been in tight supply during the COVID pandemic. As supply chain problems begin to ease, allowing vehicle production to increase, sales could take off.

“I’m more optimistic about Michigan than the U.S.,” Grimes said.

That will make it much harder for Dixon to convince voters they need a strict anti-abortion governor leading the state.

The post Rick Haglund: Republicans claim we’re in a recession, but most economists say otherwise appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 5

Griff
2d ago

Just go to the grocery store, look at high gas prices, hunt for baby formula - you can believe your eyes or believe this crap🤔🤔🤔🤔

Reply
6
Related
Michigan Advance

Tlaib beats back another primary challenge, looks likely to return to Congress

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) on Tuesday scored a decisive victory in Michigan’s new 12th Congressional District Democratic Party primary.     Tlaib leads other Democratic candidates in the race: Lathrup Village Mayor Kelly Garrett; Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey; and former state House member Shanelle Jackson of Detroit. The Associated Press and other analysts declared Tlaib […] The post Tlaib beats back another primary challenge, looks likely to return to Congress appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Tate resolution urges DOJ to investigate 11 Michigan GOP lawmakers for seditious conspiracy

Updated 3:16 p.m., 7/22/2022 with comment from Rep. Paquette A House resolution introduced by state Rep. Joe Tate (D-Detroit) on Wednesday calls for 11 of his Republican colleagues to be investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for the crime of seditious conspiracy. State Reps. Gary Eisen (R-St. Clair Twp.), John Reilly (R-Oakland), Julie […] The post Tate resolution urges DOJ to investigate 11 Michigan GOP lawmakers for seditious conspiracy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Kelley says there were ‘unprecedented oddities’ in Tuesday’s GOP gov. primary election

After coming in fourth place in the GOP gubernatorial primary Tuesday and refusing to concede to nominee Tudor Dixon, far-right activist Ryan Kelley told the Advance Wednesday that he thinks there were “unprecedented oddities” in the process. Unofficial election returns in the five-person race show Kelley received 15.5% of the vote. Dixon, a right-wing commentator […] The post Kelley says there were ‘unprecedented oddities’ in Tuesday’s GOP gov. primary election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Government
The Independent

Michigan Republicans refuse to concede after brutal primary losses

Two far-right candidates running for office in Michigan are taking pages out of Donald Trump’s playbook and crying fraud after suffering defeats in their respective primary elections on Tuesday.Their actions could be a sign of a new normal emerging for Republicans: The outright refusal to admit defeat, even in races against fellow Republicans.Ryan Kelley, a conservative Republican running for governor, wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he was “NOT CONCEDING” and blasted the election outcome as “predetermined”. He didn’t offer any evidence for that assertion.“NOT CONCEDING! Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dick Devos
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Republicans#U S Economy#Michigan Supreme Court#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Democratic#Howell#Gop#Democrats
Business Insider

Mark Leibovich says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection isn't 'a sure thing,' as Republicans increasingly view him as a potential 2024 presidential contender

Leibovich, a staff writer at The Atlantic, told Insider that the state was still "pretty swingy."The Republican governor has emerged as a leading potential presidential contender in 2024. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida in recent years has emerged as one of the most high-profile GOP leaders in the United...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Dick Cheney calls Trump greatest threat US ever faced in campaign ad for daughter Liz

Former Vice President Dick Cheney came out swinging against Donald Trump and the “MAGA” wing of the GOP in an ad released by his daughter, Congresswoman Liz Cheney as she faces the toughest election of her political career.Mr Cheney held nothing back in his criticism of the former president, who he blamed for leading a violent attempt to overthrow the lawful US government and labeled the greatest threat to the United States in the more than two-century history of the republic."In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Mitt Romney says Democratic efforts to boost Trump-allied GOP election deniers is a 'stupid' approach: 'Be careful what you wish for'

Romney criticized Democratic efforts to boost GOP candidates who've questioned the 2020 election. "It's not illegal but it sure is stupid," the Utah senator told The Huffington Post on Tuesday. Democrats have elevated several candidates that they feel will falter in the general election. Sen. Mitt Romney on Tuesday criticized...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy