Very often, the smallest destinations can be the most impressive. The small town of Telč is located in the Czech Republic in the South Moravian region. Although it is small, it is so pretty and beautiful that in every corner you walk you want to take photos to remember its wonderful architecture. Telč is home to a fascinating history and culture, and its historic center is listed as a UNESCO heritage site. According to local legend, the foundation of Telč is linked to the victory of Prince Otto II of Moravia over Břetislav in 1099. So are you ready to travel to Telč? Let’s go admire its sights.

